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Rasi Electrodes Share Price

NSE
BSE

RASI ELECTRODES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rasi Electrodes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.24 Closed
0.66₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rasi Electrodes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.05₹12.39
₹12.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.27₹21.39
₹12.24
Open Price
₹12.05
Prev. Close
₹12.16
Volume
13,632

Source: Dion Global

Rasi Electrodes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rasi Electrodes		1.66-3.32-12.26-12.82-33.33-12.1814.87
Graphite India		7.9817.33-2.6411.1533.5315.180.12
HEG		2.4926.7713.3123.5229.6523.827.64
De Nora India		-3.01-3.7816.4745.904.76-19.4320.64
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		0.91-0.28-4.69-9.90-3.203.63-3.85

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rasi Electrodes has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), HEG (29.65%), De Nora India (4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Rasi Electrodes has outperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and HEG (7.64%).

Rasi Electrodes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rasi Electrodes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2912.24
1012.3812.3
2012.4412.4
5012.7212.64
10012.7913.06
20014.1114.43

Source: Dion Global

Rasi Electrodes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rasi Electrodes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rasi Electrodes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTRasi Electrodes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Qe 30Thjune 2026 And To Fix 32Nd A
Jul 20, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTRasi Electrodes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTRasi Electrodes - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30(4)(I)(C)(2) & PART B OF SCHEDULE III Of SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015
Jul 16, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTRasi Electrodes - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Approved The Proposal To Sell Land And Authorised Managing Director To Ente
Jul 10, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTRasi Electrodes - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.To Evaluate The Proposals, And Decide For Selling The Landed Property Belong

Source: Dion Global

About Rasi Electrodes

Rasi Electrodes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electrodes - Graphite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Ranjit Kumar Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. B Popatlal Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Payal Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Aashika Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rasi Electrodes Share Price

What is the share price of Rasi Electrodes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasi Electrodes is ₹12.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rasi Electrodes?

The Rasi Electrodes is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rasi Electrodes?

The market cap of Rasi Electrodes is ₹38.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rasi Electrodes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rasi Electrodes are ₹12.39 and ₹12.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rasi Electrodes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasi Electrodes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasi Electrodes is ₹21.39 and 52-week low of Rasi Electrodes is ₹9.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rasi Electrodes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rasi Electrodes has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -12.26% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -12.18% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes are 10.84 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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