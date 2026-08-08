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Milton Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MILTON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Milton Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.90 Closed
4.95₹ 1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Milton Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹33.90
₹33.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.85₹53.50
₹33.90
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹32.30
Volume
4,400

Source: Dion Global

Milton Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Milton Industries		5.94-10.91-32.00-28.6317.3014.2213.50
Euro Pratik Sales		2.972.4113.0930.6826.468.144.81
Interiors & More		-9.29-1.782.19-7.26-32.525.413.21
The Indian Wood Products Company		-0.152.20-6.491.331.330.440.27
Durlax Top Surface		-0.529.3313.9334.1750.70-15.81-9.81
Manilam Industries India		-2.97-8.07-21.16-6.58-6.58-2.24-1.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Milton Industries has gained 17.30% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (26.46%), Interiors & More (-32.52%), The Indian Wood Products Company (1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Milton Industries has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (4.81%) and Interiors & More (3.21%).

Milton Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Milton Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.8432.86
1035.4334.43
2037.9537.06
5042.5939.15
10036.8438.64
20037.8237.03

Source: Dion Global

Milton Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Milton Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 119.55%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Milton Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Milton Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Milton Industries

Milton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1985PLC008047 and registration number is 008047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijaipal Bhagmal Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saket Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhay Mahipalsingh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mahipalsingh Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Vinit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Tarachand Mehtani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maheshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milton Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Milton Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milton Industries is ₹33.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Milton Industries?

The Milton Industries is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milton Industries?

The market cap of Milton Industries is ₹57.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Milton Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Milton Industries are ₹33.90 and ₹33.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milton Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milton Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milton Industries is ₹53.50 and 52-week low of Milton Industries is ₹24.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Milton Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Milton Industries has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -32.0% over 3 months, 17.3% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and 13.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milton Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milton Industries are 32.07 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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