What is the share price of Rasi Electrodes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rasi Electrodes is ₹12.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Rasi Electrodes? The Rasi Electrodes is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rasi Electrodes? The market cap of Rasi Electrodes is ₹38.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rasi Electrodes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rasi Electrodes are ₹12.39 and ₹12.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rasi Electrodes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rasi Electrodes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rasi Electrodes is ₹21.39 and 52-week low of Rasi Electrodes is ₹9.27 as on .

How has the Rasi Electrodes performed historically in terms of returns? The Rasi Electrodes has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -12.26% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -12.18% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rasi Electrodes are 10.84 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global