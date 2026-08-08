Here's the live share price of Starlit Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Starlit Power Systems
|4.97
|26.86
|20.47
|-35.89
|-38.10
|-37.97
|-22.51
|Jain Resource Recycling
|-11.45
|-11.26
|-38.83
|-23.12
|-3.05
|-1.03
|-0.62
|CMR Green Technologies
|3.83
|-5.56
|-9.22
|-9.22
|-9.22
|-3.17
|-1.92
|Siyaram Recycling Industries
|0.59
|-14.16
|-5.11
|-30.42
|-67.66
|-12.01
|-7.39
|Poojawestern Metaliks
|6.43
|8.34
|-18.16
|-32.15
|-31.75
|-16.22
|-5.60
|MFS Intercorp
|-1.90
|11.19
|-12.84
|20.00
|-6.13
|3.70
|5.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Starlit Power Systems has declined 38.10% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (-3.05%), CMR Green Technologies (-9.22%), Siyaram Recycling Industries (-67.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Starlit Power Systems has underperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (-0.62%) and CMR Green Technologies (-1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.27
|3.29
|10
|2.95
|3.06
|20
|2.63
|2.88
|50
|3.03
|3.13
|100
|3.94
|3.67
|200
|4.48
|4.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Starlit Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Starlit Power System - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Starlit Power System - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 17Th July, 2026, As Per Regulation
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Starlit Power System - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Starlit Power System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Starlit Power System - Declaration Regarding Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification On Audit Report For The Year Ended On
Source: Dion Global
Starlit Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200DL2008PLC174911 and registration number is 174911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Starlit Power Systems is ₹3.59 as on Jan 02, 2025.
The Starlit Power Systems is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Starlit Power Systems is ₹7.33 Cr as on Jan 02, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Starlit Power Systems are ₹3.59 and ₹3.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Starlit Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Starlit Power Systems is ₹6.79 and 52-week low of Starlit Power Systems is ₹2.05 as on Jan 02, 2025.
The Starlit Power Systems has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 26.86% for the past month, 20.47% over 3 months, -38.1% over 1 year, -37.97% across 3 years, and -22.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems are -0.39 and 0.01 on Jan 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global