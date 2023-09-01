Follow Us

POOJAWESTERN METALIKS LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.76 Closed
-1.52-0.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.53₹33.00
₹31.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.30₹75.60
₹31.76
Open Price
₹32.61
Prev. Close
₹32.25
Volume
28,238

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.66
  • R233.57
  • R334.13
  • Pivot
    32.1
  • S131.19
  • S230.63
  • S329.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.8731.57
  • 1062.2831.57
  • 2051.0331.67
  • 5035.8231.86
  • 10034.0232.62
  • 20040.4334.19

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. Share Holdings

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2016PLC094314 and registration number is 094314. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Devram Panchmatiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Devram Panchmatiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sunil Panchmatiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Meet Panchmatiya
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nayna Dwarkadas Kanani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Pravinbhai Karia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal Sureshkumar Udani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Amritlal Vishrolia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.?

The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹32.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is 24.47 and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹31.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹75.60 and 52-week low of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

