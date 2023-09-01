Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|2.10
|-28.61
|-28.79
|-13.87
|184.83
|170.82
|-5.25
|34.72
|50.47
|129.65
|50.62
|431.85
|-28.04
|4.06
|17.44
|31.43
|30.33
|10.32
|-21.96
|12.30
|5.18
|3.49
|53.79
|341.63
|1,397.05
|2,406.17
|1,339.72
|3.03
|23.62
|-14.53
|4.39
|159.10
|279.99
|302.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1992PLC017791 and registration number is 017791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Micro Irrigation Systems. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹2.99 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is -34.56 and PB ratio of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is 1.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹8.26 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹6.82 as on Aug 28, 2023.