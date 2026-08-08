Here's the live share price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol
|-18.51
|-30.11
|57.72
|19.34
|125.92
|21.35
|4.77
|Vinati Organics
|1.14
|-2.52
|-6.01
|-15.01
|-22.72
|-10.91
|-7.46
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|5.62
|2.41
|14.32
|30.87
|12.75
|8.68
|1.72
|Seya Industries
|3.83
|-3.85
|-16.67
|-21.83
|-32.86
|-17.85
|-28.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has gained 125.92% compared to peers like Vinati Organics (-22.72%), Hindustan Organic Chemicals (12.75%), Seya Industries (-32.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has outperformed peers relative to Vinati Organics (-7.46%) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals (1.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.72
|44.92
|10
|51.3
|47.84
|20
|55.46
|49.3
|50
|40.58
|45.3
|100
|43.31
|41.35
|200
|33.98
|36.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol - Financial Results
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Quarterly Financial Statements
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol - Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24115MH1988PLC048126 and registration number is 048126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹39.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹23.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol are ₹39.13 and ₹39.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulasee Bio-Ethanol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹71.21 and 52-week low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹17.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -30.11% for the past month, 57.72% over 3 months, 125.92% over 1 year, 21.35% across 3 years, and 4.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol are -602.00 and 40.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global