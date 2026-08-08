What is the share price of Starlit Power Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlit Power Systems is ₹3.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Starlit Power Systems? The Starlit Power Systems is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starlit Power Systems? The market cap of Starlit Power Systems is ₹7.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Starlit Power Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlit Power Systems are ₹3.59 and ₹3.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlit Power Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlit Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlit Power Systems is ₹6.79 and 52-week low of Starlit Power Systems is ₹2.05 as on .

How has the Starlit Power Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Starlit Power Systems has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 26.86% for the past month, 20.47% over 3 months, -38.1% over 1 year, -37.97% across 3 years, and -22.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems are -0.39 and 0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global