Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRADY & MORRIS ENGG CO LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹386.15 Closed
-0.52-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.00₹394.95
₹386.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.05₹520.45
₹386.15
Open Price
₹388.15
Prev. Close
₹388.15
Volume
381

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1392.4
  • R2398.65
  • R3402.35
  • Pivot
    388.7
  • S1382.45
  • S2378.75
  • S3372.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5157.39385.76
  • 10144.07381.5
  • 20136.6375.48
  • 50130.39359.06
  • 100120.89324.38
  • 200121.73274.05

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0014.7533.1695.07206.47414.18720.72
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. Share Holdings

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.

Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150MH1946PLC004729 and registration number is 004729. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan G Morarka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vaibhav Morarka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik D Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Mita Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Rajender Kumar Sharma
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.?

The market cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is ₹86.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is 15.12 and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is 5.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is ₹386.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is ₹520.45 and 52-week low of Brady & Morris Engg Co Ltd. is ₹121.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

