Here's the live share price of Rungta Irrigation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rungta Irrigation
|5.83
|-5.97
|-10.38
|-12.43
|-18.14
|0.01
|26.43
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|3.93
|-5.63
|-13.49
|-16.75
|-33.69
|-13.28
|0.27
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-4.56
|-7.36
|-9.95
|-72.51
|-53.97
|-22.52
|-14.20
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|2.89
|-7.54
|-10.70
|-10.59
|-21.03
|-3.34
|-4.78
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|0.05
|-12.43
|-13.56
|-17.59
|-1.28
|191.36
|103.74
|Sprayking
|1.52
|1.52
|-4.29
|-26.37
|-46.51
|-48.49
|9.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rungta Irrigation has declined 18.14% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Rungta Irrigation has outperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.2
|49.11
|10
|49.05
|49.26
|20
|50.61
|49.93
|50
|51.4
|50.94
|100
|51.08
|52.1
|200
|55.15
|55.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rungta Irrigation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Rungta Irrigatio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record, The Standalone Unaudited Financial Resu
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|Rungta Irrigatio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Rungta Irrigatio - INFORMATION SAUGHT TO IDENTIFY LARGE CORPORATE ENTITY
|Jun 22, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Rungta Irrigatio - Non-Applicability Of Large Corporate
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Rungta Irrigatio - Cancellation of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023934 and registration number is 023934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of agricultural irrigation equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rungta Irrigation is ₹49.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rungta Irrigation is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rungta Irrigation is ₹99.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rungta Irrigation are ₹49.94 and ₹48.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rungta Irrigation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rungta Irrigation is ₹75.58 and 52-week low of Rungta Irrigation is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rungta Irrigation has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -5.97% for the past month, -10.38% over 3 months, -18.14% over 1 year, 0.01% across 3 years, and 26.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation are 0.00 and 1.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global