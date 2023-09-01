Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RASI ELECTRODES LTD.

Sector : Electrodes - Graphite | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.30 Closed
-0.24-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.20₹16.75
₹16.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.25₹19.58
₹16.30
Open Price
₹16.75
Prev. Close
₹16.34
Volume
29,493

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.63
  • R216.97
  • R317.18
  • Pivot
    16.42
  • S116.08
  • S215.87
  • S315.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.1616.48
  • 1014.5916.52
  • 2014.7416.37
  • 5014.5815.86
  • 10012.215.37
  • 20010.7514.61

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.9510.063.6218.46-1.69460.14135.89
3.8910.3741.9360.9216.06154.27-52.86
1.20-3.5946.3379.9536.60112.73-59.18
-1.3912.2823.7722.5111.908.03-7.92

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. Share Holdings

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rasi Electrodes Ltd.

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Ranjit Kumar Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. B Popatlal Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh M Dharamshi
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Aashika Kumari
    Director
  • Mrs. Payal Jain
    Director

FAQs on Rasi Electrodes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rasi Electrodes Ltd.?

The market cap of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹50.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rasi Electrodes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is 17.5 and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rasi Electrodes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rasi Electrodes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasi Electrodes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹19.58 and 52-week low of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data