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Sprayking Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPRAYKING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Sprayking along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.34 Closed
0.75₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sprayking Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.32₹1.35
₹1.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.00₹2.85
₹1.34
Open Price
₹1.33
Prev. Close
₹1.33
Volume
79,114

Source: Dion Global

Sprayking Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sprayking		1.521.52-4.29-26.37-46.51-48.499.33
Jain Irrigation Systems		3.93-5.63-13.49-16.75-33.69-13.280.27
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-4.56-7.36-9.95-72.51-53.97-22.52-14.20
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		2.89-7.54-10.70-10.59-21.03-3.34-4.78
Rungta Irrigation		5.83-5.97-10.38-12.43-18.140.0126.43
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		0.05-12.43-13.56-17.59-1.28191.36103.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sprayking has declined 46.51% compared to peers like Jain Irrigation Systems (-33.69%), R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Sprayking has underperformed peers relative to Jain Irrigation Systems (0.27%) and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%).

Sprayking Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sprayking Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.381.36
101.361.35
201.321.33
501.251.3
1001.321.38
2001.581.73

Source: Dion Global

Sprayking Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sprayking remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sprayking Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTSprayking - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidat
Jul 13, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTSprayking - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTSprayking - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTSprayking - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, May 26, 2026
May 19, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTSprayking - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Resu

Source: Dion Global

About Sprayking

Sprayking Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29219GJ2005PLC045508 and registration number is 045508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Pragajibhai Dudhagara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pragjibhai Meghjibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ronak Hitesh Dudhagara
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Pansara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruvik Bhanderi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Sanghani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sprayking Share Price

What is the share price of Sprayking?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sprayking is ₹1.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sprayking?

The Sprayking is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sprayking?

The market cap of Sprayking is ₹28.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sprayking?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sprayking are ₹1.35 and ₹1.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sprayking?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sprayking stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sprayking is ₹2.85 and 52-week low of Sprayking is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sprayking performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sprayking has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -4.29% over 3 months, -46.51% over 1 year, -48.49% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sprayking?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sprayking are 7.50 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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