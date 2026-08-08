What is the share price of Milton Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milton Industries is ₹33.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Milton Industries? The Milton Industries is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milton Industries? The market cap of Milton Industries is ₹57.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Milton Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Milton Industries are ₹33.90 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milton Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milton Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milton Industries is ₹53.50 and 52-week low of Milton Industries is ₹24.85 as on .

How has the Milton Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Milton Industries has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -32.0% over 3 months, 17.3% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and 13.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milton Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milton Industries are 32.07 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global