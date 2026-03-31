The automobile sector is entering FY27 facing a test of resilience after a policy-led demand rebound in the latter half of FY26, when GST-driven price cuts helped revive passenger vehicle (PV) sales. The recovery, which gathered pace from September 2025, lifted volumes through the festive season and into the March quarter, but rising supply-side risks and a high base are expected to shape a more tempered trajectory ahead.

Passenger vehicle volumes ended FY26 on a firm note, aided by improved affordability, strong bookings and favourable seasonality. Industry estimates suggest March dispatches grew around 10–14% year-on-year to 420,000–435,000 units, capping a steady second-half recovery after a weak first half.

However, the outlook for FY27 is turning more cautious as external risks begin to weigh on sentiment. Nomura expects PV growth to moderate to around 8% in the coming year, pointing to a shift towards calibrated expansion as pent-up demand fades and price hikes take effect. “PV wholesales and retail are likely to grow about 10% in March, with waiting periods largely normalised,” it said.

More conservative projections

More conservative projections are also emerging. Crisil has trimmed its FY27 outlook, projecting PV growth at 3–5% to around 4.8–4.9 million units, down from earlier expectations of 5–7%. Hemal N Thakkar, senior practice leader and director at Crisil, said the recovery in FY26 was uneven, with a weak first half followed by a strong rebound driven by GST-led price cuts.

“We expected the momentum to continue into FY27, but the West Asia crisis has impacted sentiment and led to lower forecasts. Growth could remain challenging if the first half is weak, given the high base in the second half,” he said. He added that the 3–5% growth estimate assumes normal monsoons and easing geopolitical tensions.

Supply-side pressures are becoming more visible, particularly across the component ecosystem. Gas shortages linked to the West Asia crisis are affecting Tier-3 and Tier-4 suppliers, with industry estimates indicating that around 7,500 MSMEs in the Pimpri-Chinchwad belt are shut or at risk. Several units are operating below capacity due to elevated energy costs.

While original equipment manufacturers have so far maintained stable production, any disruption cascading up the supply chain could affect output in the coming months.

Demand indicators remain supportive

Despite these risks, demand indicators remain supportive. Pending bookings continue to be strong across manufacturers, with Maruti Suzuki alone accounting for nearly 190,000 units, suggesting underlying consumer interest remains intact.

Icra also expects sector growth to moderate in FY27 after the policy-led rebound in FY26, noting that GST rationalisation played a key role in last year’s recovery. Industry executives said automakers and component makers are reassessing production plans amid geopolitical volatility, fuel price risks and supply uncertainties, indicating limited visibility for the year ahead.

According to Sai Girdhar, vice president at FADA, demand remains steady and March wholesales are expected to be robust with no disruptions so far. However, he cautioned that risks persist if production or logistics are affected, particularly depending on the duration of the disruptions. On the retail side, rising fuel prices and OEM-led price hikes could weigh on demand depending on their extent.

Overall, the sector enters FY27 with stable demand conditions but rising friction points.