Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.03
|18.05
|121.75
|49.67
|16.99
|53.62
|74.44
|5.87
|16.59
|29.19
|70.46
|140.88
|1,492.60
|441.11
|9.32
|6.58
|25.06
|28.74
|23.89
|184.96
|95.38
|3.99
|-0.64
|11.36
|21.22
|84.95
|889.63
|937.21
|8.58
|-10.44
|3.29
|39.70
|24.15
|151.18
|67.01
|10.37
|52.91
|74.04
|137.85
|105.57
|745.20
|1,684.31
|-0.71
|-0.31
|1.77
|-9.62
|-70.52
|418.57
|91.20
|25.24
|21.70
|27.22
|-34.85
|-19.68
|-46.25
|-57.00
|0
|-13.33
|-13.33
|-11.65
|-59.38
|78.43
|-12.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MFS Intercorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209DL1986PLC254555 and registration number is 254555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹6.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is 20.15 and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is 5.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹15.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFS Intercorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹19.20 and 52-week low of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.