What is the Market Cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd.? The market cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹6.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd.? P/E ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is 20.15 and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is 5.83 as on .

What is the share price of MFS Intercorp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹15.70 as on .