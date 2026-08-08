Here's the live share price of Rico Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rico Auto Industries
|7.18
|18.02
|19.98
|13.3
|124.89
|14.16
|23.21
|Rane (Madras)
|-9.43
|-16.76
|13.56
|24.52
|27.43
|19.43
|20.57
|Automotive Axles
|1.08
|3.68
|-0.48
|-5.67
|9.99
|-4.47
|4.87
|Hindustan Hardy
|-6.97
|-10.14
|-7.38
|-10.88
|-23.59
|23.01
|24.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rico Auto Industries has gained 124.89% compared to peers like Rane (Madras) (27.43%), Automotive Axles (9.99%), Hindustan Hardy (-23.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Rico Auto Industries has outperformed peers relative to Rane (Madras) (20.57%) and Automotive Axles (4.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.65
|146.9
|10
|139.53
|143.2
|20
|134.69
|139.57
|50
|132.95
|133.93
|100
|123.04
|127.85
|200
|118.29
|119.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rico Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding rose to 3.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Rico Auto Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Rico Auto Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Rico Auto Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Rico Auto Industries - Audio Recording Of Investor Conference Call Held On 1St June, 2026
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Rico Auto Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR1983PLC023187 and registration number is 023187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1836.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rico Auto Industries is ₹151.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rico Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rico Auto Industries is ₹2,050.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rico Auto Industries are ₹155.30 and ₹149.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rico Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rico Auto Industries is ₹157.90 and 52-week low of Rico Auto Industries is ₹65.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rico Auto Industries has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 15.77% for the past month, 22.16% over 3 months, 122.39% over 1 year, 14.16% across 3 years, and 23.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries are 40.61 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global