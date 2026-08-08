What is the share price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹39.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Tulasee Bio-Ethanol? The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol? The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹23.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol are ₹39.13 and ₹39.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulasee Bio-Ethanol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹71.21 and 52-week low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹17.32 as on .

How has the Tulasee Bio-Ethanol performed historically in terms of returns? The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -30.11% for the past month, 57.72% over 3 months, 125.92% over 1 year, 21.35% across 3 years, and 4.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol are -602.00 and 40.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global