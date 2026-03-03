Facebook Pixel Code
Manilam Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANILAM INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Manilam Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.80 Closed
2.57₹ 1.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Manilam Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.85₹55.00
₹53.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.85₹55.20
₹53.80
Open Price
₹49.85
Prev. Close
₹52.45
Volume
6,38,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manilam Industries India has gained 0.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.57%.

Manilam Industries India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Manilam Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manilam Industries India		2.572.572.572.572.570.850.51
Euro Pratik Sales		-1.283.50-28.90-0.94-0.94-0.31-0.19
Interiors & More		-1.08-12.66-32.02-38.4124.348.104.78
Durlax Top Surface		7.457.7229.0320.1015.39-22.30-14.05
Milton Industries		0-1.7461.8966.0943.5027.7932.40

Over the last one year, Manilam Industries India has gained 2.57% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (-0.94%), Interiors & More (24.34%), Durlax Top Surface (15.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Manilam Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (-0.19%) and Interiors & More (4.78%).

Manilam Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Manilam Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Manilam Industries India Share Holding Pattern

About Manilam Industries India

Manilam Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20296WB2015PTC208559 and registration number is 208559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Nemani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Kumar Nemani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sreyas Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Anubhav Kumar Nemani
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganapathy Anantha Narayanan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manilam Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of Manilam Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manilam Industries India is ₹53.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manilam Industries India?

The Manilam Industries India is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manilam Industries India?

The market cap of Manilam Industries India is ₹117.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manilam Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manilam Industries India are ₹55.00 and ₹49.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manilam Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manilam Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manilam Industries India is ₹55.20 and 52-week low of Manilam Industries India is ₹49.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Manilam Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manilam Industries India has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 2.57% for the past month, 2.57% over 3 months, 2.57% over 1 year, 0.85% across 3 years, and 0.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manilam Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manilam Industries India are 0.00 and 2.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Manilam Industries India News

