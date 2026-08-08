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MFS Intercorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

MFS INTERCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of MFS Intercorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MFS Intercorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.00₹15.00
₹15.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.17₹18.97
₹15.00
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹15.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

MFS Intercorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MFS Intercorp		-1.9011.19-12.8420.00-6.133.705.96
Jain Resource Recycling		-11.45-11.26-38.83-23.12-3.05-1.03-0.62
CMR Green Technologies		3.83-5.56-9.22-9.22-9.22-3.17-1.92
Siyaram Recycling Industries		0.59-14.16-5.11-30.42-67.66-12.01-7.39
Poojawestern Metaliks		6.438.34-18.16-32.15-31.75-16.22-5.60
Starlit Power Systems		4.9726.8620.47-35.89-38.10-37.97-22.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MFS Intercorp has declined 6.13% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (-3.05%), CMR Green Technologies (-9.22%), Siyaram Recycling Industries (-67.66%). From a 5 year perspective, MFS Intercorp has outperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (-0.62%) and CMR Green Technologies (-1.92%).

MFS Intercorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MFS Intercorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.115.18
1014.4514.88
2014.1314.54
5014.1714.39
10014.5314.52
20014.6214.69

Source: Dion Global

MFS Intercorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MFS Intercorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MFS Intercorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTMFS Intercorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTMFS Intercorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTMFS Intercorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 26, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTMFS Intercorp - Statement Of Deviation And Variation
May 26, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTMFS Intercorp - Financial Result For The QTR 4 And Year Ended 31032026

Source: Dion Global

About MFS Intercorp

MFS Intercorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209DL1986PLC254555 and registration number is 254555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Mahima Ahuja
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Kiran Vishwakarma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Meet Ratilal Khant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Ashvinbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satishkumar Suthar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on MFS Intercorp Share Price

What is the share price of MFS Intercorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFS Intercorp is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MFS Intercorp?

The MFS Intercorp is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MFS Intercorp?

The market cap of MFS Intercorp is ₹6.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MFS Intercorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MFS Intercorp are ₹15.00 and ₹15.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MFS Intercorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFS Intercorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFS Intercorp is ₹18.97 and 52-week low of MFS Intercorp is ₹11.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MFS Intercorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The MFS Intercorp has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 11.19% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -6.13% over 1 year, 3.7% across 3 years, and 5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp are -75.38 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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