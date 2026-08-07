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De Nora India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DE NORA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of De Nora India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹876.45 Closed
-0.31₹ -2.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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De Nora India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹871.35₹896.90
₹876.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹559.00₹962.20
₹876.45
Open Price
₹896.90
Prev. Close
₹879.20
Volume
241

Source: Dion Global

De Nora India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
De Nora India		-3.01-3.7816.4745.904.76-19.4320.64
Graphite India		7.9817.33-2.6411.1533.5315.180.12
HEG		2.4926.7713.3123.5229.6523.827.64
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		0.91-0.28-4.69-9.90-3.203.63-3.85
Rasi Electrodes		1.66-3.32-12.26-12.82-33.33-12.1814.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, De Nora India has gained 4.76% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), HEG (29.65%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-3.20%). From a 5 year perspective, De Nora India has outperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and HEG (7.64%).

De Nora India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

De Nora India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5875.08881.15
10871.89878.68
20880.09875.2
50833.96846.07
100788.25806.61
200739.8795.62

Source: Dion Global

De Nora India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, De Nora India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding rose to 0.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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De Nora India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTDe Nora India - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTDe Nora India - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Jul 30, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTDe Nora India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 30, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTDe Nora India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTDe Nora India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About De Nora India

De Nora India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1993PLC001335 and registration number is 001335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Supriya Banerji
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Francesco L�Abbate
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Robert Scannell
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Mantri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lalita Correia Afonso
    Independent Director

FAQs on De Nora India Share Price

What is the share price of De Nora India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Nora India is ₹876.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is De Nora India?

The De Nora India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of De Nora India?

The market cap of De Nora India is ₹465.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of De Nora India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of De Nora India are ₹896.90 and ₹871.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of De Nora India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Nora India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Nora India is ₹962.20 and 52-week low of De Nora India is ₹559.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the De Nora India performed historically in terms of returns?

The De Nora India has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, 16.47% over 3 months, 4.76% over 1 year, -19.43% across 3 years, and 20.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of De Nora India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of De Nora India are 38.15 and 3.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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