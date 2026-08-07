Here's the live share price of Brady & Morris Engg Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brady & Morris Engg Co
|4.48
|0
|-18.73
|-13.91
|-51.21
|28.50
|35.25
|BEML
|2.52
|-1.96
|-10.23
|1.97
|-7.69
|21.48
|21.95
|Action Construction Equipment
|2.35
|9.79
|20.92
|18.66
|-0.84
|14.45
|35.95
|Sanghvi Movers
|19.67
|9.33
|45.22
|62.02
|74.14
|14.69
|38.41
|TIL
|-7.76
|6.31
|7.12
|-7.58
|-24.79
|47.41
|36.80
|Jinkushal Industries
|6.24
|0.25
|11.09
|41.49
|-15.95
|-5.63
|-3.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brady & Morris Engg Co has declined 51.21% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Action Construction Equipment (-0.84%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Brady & Morris Engg Co has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Action Construction Equipment (35.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|725.19
|738.46
|10
|733.47
|736.03
|20
|732.01
|740.35
|50
|780.23
|768.25
|100
|802.39
|806.42
|200
|862.8
|898.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brady & Morris Engg Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Brady & Morris E - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Brady & Morris E - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Brady & Morris E - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Brady & Morris E - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Brady & Morris E - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150MH1946PLC004729 and registration number is 004729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹746.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brady & Morris Engg Co is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹168.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brady & Morris Engg Co are ₹746.90 and ₹723.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brady & Morris Engg Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹1,617.65 and 52-week low of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹685.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brady & Morris Engg Co has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.73% over 3 months, -51.21% over 1 year, 28.5% across 3 years, and 35.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co are 30.14 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global