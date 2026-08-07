Here's the live share price of De Nora India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|De Nora India
|-3.01
|-3.78
|16.47
|45.90
|4.76
|-19.43
|20.64
|Graphite India
|7.98
|17.33
|-2.64
|11.15
|33.53
|15.18
|0.12
|HEG
|2.49
|26.77
|13.31
|23.52
|29.65
|23.82
|7.64
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|0.91
|-0.28
|-4.69
|-9.90
|-3.20
|3.63
|-3.85
|Rasi Electrodes
|1.66
|-3.32
|-12.26
|-12.82
|-33.33
|-12.18
|14.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, De Nora India has gained 4.76% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), HEG (29.65%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-3.20%). From a 5 year perspective, De Nora India has outperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and HEG (7.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|875.08
|881.15
|10
|871.89
|878.68
|20
|880.09
|875.2
|50
|833.96
|846.07
|100
|788.25
|806.61
|200
|739.8
|795.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, De Nora India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding rose to 0.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|De Nora India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|De Nora India - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|De Nora India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 30, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|De Nora India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|De Nora India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
De Nora India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1993PLC001335 and registration number is 001335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Nora India is ₹876.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The De Nora India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of De Nora India is ₹465.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of De Nora India are ₹896.90 and ₹871.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Nora India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Nora India is ₹962.20 and 52-week low of De Nora India is ₹559.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The De Nora India has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, 16.47% over 3 months, 4.76% over 1 year, -19.43% across 3 years, and 20.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of De Nora India are 38.15 and 3.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global