Here's the live share price of Poojawestern Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poojawestern Metaliks
|6.43
|8.34
|-18.16
|-32.15
|-31.75
|-16.22
|-5.60
|Jain Resource Recycling
|-11.45
|-11.26
|-38.83
|-23.12
|-3.05
|-1.03
|-0.62
|CMR Green Technologies
|3.83
|-5.56
|-9.22
|-9.22
|-9.22
|-3.17
|-1.92
|Siyaram Recycling Industries
|0.59
|-14.16
|-5.11
|-30.42
|-67.66
|-12.01
|-7.39
|Starlit Power Systems
|4.97
|26.86
|20.47
|-35.89
|-38.10
|-37.97
|-22.51
|MFS Intercorp
|-1.90
|11.19
|-12.84
|20.00
|-6.13
|3.70
|5.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poojawestern Metaliks has declined 31.75% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (-3.05%), CMR Green Technologies (-9.22%), Siyaram Recycling Industries (-67.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Poojawestern Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (-0.62%) and CMR Green Technologies (-1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.59
|17.55
|10
|17.55
|17.56
|20
|17.64
|17.62
|50
|17.92
|18.49
|100
|20.94
|20.56
|200
|25.52
|23.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Poojawestern Metaliks saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Poojawestern Metalik - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On August 06, 2026, In Terms Of Second Proviso To Regulation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Poojawestern Metalik - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On August 06, 2026, In Terms Of Sec
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Poojawestern Metalik - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Poojawestern Metalik - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Poojawestern Metalik - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., On July 16, 2026, Pursuant To Regu
Source: Dion Global
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2016PLC094314 and registration number is 094314. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹18.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poojawestern Metaliks is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹18.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poojawestern Metaliks are ₹18.98 and ₹17.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poojawestern Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹36.89 and 52-week low of Poojawestern Metaliks is ₹14.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poojawestern Metaliks has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, 8.34% for the past month, -18.16% over 3 months, -31.75% over 1 year, -16.22% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poojawestern Metaliks are 13.67 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global