Here's the live share price of Rasi Electrodes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rasi Electrodes
|1.66
|-3.32
|-12.26
|-12.82
|-33.33
|-12.18
|14.87
|Graphite India
|7.98
|17.33
|-2.64
|11.15
|33.53
|15.18
|0.12
|HEG
|2.49
|26.77
|13.31
|23.52
|29.65
|23.82
|7.64
|De Nora India
|-3.01
|-3.78
|16.47
|45.90
|4.76
|-19.43
|20.64
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|0.91
|-0.28
|-4.69
|-9.90
|-3.20
|3.63
|-3.85
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rasi Electrodes has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), HEG (29.65%), De Nora India (4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Rasi Electrodes has outperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and HEG (7.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.29
|12.24
|10
|12.38
|12.3
|20
|12.44
|12.4
|50
|12.72
|12.64
|100
|12.79
|13.06
|200
|14.11
|14.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rasi Electrodes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Rasi Electrodes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Qe 30Thjune 2026 And To Fix 32Nd A
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Rasi Electrodes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Rasi Electrodes - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30(4)(I)(C)(2) & PART B OF SCHEDULE III Of SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Rasi Electrodes - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Approved The Proposal To Sell Land And Authorised Managing Director To Ente
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Rasi Electrodes - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Evaluate The Proposals, And Decide For Selling The Landed Property Belong
Source: Dion Global
Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasi Electrodes is ₹12.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rasi Electrodes is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rasi Electrodes is ₹38.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rasi Electrodes are ₹12.39 and ₹12.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasi Electrodes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasi Electrodes is ₹21.39 and 52-week low of Rasi Electrodes is ₹9.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rasi Electrodes has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -12.26% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -12.18% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes are 10.84 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global