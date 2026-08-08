Here's the live share price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|0.05
|-12.43
|-13.56
|-17.59
|-1.28
|191.36
|103.74
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|3.93
|-5.63
|-13.49
|-16.75
|-33.69
|-13.28
|0.27
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-4.56
|-7.36
|-9.95
|-72.51
|-53.97
|-22.52
|-14.20
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|2.89
|-7.54
|-10.70
|-10.59
|-21.03
|-3.34
|-4.78
|Rungta Irrigation
|5.83
|-5.97
|-10.38
|-12.43
|-18.14
|0.01
|26.43
|Sprayking
|1.52
|1.52
|-4.29
|-26.37
|-46.51
|-48.49
|9.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has declined 1.28% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has outperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.08
|20.05
|10
|20.02
|20.15
|20
|20.7
|20.58
|50
|21.51
|21.19
|100
|20.95
|21.56
|200
|23.17
|21.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Narmada Macplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|Narmada Macplast - Financial Results For The 31/03/2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Narmada Macplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Narmada Macplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Res
|May 14, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Narmada Macplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1992PLC017791 and registration number is 017791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹20.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹72.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are ₹20.74 and ₹20.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹34.55 and 52-week low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹14.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -12.43% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -1.28% over 1 year, 191.36% across 3 years, and 103.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are 43.29 and 7.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global