Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.86
|6.61
|-1.15
|-1.90
|2.38
|-64.61
|-94.44
|3.28
|-1.80
|2.23
|-1.02
|-17.14
|83.40
|161.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Seya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC058499 and registration number is 058499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹67.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Seya Industries Ltd. is -2.57 and PB ratio of Seya Industries Ltd. is 0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹25.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seya Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of Seya Industries Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.