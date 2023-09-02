Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|-13.44
|43.89
|86.07
|3.44
|-1.65
|2.37
|-1.27
|-16.95
|83.69
|162.19
|13.09
|11.47
|23.68
|19.29
|4.82
|128.03
|-8.92
|17.27
|1.75
|-9.11
|-6.29
|-2.98
|-66.41
|-96.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24115MH1988PLC048126 and registration number is 048126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹12.91 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is -113.47 and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is 12.69 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹25.30 and 52-week low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.