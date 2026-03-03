Here's the live share price of Jinkushal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jinkushal Industries has declined 14.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.12%.
Jinkushal Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jinkushal Industries
|-13.96
|-24.79
|-48.09
|-53.13
|-53.13
|-22.32
|-14.06
|BEML
|-2.89
|-5.37
|-7.14
|-19.62
|36.40
|39.40
|22.84
|Action Construction Equipment
|0.18
|-0.18
|-10.91
|-21.03
|-15.59
|32.81
|41.00
|Sanghvi Movers
|-3.27
|-15.63
|-21.12
|-22.54
|15.40
|12.22
|37.00
|TIL
|-4.98
|-12.37
|-23.64
|-23.06
|17.35
|72.54
|35.38
|Brady & Morris Engg Co
|-3.66
|-9.26
|-14.83
|-36.52
|-26.72
|59.02
|55.44
Over the last one year, Jinkushal Industries has declined 53.13% compared to peers like BEML (36.40%), Action Construction Equipment (-15.59%), Sanghvi Movers (15.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Jinkushal Industries has underperformed peers relative to BEML (22.84%) and Action Construction Equipment (41.00%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.78
|66.02
|10
|67.47
|67.26
|20
|70.25
|69.92
|50
|79.46
|79.2
|100
|96.43
|95.74
|200
|48.82
|0
In the latest quarter, Jinkushal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.39%, FII holding fell to 1.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
|Jinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:52 AM IST
|Jinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:42 AM IST
|Jinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 08, 2026, 5:09 AM IST
|Jinkushal Industries - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation
|Feb 08, 2026, 4:59 AM IST
|Jinkushal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jinkushal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46594CT2007PLC008170 and registration number is 008170. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Construction Vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jinkushal Industries is ₹57.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jinkushal Industries is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jinkushal Industries is ₹218.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jinkushal Industries are ₹63.00 and ₹57.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jinkushal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jinkushal Industries is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of Jinkushal Industries is ₹57.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jinkushal Industries has shown returns of -12.55% over the past day, -16.96% for the past month, -50.48% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -22.32% across 3 years, and -14.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jinkushal Industries are 0.00 and 1.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.