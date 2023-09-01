Follow Us

MFS INTERCORP LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.70 Closed
1.950.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
MFS Intercorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.40₹15.70
₹15.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.40₹19.20
₹15.70
Open Price
₹15.40
Prev. Close
₹15.40
Volume
11,894

MFS Intercorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.8
  • R215.9
  • R316.1
  • Pivot
    15.6
  • S115.5
  • S215.3
  • S315.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.4414.92
  • 109.6114.52
  • 2010.2313.89
  • 5012.6212.48
  • 10013.3611.82
  • 20020.4112.3

MFS Intercorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0318.05121.7549.6716.9953.6274.44
5.8716.5929.1970.46140.881,492.60441.11
9.326.5825.0628.7423.89184.9695.38
3.99-0.6411.3621.2284.95889.63937.21
8.58-10.443.2939.7024.15151.1867.01
10.3752.9174.04137.85105.57745.201,684.31
-0.71-0.311.77-9.62-70.52418.5791.20
25.2421.7027.22-34.85-19.68-46.25-57.00
0-13.33-13.33-11.65-59.3878.43-12.50

MFS Intercorp Ltd. Share Holdings

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MFS Intercorp Ltd.

MFS Intercorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209DL1986PLC254555 and registration number is 254555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Metals - Non Ferrous - Others
  • Address
    Ground Floor-18, Omaxe Square, New Delhi Delhi 110025
  • Contact
    muskanferros@gmail.com0

Management

  • Mr. Baldevkumar Kishorbhai Savaliya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Yunisbhai Sat Arbhai Saya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Zeel Kanubhai Kukadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramiz Rafikbhai Saya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on MFS Intercorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd.?

The market cap of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹6.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is 20.15 and PB ratio of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is 5.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MFS Intercorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹15.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MFS Intercorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFS Intercorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹19.20 and 52-week low of MFS Intercorp Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

