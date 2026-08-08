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Poojawestern Metaliks Share Price

NSE
BSE

POOJAWESTERN METALIKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Poojawestern Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.70 Closed
6.92₹ 1.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poojawestern Metaliks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.48₹18.98
₹18.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.61₹36.89
₹18.70
Open Price
₹17.50
Prev. Close
₹17.49
Volume
76,511

Source: Dion Global

Poojawestern Metaliks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poojawestern Metaliks		6.438.34-18.16-32.15-31.75-16.22-5.60
Jain Resource Recycling		-11.45-11.26-38.83-23.12-3.05-1.03-0.62
CMR Green Technologies		3.83-5.56-9.22-9.22-9.22-3.17-1.92
Siyaram Recycling Industries		0.59-14.16-5.11-30.42-67.66-12.01-7.39
Starlit Power Systems		4.9726.8620.47-35.89-38.10-37.97-22.51
MFS Intercorp		-1.9011.19-12.8420.00-6.133.705.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poojawestern Metaliks has declined 31.75% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (-3.05%), CMR Green Technologies (-9.22%), Siyaram Recycling Industries (-67.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Poojawestern Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (-0.62%) and CMR Green Technologies (-1.92%).

Poojawestern Metaliks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poojawestern Metaliks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5917.55
1017.5517.56
2017.6417.62
5017.9218.49
10020.9420.56
20025.5223.67

Source: Dion Global

Poojawestern Metaliks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Poojawestern Metaliks saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Poojawestern Metaliks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTPoojawestern Metalik - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On August 06, 2026, In Terms Of Second Proviso To Regulation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTPoojawestern Metalik - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On August 06, 2026, In Terms Of Sec
Aug 03, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTPoojawestern Metalik - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
Jul 17, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTPoojawestern Metalik - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 16, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTPoojawestern Metalik - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., On July 16, 2026, Pursuant To Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Poojawestern Metaliks

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2016PLC094314 and registration number is 094314. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Devram Panchmatiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Devram Panchmatiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sunil Panchmatiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Meet Panchmatiya
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nayna Dwarkadas Kanani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Pravinbhai Karia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bimal Sureshkumar Udani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Amritlal Vishrolia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Poojawestern Metaliks Share Price

What is the share price of Poojawestern Metaliks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹18.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Poojawestern Metaliks?

The Poojawestern Metaliks is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poojawestern Metaliks?

The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹18.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poojawestern Metaliks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poojawestern Metaliks are ₹18.98 and ₹17.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poojawestern Metaliks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojawestern Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹36.89 and 52-week low of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹14.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Poojawestern Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poojawestern Metaliks has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, 8.34% for the past month, -18.16% over 3 months, -31.75% over 1 year, -16.22% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks are 13.67 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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