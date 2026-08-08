Here's the live share price of Milton Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Milton Industries
|5.94
|-10.91
|-32.00
|-28.63
|17.30
|14.22
|13.50
|Euro Pratik Sales
|2.97
|2.41
|13.09
|30.68
|26.46
|8.14
|4.81
|Interiors & More
|-9.29
|-1.78
|2.19
|-7.26
|-32.52
|5.41
|3.21
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|-0.15
|2.20
|-6.49
|1.33
|1.33
|0.44
|0.27
|Durlax Top Surface
|-0.52
|9.33
|13.93
|34.17
|50.70
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Manilam Industries India
|-2.97
|-8.07
|-21.16
|-6.58
|-6.58
|-2.24
|-1.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Milton Industries has gained 17.30% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.46%), Interiors & More (-32.52%), The Indian Wood Products Company (1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Milton Industries has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.81%) and Interiors & More (3.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.84
|32.86
|10
|35.43
|34.43
|20
|37.95
|37.06
|50
|42.59
|39.15
|100
|36.84
|38.64
|200
|37.82
|37.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Milton Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 119.55%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Milton Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Milton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1985PLC008047 and registration number is 008047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milton Industries is ₹33.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milton Industries is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Milton Industries is ₹57.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Milton Industries are ₹33.90 and ₹33.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milton Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milton Industries is ₹53.50 and 52-week low of Milton Industries is ₹24.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milton Industries has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -32.0% over 3 months, 17.3% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and 13.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milton Industries are 32.07 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global