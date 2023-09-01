Follow Us

Seya Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEYA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.45 Closed
0.790.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Seya Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.35₹26.35
₹25.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.60₹35.20
₹25.45
Open Price
₹26.35
Prev. Close
₹25.25
Volume
27,333

Seya Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.65
  • R227.5
  • R328.65
  • Pivot
    25.5
  • S124.65
  • S223.5
  • S322.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.9423.59
  • 1029.6823.09
  • 2028.4723.23
  • 5025.623.83
  • 10029.324.43
  • 20040.9727.59

Seya Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.866.61-1.15-1.902.38-64.61-94.44
3.28-1.802.23-1.02-17.1483.40161.41

Seya Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Seya Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Seya Industries Ltd.

Seya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC058499 and registration number is 058499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok G Rajani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Asit Kumar Bhowmik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siva Prasad Rao Buddi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronen Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Chandrakant Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monisha Bhavnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Seya Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Seya Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹67.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Seya Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Seya Industries Ltd. is -2.57 and PB ratio of Seya Industries Ltd. is 0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Seya Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹25.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seya Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seya Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

