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Seya Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEYA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Seya Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.75 Closed
2.00₹ 0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seya Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.50₹12.75
₹12.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.52₹24.20
₹12.75
Open Price
₹12.52
Prev. Close
₹12.50
Volume
1,792

Source: Dion Global

Seya Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seya Industries		3.83-3.85-16.67-21.83-32.86-17.85-28.30
Vinati Organics		1.14-2.52-6.01-15.01-22.72-10.91-7.46
Hindustan Organic Chemicals		5.622.4114.3230.8712.758.681.72
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol		-18.51-30.1157.7219.34125.9221.354.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seya Industries has declined 32.86% compared to peers like Vinati Organics (-22.72%), Hindustan Organic Chemicals (12.75%), Tulasee Bio-Ethanol (125.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Seya Industries has underperformed peers relative to Vinati Organics (-7.46%) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals (1.72%).

Seya Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seya Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.3712.39
1012.4712.46
2012.7512.65
5013.4613.09
10012.913.71
20015.3115.31

Source: Dion Global

Seya Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seya Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Seya Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTSeya Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTSeya Industries - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Apr 22, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTSeya Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 13, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTSeya Industries - Results-Financial Results For Dec 31, 2025
Nov 15, 2025, 12:33 AM IST ISTSeya Industries - Results-Financial Results For Sep 30, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Seya Industries

Seya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC058499 and registration number is 058499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based
  • Address
    T-14, MIDC, Tarapur, Industrial Area, Palghar District Maharashtra 401506
  • Contact
    info@seya.in
    http://www.seya.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok G Rajani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Asit Kumar Bhowmik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. BSP Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ronen Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monisha Bhavnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Seya Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Seya Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seya Industries is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Seya Industries?

The Seya Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seya Industries?

The market cap of Seya Industries is ₹33.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seya Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seya Industries are ₹12.75 and ₹12.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seya Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seya Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seya Industries is ₹24.20 and 52-week low of Seya Industries is ₹9.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Seya Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seya Industries has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -32.86% over 1 year, -17.85% across 3 years, and -28.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seya Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seya Industries are -11.79 and 0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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