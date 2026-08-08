What is the share price of Rungta Irrigation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rungta Irrigation is ₹49.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Rungta Irrigation? The Rungta Irrigation is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rungta Irrigation? The market cap of Rungta Irrigation is ₹99.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rungta Irrigation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rungta Irrigation are ₹49.94 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rungta Irrigation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rungta Irrigation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rungta Irrigation is ₹75.58 and 52-week low of Rungta Irrigation is ₹43.00 as on .

How has the Rungta Irrigation performed historically in terms of returns? The Rungta Irrigation has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -5.97% for the past month, -10.38% over 3 months, -18.14% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 26.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation are 0.00 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global