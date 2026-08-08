Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rungta Irrigation Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUNGTA IRRIGATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Rungta Irrigation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.74 Closed
-0.26₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rungta Irrigation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹49.94
₹49.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹75.58
₹49.74
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹49.87
Volume
72

Source: Dion Global

Rungta Irrigation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rungta Irrigation		5.83-5.97-10.38-12.43-18.140.0126.43
Jain Irrigation Systems		3.93-5.63-13.49-16.75-33.69-13.280.27
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-4.56-7.36-9.95-72.51-53.97-22.52-14.20
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		2.89-7.54-10.70-10.59-21.03-3.34-4.78
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		0.05-12.43-13.56-17.59-1.28191.36103.74
Sprayking		1.521.52-4.29-26.37-46.51-48.499.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rungta Irrigation has declined 18.14% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Rungta Irrigation has outperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).

Rungta Irrigation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rungta Irrigation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.249.11
1049.0549.26
2050.6149.93
5051.450.94
10051.0852.1
20055.1555.05

Source: Dion Global

Rungta Irrigation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rungta Irrigation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rungta Irrigation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTRungta Irrigatio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record, The Standalone Unaudited Financial Resu
Jul 06, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTRungta Irrigatio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTRungta Irrigatio - INFORMATION SAUGHT TO IDENTIFY LARGE CORPORATE ENTITY
Jun 22, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTRungta Irrigatio - Non-Applicability Of Large Corporate
Jun 10, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTRungta Irrigatio - Cancellation of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Rungta Irrigation

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023934 and registration number is 023934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of agricultural irrigation equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Rungta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Megotia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shruti Rungta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devesh Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash Lal Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rungta Irrigation Share Price

What is the share price of Rungta Irrigation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rungta Irrigation is ₹49.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rungta Irrigation?

The Rungta Irrigation is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rungta Irrigation?

The market cap of Rungta Irrigation is ₹99.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rungta Irrigation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rungta Irrigation are ₹49.94 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rungta Irrigation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rungta Irrigation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rungta Irrigation is ₹75.58 and 52-week low of Rungta Irrigation is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rungta Irrigation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rungta Irrigation has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -5.97% for the past month, -10.38% over 3 months, -18.14% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 26.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation are 0.00 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rungta Irrigation News

More Rungta Irrigation News
Market Pulse