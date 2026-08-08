What is the share price of Seya Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seya Industries is ₹12.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Seya Industries? The Seya Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seya Industries? The market cap of Seya Industries is ₹33.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Seya Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Seya Industries are ₹12.75 and ₹12.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seya Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seya Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seya Industries is ₹24.20 and 52-week low of Seya Industries is ₹9.52 as on .

How has the Seya Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Seya Industries has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -32.86% over 1 year, -17.85% across 3 years, and -28.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seya Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seya Industries are -11.79 and 0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global