MILTON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹24.50 Closed
-4.85-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Milton Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.50₹24.55
₹24.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.95₹30.50
₹24.50
Open Price
₹24.50
Prev. Close
₹25.75
Volume
13,200

Milton Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.53
  • R224.57
  • R324.58
  • Pivot
    24.52
  • S124.48
  • S224.47
  • S324.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.2525.26
  • 1019.7824.77
  • 2018.7924.65
  • 5016.9124.79
  • 10017.2623.93
  • 20015.9921.93

Milton Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Milton Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Milton Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Milton Industries Ltd.

Milton Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20299GJ1985PLC008047 and registration number is 008047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaipal Bhagmal Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Vijaipal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saket Vijaipal Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhay Mahipalsingh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neha Vinit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mahipalsingh Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maheshbhai Samatbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Tarachand Mehtani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milton Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Milton Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Milton Industries Ltd. is ₹41.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Milton Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Milton Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Milton Industries Ltd. is 1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Milton Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milton Industries Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milton Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milton Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milton Industries Ltd. is ₹30.50 and 52-week low of Milton Industries Ltd. is ₹15.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

