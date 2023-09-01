Follow Us

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Micro Irrigation Systems | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.26 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.26₹8.26
₹8.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.82₹12.50
₹8.26
Open Price
₹8.26
Prev. Close
₹8.26
Volume
0

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.26
  • R28.26
  • R38.26
  • Pivot
    8.26
  • S18.26
  • S28.26
  • S38.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.328.28
  • 109.228.23
  • 209.098.48
  • 508.449.1
  • 1009.589.25
  • 2008.88.82

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.10-28.61-28.79-13.87184.83170.82
-5.2534.7250.47129.6550.62431.85-28.04
4.0617.4431.4330.3310.32-21.9612.30
5.183.4953.79341.631,397.052,406.171,339.72
3.0323.62-14.534.39159.10279.99302.73

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1992PLC017791 and registration number is 017791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vrajlal Vaghasia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jiten Kumar Vaghasia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Daxaben Jitenkumar Vaghasia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Laljibhai Babaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Laxmanbhai Baldha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kantibhai Devani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Bhavsar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹2.99 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is -34.56 and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is 1.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹8.26 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹6.82 as on Aug 28, 2023.

