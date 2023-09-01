Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
De Nora India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1993PLC001335 and registration number is 001335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of De Nora India Ltd. is ₹864.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of De Nora India Ltd. is 44.94 and PB ratio of De Nora India Ltd. is 8.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for De Nora India Ltd. is ₹1,627.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which De Nora India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of De Nora India Ltd. is ₹2,336.95 and 52-week low of De Nora India Ltd. is ₹586.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.