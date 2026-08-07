What is the share price of De Nora India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Nora India is ₹876.45 as on .

What kind of stock is De Nora India? The De Nora India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of De Nora India? The market cap of De Nora India is ₹465.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of De Nora India? Today’s highest and lowest price of De Nora India are ₹896.90 and ₹871.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of De Nora India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Nora India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Nora India is ₹962.20 and 52-week low of De Nora India is ₹559.00 as on .

How has the De Nora India performed historically in terms of returns? The De Nora India has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, 16.47% over 3 months, 4.76% over 1 year, -19.43% across 3 years, and 20.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of De Nora India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of De Nora India are 38.15 and 3.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global