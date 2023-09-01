Name
Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR1983PLC023187 and registration number is 023187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1603.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹1,145.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is 26.34 and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹84.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rico Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹111.50 and 52-week low of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹52.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.