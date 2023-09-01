Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200DL2008PLC174911 and registration number is 174911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹6.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is -0.48 and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is -0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹6.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlit Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹3.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.