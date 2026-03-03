Here's the live share price of Interiors & More along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Interiors & More has gained 4.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 14.81%.
Interiors & More’s current P/E of 22.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Interiors & More
|-1.08
|-12.66
|-32.02
|-38.41
|24.34
|8.10
|4.78
|Euro Pratik Sales
|-1.28
|3.50
|-28.90
|-0.94
|-0.94
|-0.31
|-0.19
|Durlax Top Surface
|7.45
|7.72
|29.03
|20.10
|15.39
|-22.30
|-14.05
|Manilam Industries India
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
|0.85
|0.51
|Milton Industries
|0
|-1.74
|61.89
|66.09
|43.50
|27.79
|32.40
Over the last one year, Interiors & More has gained 24.34% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (-0.94%), Durlax Top Surface (15.39%), Manilam Industries India (2.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Interiors & More has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (-0.19%) and Durlax Top Surface (-14.05%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.23
|182.96
|10
|179.76
|182.55
|20
|181.88
|188.38
|50
|224.92
|216.63
|100
|266.24
|237.95
|200
|251.08
|235.75
In the latest quarter, Interiors & More saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Interiors & More fact sheet for more information
Interiors & More Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120MH2012PLC233915 and registration number is 233915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interiors & More is ₹179.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Interiors & More is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Interiors & More is ₹250.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Interiors & More are ₹200.00 and ₹171.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interiors & More stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interiors & More is ₹344.50 and 52-week low of Interiors & More is ₹143.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Interiors & More has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -36.05% over 3 months, 14.81% over 1 year, 8.1% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interiors & More are 22.96 and 3.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.