Here's the live share price of Manilam Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manilam Industries India has gained 0.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.57%.
Manilam Industries India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manilam Industries India
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|0.85
|0.51
|Euro Pratik Sales
|-1.28
|3.50
|-28.90
|-0.94
|-0.94
|-0.31
|-0.19
|Interiors & More
|-1.08
|-12.66
|-32.02
|-38.41
|24.34
|8.10
|4.78
|Durlax Top Surface
|7.45
|7.72
|29.03
|20.10
|15.39
|-22.30
|-14.05
|Milton Industries
|0
|-1.74
|61.89
|66.09
|43.50
|27.79
|32.40
Over the last one year, Manilam Industries India has gained 2.57% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (-0.94%), Interiors & More (24.34%), Durlax Top Surface (15.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Manilam Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (-0.19%) and Interiors & More (4.78%).
Manilam Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20296WB2015PTC208559 and registration number is 208559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manilam Industries India is ₹53.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manilam Industries India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Manilam Industries India is ₹117.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manilam Industries India are ₹55.00 and ₹49.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manilam Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manilam Industries India is ₹55.20 and 52-week low of Manilam Industries India is ₹49.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manilam Industries India has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 2.57% for the past month, 2.57% over 3 months, 2.57% over 1 year, 0.85% across 3 years, and 0.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manilam Industries India are 0.00 and 2.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.