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Starlit Power Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Starlit Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.59 Closed
4.97₹ 0.17
As on Jan 02, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Starlit Power Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.59₹3.59
₹3.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.05₹6.79
₹3.59
Open Price
₹3.59
Prev. Close
₹3.42
Volume
33,996

Source: Dion Global

Starlit Power Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Starlit Power Systems		4.9726.8620.47-35.89-38.10-37.97-22.51
Jain Resource Recycling		-11.45-11.26-38.83-23.12-3.05-1.03-0.62
CMR Green Technologies		3.83-5.56-9.22-9.22-9.22-3.17-1.92
Siyaram Recycling Industries		0.59-14.16-5.11-30.42-67.66-12.01-7.39
Poojawestern Metaliks		6.438.34-18.16-32.15-31.75-16.22-5.60
MFS Intercorp		-1.9011.19-12.8420.00-6.133.705.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Starlit Power Systems has declined 38.10% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (-3.05%), CMR Green Technologies (-9.22%), Siyaram Recycling Industries (-67.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Starlit Power Systems has underperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (-0.62%) and CMR Green Technologies (-1.92%).

Starlit Power Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Starlit Power Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.273.29
102.953.06
202.632.88
503.033.13
1003.943.67
2004.484.45

Source: Dion Global

Starlit Power Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Starlit Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Starlit Power Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTStarlit Power System - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 17, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTStarlit Power System - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 17Th July, 2026, As Per Regulation
Jul 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTStarlit Power System - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTStarlit Power System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 02, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTStarlit Power System - Declaration Regarding Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification On Audit Report For The Year Ended On

Source: Dion Global

About Starlit Power Systems

Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200DL2008PLC174911 and registration number is 174911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. MUKESH SAH
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. PANKAJ SAXENA
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. SHIV NARYAN
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. DURGA YADAV
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. BHOOMI GIRISH BHADRA
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. DIVYESH KISHOR BHANUSHALI
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. SANJAY TULSIDAS BHANUSHAL
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Starlit Power Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Starlit Power Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlit Power Systems is ₹3.59 as on Jan 02, 2025.

What kind of stock is Starlit Power Systems?

The Starlit Power Systems is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Starlit Power Systems?

The market cap of Starlit Power Systems is ₹7.33 Cr as on Jan 02, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Starlit Power Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlit Power Systems are ₹3.59 and ₹3.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Starlit Power Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlit Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlit Power Systems is ₹6.79 and 52-week low of Starlit Power Systems is ₹2.05 as on Jan 02, 2025.

How has the Starlit Power Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Starlit Power Systems has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 26.86% for the past month, 20.47% over 3 months, -38.1% over 1 year, -37.97% across 3 years, and -22.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems are -0.39 and 0.01 on Jan 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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