Jinkushal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINKUSHAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Jinkushal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.00 Closed
-12.55₹ -8.18
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jinkushal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.00₹63.00
₹57.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹128.00
₹57.00
Open Price
₹62.99
Prev. Close
₹65.18
Volume
8,920

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jinkushal Industries has declined 14.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.12%.

Jinkushal Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jinkushal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jinkushal Industries		-13.96-24.79-48.09-53.13-53.13-22.32-14.06
BEML		-2.89-5.37-7.14-19.6236.4039.4022.84
Action Construction Equipment		0.18-0.18-10.91-21.03-15.5932.8141.00
Sanghvi Movers		-3.27-15.63-21.12-22.5415.4012.2237.00
TIL		-4.98-12.37-23.64-23.0617.3572.5435.38
Brady & Morris Engg Co		-3.66-9.26-14.83-36.52-26.7259.0255.44

Over the last one year, Jinkushal Industries has declined 53.13% compared to peers like BEML (36.40%), Action Construction Equipment (-15.59%), Sanghvi Movers (15.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Jinkushal Industries has underperformed peers relative to BEML (22.84%) and Action Construction Equipment (41.00%).

Jinkushal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jinkushal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.7866.02
1067.4767.26
2070.2569.92
5079.4679.2
10096.4395.74
20048.820

Jinkushal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jinkushal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.39%, FII holding fell to 1.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jinkushal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 10:40 PM ISTJinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 2:52 AM ISTJinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 2:42 AM ISTJinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 08, 2026, 5:09 AM ISTJinkushal Industries - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation
Feb 08, 2026, 4:59 AM ISTJinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Jinkushal Industries

Jinkushal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46594CT2007PLC008170 and registration number is 008170. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Construction Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

  • Industry
    Auto - Construction Vehicles
  • Address
    H. No. 260, Ward No. 42, Opp. C. M. House Near Chhattisgarh Club, Raipur Chattisgarh 492001
  • Contact
    compliance@jkipl.in
    www.jkipl.in

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Kumar Berlia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Niteen Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anekant Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Tatiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jinkushal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jinkushal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jinkushal Industries is ₹57.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jinkushal Industries?

The Jinkushal Industries is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jinkushal Industries?

The market cap of Jinkushal Industries is ₹218.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jinkushal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jinkushal Industries are ₹63.00 and ₹57.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jinkushal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jinkushal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jinkushal Industries is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of Jinkushal Industries is ₹57.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jinkushal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jinkushal Industries has shown returns of -12.55% over the past day, -16.96% for the past month, -50.48% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -22.32% across 3 years, and -14.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jinkushal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jinkushal Industries are 0.00 and 1.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

