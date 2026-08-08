What is the share price of MFS Intercorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFS Intercorp is ₹15.00 as on .

What kind of stock is MFS Intercorp? The MFS Intercorp is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MFS Intercorp? The market cap of MFS Intercorp is ₹6.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MFS Intercorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of MFS Intercorp are ₹15.00 and ₹15.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MFS Intercorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFS Intercorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFS Intercorp is ₹18.97 and 52-week low of MFS Intercorp is ₹11.17 as on .

How has the MFS Intercorp performed historically in terms of returns? The MFS Intercorp has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 11.19% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -6.13% over 1 year, 3.7% across 3 years, and 5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp are -75.38 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global