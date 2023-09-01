Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RUNGTA IRRIGATION LTD.

Sector : Micro Irrigation Systems | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.83 Closed
-1.15-0.66
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.62₹56.99
₹56.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.47₹109.90
₹56.83
Open Price
₹56.00
Prev. Close
₹57.49
Volume
4,860

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.67
  • R258.52
  • R360.04
  • Pivot
    56.15
  • S155.3
  • S253.78
  • S352.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.2556.29
  • 1039.9154.63
  • 2042.752.98
  • 5039.2154.68
  • 10033.2456.64
  • 20029.9551.86

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0323.62-14.534.39159.10279.99302.73
-5.2534.7250.47129.6550.62431.85-28.04
4.0617.4431.4330.3310.32-21.9612.30
5.183.4953.79341.631,397.052,406.171,339.72
02.10-28.61-28.79-13.87184.83170.82

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. Share Holdings

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Rungta Irrigation Ltd.

Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023934 and registration number is 023934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of agricultural irrigation equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Rungta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Megotia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shruti Rungta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Kalam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rungta Irrigation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rungta Irrigation Ltd.?

The market cap of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹94.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rungta Irrigation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is 20.93 and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rungta Irrigation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹56.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rungta Irrigation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rungta Irrigation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹109.90 and 52-week low of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹20.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data