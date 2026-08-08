Here's the live share price of Sprayking along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sprayking
|1.52
|1.52
|-4.29
|-26.37
|-46.51
|-48.49
|9.33
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|3.93
|-5.63
|-13.49
|-16.75
|-33.69
|-13.28
|0.27
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-4.56
|-7.36
|-9.95
|-72.51
|-53.97
|-22.52
|-14.20
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|2.89
|-7.54
|-10.70
|-10.59
|-21.03
|-3.34
|-4.78
|Rungta Irrigation
|5.83
|-5.97
|-10.38
|-12.43
|-18.14
|0.01
|26.43
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|0.05
|-12.43
|-13.56
|-17.59
|-1.28
|191.36
|103.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sprayking has declined 46.51% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Sprayking has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.38
|1.36
|10
|1.36
|1.35
|20
|1.32
|1.33
|50
|1.25
|1.3
|100
|1.32
|1.38
|200
|1.58
|1.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sprayking remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Sprayking - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidat
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Sprayking - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|Sprayking - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Sprayking - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Sprayking - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Resu
Source: Dion Global
Sprayking Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219GJ2005PLC045508 and registration number is 045508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sprayking is ₹1.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sprayking is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sprayking is ₹28.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sprayking are ₹1.35 and ₹1.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sprayking stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sprayking is ₹2.85 and 52-week low of Sprayking is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sprayking has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, -46.51% over 1 year, -48.49% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sprayking are 7.50 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global