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Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

NARMADA MACPLAST DRIP IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.01 Closed
0.05₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.74
₹20.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.56₹34.55
₹20.01
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
2,277

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		0.05-12.43-13.56-17.59-1.28191.36103.74
Jain Irrigation Systems		3.93-5.63-13.49-16.75-33.69-13.280.27
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-4.56-7.36-9.95-72.51-53.97-22.52-14.20
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		2.89-7.54-10.70-10.59-21.03-3.34-4.78
Rungta Irrigation		5.83-5.97-10.38-12.43-18.140.0126.43
Sprayking		1.521.52-4.29-26.37-46.51-48.499.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has declined 1.28% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has outperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.0820.05
1020.0220.15
2020.720.58
5021.5121.19
10020.9521.56
20023.1721.38

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTNarmada Macplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTNarmada Macplast - Financial Results For The 31/03/2026
May 31, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTNarmada Macplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTNarmada Macplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Res
May 14, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTNarmada Macplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1992PLC017791 and registration number is 017791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vrajlal Vaghasia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jiten Vrajlal kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Daxaben Jitekumar Vaghasia
    Director
  • Mr. Vinesh kumar laljibhai Babaria
    Director
  • Mr. Kantibhai Devani
    Director
  • Mr. Girish Laxmanbhai Baldha
    Director
  • Mr. Nikunj kumar Bhavsar
    Director

FAQs on Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹20.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems?

The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems?

The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹72.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are ₹20.74 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹34.55 and 52-week low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems is ₹14.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -12.43% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -1.28% over 1 year, 191.36% across 3 years, and 103.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are 43.29 and 7.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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