Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Interiors & More Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERIORS & MORE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Interiors & More along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹179.05 Closed
-1.24₹ -2.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Interiors & More Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.10₹200.00
₹179.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.20₹344.50
₹179.05
Open Price
₹181.30
Prev. Close
₹181.30
Volume
4,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Interiors & More has gained 4.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 14.81%.

Interiors & More’s current P/E of 22.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Interiors & More Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Interiors & More		-1.08-12.66-32.02-38.4124.348.104.78
Euro Pratik Sales		-1.283.50-28.90-0.94-0.94-0.31-0.19
Durlax Top Surface		7.457.7229.0320.1015.39-22.30-14.05
Manilam Industries India		2.572.572.572.572.570.850.51
Milton Industries		0-1.7461.8966.0943.5027.7932.40

Over the last one year, Interiors & More has gained 24.34% compared to peers like Euro Pratik Sales (-0.94%), Durlax Top Surface (15.39%), Manilam Industries India (2.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Interiors & More has outperformed peers relative to Euro Pratik Sales (-0.19%) and Durlax Top Surface (-14.05%).

Interiors & More Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Interiors & More Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.23182.96
10179.76182.55
20181.88188.38
50224.92216.63
100266.24237.95
200251.08235.75

Interiors & More Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Interiors & More saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Interiors & More Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Interiors & More fact sheet for more information

About Interiors & More

Interiors & More Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120MH2012PLC233915 and registration number is 233915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others
  • Address
    Office No.7, Ground Floor, Kumtha Street, Off. Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai Maharashtra 400001
  • Contact
    info@inm.net.in
    http://www.inm.net.in

Management

  • Mr. Manish Mohan Tibrewal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ekta Tibrewal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Vijender Singhal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gopal Krishna Tharad
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupa Lachhi Ramka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Interiors & More Share Price

What is the share price of Interiors & More?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interiors & More is ₹179.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Interiors & More?

The Interiors & More is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interiors & More?

The market cap of Interiors & More is ₹250.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Interiors & More?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Interiors & More are ₹200.00 and ₹171.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interiors & More?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interiors & More stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interiors & More is ₹344.50 and 52-week low of Interiors & More is ₹143.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Interiors & More performed historically in terms of returns?

The Interiors & More has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -7.92% for the past month, -36.05% over 3 months, 14.81% over 1 year, 8.1% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interiors & More?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interiors & More are 22.96 and 3.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Interiors & More News

More Interiors & More News
icon
Market Pulse