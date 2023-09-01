Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.79
|-1.95
|2.55
|-7.78
|30.70
|83.58
|1.31
|3.55
|19.87
|40.24
|109.04
|58.18
|1,219.41
|214.94
|3.72
|-13.00
|12.09
|38.47
|41.19
|2,023.92
|738.26
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|4.32
|17.22
|3.01
|29.21
|78.57
|518.96
|233.23
|1.50
|55.58
|26.84
|44.85
|-0.42
|3,343.90
|161.77
|27.15
|7.98
|53.08
|31.43
|32.44
|22.22
|-25.34
|-3.75
|22.20
|33.24
|36.94
|44.43
|164.13
|197.22
|2.13
|-2.38
|8.95
|40.98
|205.00
|205.00
|205.00
|3.10
|2.84
|-3.86
|-14.01
|-63.33
|375.00
|553.03
|0
|-3.57
|-10.00
|-19.64
|-49.63
|-46.00
|-72.45
|0
|6.68
|6.68
|-12.05
|91.23
|91.23
|91.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2016PLC094314 and registration number is 094314. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹32.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is 24.47 and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹31.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹75.60 and 52-week low of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.