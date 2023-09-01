What is the Market Cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.? The market cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is ₹86.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.? P/E ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is 15.12 and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is 5.82 as on .

What is the share price of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is ₹386.15 as on .