What is the share price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹20.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems? The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems? The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹72.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are ₹20.74 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹34.55 and 52-week low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹14.56 as on .

How has the Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -12.43% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -1.28% over 1 year, 191.36% across 3 years, and 103.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are 43.29 and 7.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global