Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

De Nora India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DE NORA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Welding Equipments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,627.75 Closed
-0.67-10.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

De Nora India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,582.60₹1,653.65
₹1,627.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹586.10₹2,336.95
₹1,627.75
Open Price
₹1,627.05
Prev. Close
₹1,638.65
Volume
8,687

De Nora India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,659.57
  • R21,692.13
  • R31,730.62
  • Pivot
    1,621.08
  • S11,588.52
  • S21,550.03
  • S31,517.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5845.981,649.27
  • 108791,651.68
  • 20838.021,685.24
  • 50779.221,710.76
  • 100761.731,576.23
  • 200633.691,324.62

De Nora India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.33-8.32-4.5377.89140.26657.45437.65
-4.2011.3037.2344.2866.01286.35499.67
1.35-5.492.4344.5732.78362.72239.88

De Nora India Ltd. Share Holdings

De Nora India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About De Nora India Ltd.

De Nora India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1993PLC001335 and registration number is 001335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Dhume
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Chopra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Robert Scannell
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Francesco L�Abbate
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Banerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Mantri
    Independent Director

FAQs on De Nora India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of De Nora India Ltd.?

The market cap of De Nora India Ltd. is ₹864.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of De Nora India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of De Nora India Ltd. is 44.94 and PB ratio of De Nora India Ltd. is 8.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of De Nora India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Nora India Ltd. is ₹1,627.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of De Nora India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Nora India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Nora India Ltd. is ₹2,336.95 and 52-week low of De Nora India Ltd. is ₹586.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data