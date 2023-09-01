What is the Market Cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.? The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹32.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.? P/E ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is 24.47 and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is 2.62 as on .

What is the share price of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is ₹31.76 as on .