Durlax Top Surface Share Price

NSE
BSE

DURLAX TOP SURFACE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Durlax Top Surface along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.70 Closed
-7.36₹ -3.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Durlax Top Surface Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.15₹48.70
₹44.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.57₹50.40
₹44.70
Open Price
₹48.70
Prev. Close
₹48.25
Volume
52,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Durlax Top Surface has declined 14.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.04%.

Durlax Top Surface’s current P/E of 17.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Durlax Top Surface Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Durlax Top Surface		7.457.7229.0320.1015.39-22.30-14.05
Euro Pratik Sales		-1.283.50-28.90-0.94-0.94-0.31-0.19
Interiors & More		-1.08-12.66-32.02-38.4124.348.104.78
Manilam Industries India		2.572.572.572.572.570.850.51
Milton Industries		0-1.7461.8966.0943.5027.7932.40

Over the last one year, Durlax Top Surface has gained 15.39% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (-0.94%), Interiors & More (24.34%), Manilam Industries India (2.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Durlax Top Surface has underperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (-0.19%) and Interiors & More (4.78%).

Durlax Top Surface Financials

Durlax Top Surface Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.244.35
1044.0843.96
2043.3642.98
5039.440.51
10037.6939.3
20039.2241.05

Durlax Top Surface Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Durlax Top Surface saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Durlax Top Surface Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Durlax Top Surface fact sheet for more information

About Durlax Top Surface

Durlax Top Surface Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2010PLC202712 and registration number is 202712. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others
  • Address
    Unit No. 1601, 16th Floor, Synergy Business Park Premises Co-op Society Ltd, Bhd Virwani Ind Mumbai Maharashtra 400063
  • Contact
    cs@durlaxindia.com
    http://www.durlax.com

Management

  • Mr. Shravan Suthar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Suthar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Narayan Samantra
    Director
  • Ms. Palak Jain
    Director

FAQs on Durlax Top Surface Share Price

What is the share price of Durlax Top Surface?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Durlax Top Surface is ₹44.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Durlax Top Surface?

The Durlax Top Surface is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Durlax Top Surface?

The market cap of Durlax Top Surface is ₹129.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Durlax Top Surface?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Durlax Top Surface are ₹48.70 and ₹44.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Durlax Top Surface?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Durlax Top Surface stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Durlax Top Surface is ₹50.40 and 52-week low of Durlax Top Surface is ₹34.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Durlax Top Surface performed historically in terms of returns?

The Durlax Top Surface has shown returns of -7.36% over the past day, 24.57% for the past month, 31.12% over 3 months, 11.04% over 1 year, -22.3% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Durlax Top Surface?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Durlax Top Surface are 17.77 and 1.17 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Durlax Top Surface News

