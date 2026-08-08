What is the share price of Sprayking? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sprayking is ₹1.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Sprayking? The Sprayking is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sprayking? The market cap of Sprayking is ₹28.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sprayking? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sprayking are ₹1.35 and ₹1.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sprayking? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sprayking stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sprayking is ₹2.85 and 52-week low of Sprayking is ₹1.00 as on .

How has the Sprayking performed historically in terms of returns? The Sprayking has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, -46.51% over 1 year, -48.49% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sprayking? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sprayking are 7.50 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global