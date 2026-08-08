Here's the live share price of MFS Intercorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MFS Intercorp
|-1.90
|11.19
|-12.84
|20.00
|-6.13
|3.70
|5.96
|Jain Resource Recycling
|-11.45
|-11.26
|-38.83
|-23.12
|-3.05
|-1.03
|-0.62
|CMR Green Technologies
|3.83
|-5.56
|-9.22
|-9.22
|-9.22
|-3.17
|-1.92
|Siyaram Recycling Industries
|0.59
|-14.16
|-5.11
|-30.42
|-67.66
|-12.01
|-7.39
|Poojawestern Metaliks
|6.43
|8.34
|-18.16
|-32.15
|-31.75
|-16.22
|-5.60
|Starlit Power Systems
|4.97
|26.86
|20.47
|-35.89
|-38.10
|-37.97
|-22.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MFS Intercorp has declined 6.13% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (-3.05%), CMR Green Technologies (-9.22%), Siyaram Recycling Industries (-67.66%). From a 5 year perspective, MFS Intercorp has outperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (-0.62%) and CMR Green Technologies (-1.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.1
|15.18
|10
|14.45
|14.88
|20
|14.13
|14.54
|50
|14.17
|14.39
|100
|14.53
|14.52
|200
|14.62
|14.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MFS Intercorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|MFS Intercorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|MFS Intercorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|MFS Intercorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 26, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|MFS Intercorp - Statement Of Deviation And Variation
|May 26, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|MFS Intercorp - Financial Result For The QTR 4 And Year Ended 31032026
Source: Dion Global
MFS Intercorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209DL1986PLC254555 and registration number is 254555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFS Intercorp is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MFS Intercorp is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MFS Intercorp is ₹6.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MFS Intercorp are ₹15.00 and ₹15.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFS Intercorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFS Intercorp is ₹18.97 and 52-week low of MFS Intercorp is ₹11.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MFS Intercorp has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 11.19% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -6.13% over 1 year, 3.7% across 3 years, and 5.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp are -75.38 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global