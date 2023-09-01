Follow Us

STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.45 Closed
4.20.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.89₹6.49
₹6.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.81₹9.90
₹6.45
Open Price
₹6.19
Prev. Close
₹6.19
Volume
15,623

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.66
  • R26.88
  • R37.26
  • Pivot
    6.28
  • S16.06
  • S25.68
  • S35.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.665.76
  • 107.555.55
  • 207.665.38
  • 508.075.22
  • 1008.725.56
  • 20010.146.45

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.2421.7027.22-34.85-19.68-46.25-57.00
5.8716.5929.1970.46140.881,492.60441.11
9.326.5825.0628.7423.89184.9695.38
3.99-0.6411.3621.2284.95889.63937.21
8.58-10.443.2939.7024.15151.1867.01
10.3752.9174.04137.85105.57745.201,684.31
-0.71-0.311.77-9.62-70.52418.5791.20
9.0318.05121.7549.6716.9953.6274.44
0-13.33-13.33-11.65-59.3878.43-12.50

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Starlit Power Systems Ltd.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200DL2008PLC174911 and registration number is 174911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamaljeet Singh jaswal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hari Prasad Paudel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Cherry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kanwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Starlit Power Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Starlit Power Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹6.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Starlit Power Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is -0.48 and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is -0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Starlit Power Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹6.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlit Power Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlit Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is ₹3.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

