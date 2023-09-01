Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1986PLC023934 and registration number is 023934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of agricultural irrigation equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹94.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is 20.93 and PB ratio of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹56.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rungta Irrigation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹109.90 and 52-week low of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. is ₹20.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.