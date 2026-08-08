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Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Share Price

NSE
BSE

TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.13 Closed
-4.98₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.13₹39.13
₹39.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.32₹71.21
₹39.13
Open Price
₹39.13
Prev. Close
₹41.18
Volume
600

Source: Dion Global

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol		-18.51-30.1157.7219.34125.9221.354.77
Vinati Organics		1.14-2.52-6.01-15.01-22.72-10.91-7.46
Hindustan Organic Chemicals		5.622.4114.3230.8712.758.681.72
Seya Industries		3.83-3.85-16.67-21.83-32.86-17.85-28.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has gained 125.92% compared to peers like Vinati Organics (-22.72%), Hindustan Organic Chemicals (12.75%), Seya Industries (-32.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has outperformed peers relative to Vinati Organics (-7.46%) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals (1.72%).

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.7244.92
1051.347.84
2055.4649.3
5040.5845.3
10043.3141.35
20033.9836.2

Source: Dion Global

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTTulasee Bio-Ethanol - Financial Results
Aug 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTTulasee Bio-Ethanol - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTTulasee Bio-Ethanol - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Quarterly Financial Statements
Jul 15, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTTulasee Bio-Ethanol - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTTulasee Bio-Ethanol - Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Tulasee Bio-Ethanol

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24115MH1988PLC048126 and registration number is 048126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Lalitkumar Nagpal
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Gajanan Pandya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishor Ramji Tank
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kritika Lalit Nagpal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Santosh Mayekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ramchandra Ambre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Share Price

What is the share price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹39.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tulasee Bio-Ethanol?

The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol?

The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹23.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol are ₹39.13 and ₹39.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulasee Bio-Ethanol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹71.21 and 52-week low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol is ₹17.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tulasee Bio-Ethanol performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tulasee Bio-Ethanol has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -30.11% for the past month, 57.72% over 3 months, 125.92% over 1 year, 21.35% across 3 years, and 4.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol are -602.00 and 40.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol News

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