Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Brady & Morris Engg Co Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRADY & MORRIS ENGG CO

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Brady & Morris Engg Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹746.90 Closed
1.54₹ 11.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Brady & Morris Engg Co Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹723.00₹746.90
₹746.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹685.00₹1,617.65
₹746.90
Open Price
₹739.25
Prev. Close
₹735.60
Volume
21

Source: Dion Global

Brady & Morris Engg Co Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brady & Morris Engg Co		4.480-18.73-13.91-51.2128.5035.25
BEML		2.52-1.96-10.231.97-7.6921.4821.95
Action Construction Equipment		2.359.7920.9218.66-0.8414.4535.95
Sanghvi Movers		19.679.3345.2262.0274.1414.6938.41
TIL		-7.766.317.12-7.58-24.7947.4136.80
Jinkushal Industries		6.240.2511.0941.49-15.95-5.63-3.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brady & Morris Engg Co has declined 51.21% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Brady & Morris Engg Co has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Action Construction Equipment (35.95%).

Brady & Morris Engg Co Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brady & Morris Engg Co Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5725.19738.46
10733.47736.03
20732.01740.35
50780.23768.25
100802.39806.42
200862.8898.01

Source: Dion Global

Brady & Morris Engg Co Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brady & Morris Engg Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Brady & Morris Engg Co Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTBrady & Morris E - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTBrady & Morris E - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTBrady & Morris E - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 27, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTBrady & Morris E - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTBrady & Morris E - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Brady & Morris Engg Co

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150MH1946PLC004729 and registration number is 004729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavan G Morarka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vaibhav Morarka
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Sharma
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mita Jha
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pinaki Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brady & Morris Engg Co Share Price

What is the share price of Brady & Morris Engg Co?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹746.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brady & Morris Engg Co?

The Brady & Morris Engg Co is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co?

The market cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹168.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brady & Morris Engg Co?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brady & Morris Engg Co are ₹746.90 and ₹723.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brady & Morris Engg Co?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brady & Morris Engg Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹1,617.65 and 52-week low of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹685.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brady & Morris Engg Co performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brady & Morris Engg Co has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.73% over 3 months, -51.21% over 1 year, 28.5% across 3 years, and 35.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co are 30.14 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brady & Morris Engg Co News

More Brady & Morris Engg Co News
Market Pulse