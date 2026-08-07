What is the share price of Brady & Morris Engg Co? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹746.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Brady & Morris Engg Co? The Brady & Morris Engg Co is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co? The market cap of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹168.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brady & Morris Engg Co? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brady & Morris Engg Co are ₹746.90 and ₹723.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brady & Morris Engg Co? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brady & Morris Engg Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹1,617.65 and 52-week low of Brady & Morris Engg Co is ₹685.00 as on .

How has the Brady & Morris Engg Co performed historically in terms of returns? The Brady & Morris Engg Co has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.73% over 3 months, -51.21% over 1 year, 28.5% across 3 years, and 35.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engg Co are 30.14 and 3.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global