MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹50.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is 17.5 and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasi Electrodes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹19.58 and 52-week low of Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is ₹11.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.