What is the share price of Poojawestern Metaliks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹18.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Poojawestern Metaliks? The Poojawestern Metaliks is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poojawestern Metaliks? The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹18.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poojawestern Metaliks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poojawestern Metaliks are ₹18.98 and ₹17.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poojawestern Metaliks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojawestern Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹36.89 and 52-week low of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹14.61 as on .

How has the Poojawestern Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns? The Poojawestern Metaliks has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, 8.34% for the past month, -18.16% over 3 months, -31.75% over 1 year, -16.22% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks are 13.67 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global