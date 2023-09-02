Follow Us

TULASEE BIO-ETHANOL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.90₹21.90
₹21.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹25.30
₹21.90
Open Price
₹21.90
Prev. Close
₹21.90
Volume
0

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.9
  • R221.9
  • R321.9
  • Pivot
    21.9
  • S121.9
  • S221.9
  • S321.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.6721.75
  • 1025.2921.87
  • 2026.822.93
  • 5028.724.32
  • 10021.921.15
  • 20013.310

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.294.294.29-13.4443.8986.07
3.44-1.652.37-1.27-16.9583.69162.19
13.0911.4723.6819.294.82128.03-8.92
17.271.75-9.11-6.29-2.98-66.41-96.09

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. Share Holdings

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24115MH1988PLC048126 and registration number is 048126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Lalitkumar Nagpal
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Gajanan Pandya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishor Ramji Tank
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kritika Lalit Nagpal
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.?

The market cap of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹12.91 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is -113.47 and PB ratio of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is 12.69 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹25.30 and 52-week low of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

