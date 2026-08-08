Here's the live share price of Seya Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seya Industries
|3.83
|-3.85
|-16.67
|-21.83
|-32.86
|-17.85
|-28.30
|Vinati Organics
|1.14
|-2.52
|-6.01
|-15.01
|-22.72
|-10.91
|-7.46
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|5.62
|2.41
|14.32
|30.87
|12.75
|8.68
|1.72
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol
|-18.51
|-30.11
|57.72
|19.34
|125.92
|21.35
|4.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seya Industries has declined 32.86% compared to peers like Vinati Organics (-22.72%), Hindustan Organic Chemicals (12.75%), Tulasee Bio-Ethanol (125.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Seya Industries has underperformed peers relative to Vinati Organics (-7.46%) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals (1.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.37
|12.39
|10
|12.47
|12.46
|20
|12.75
|12.65
|50
|13.46
|13.09
|100
|12.9
|13.71
|200
|15.31
|15.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Seya Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Seya Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Seya Industries - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|Apr 22, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Seya Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Seya Industries - Results-Financial Results For Dec 31, 2025
|Nov 15, 2025, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Seya Industries - Results-Financial Results For Sep 30, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Seya Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1990PLC058499 and registration number is 058499. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seya Industries is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seya Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seya Industries is ₹33.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seya Industries are ₹12.75 and ₹12.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seya Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seya Industries is ₹24.20 and 52-week low of Seya Industries is ₹9.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seya Industries has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -32.86% over 1 year, -17.85% across 3 years, and -28.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seya Industries are -11.79 and 0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global