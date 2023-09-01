Follow Us

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹84.65 Closed
-0.06-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.25₹85.65
₹84.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.15₹111.50
₹84.65
Open Price
₹84.80
Prev. Close
₹84.70
Volume
8,36,940

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.38
  • R286.22
  • R386.78
  • Pivot
    84.82
  • S183.98
  • S283.42
  • S382.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.4385.39
  • 1057.3786.48
  • 2056.8189.58
  • 5055.5192.31
  • 10049.2389.08
  • 20043.7381.19

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.11-14.513.1116.6257.74182.300.30
3.092.111.74-3.3815.65232.7957.00
0.124.6411.3151.8371.90206.041.34

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Rico Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Participation at Motilal Oswal 19th Annual Global Investor Conference 2023 at Mumbai on 22nd and 23rd August, 2023.'.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:19 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Rico Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:50 AM

About Rico Auto Industries Ltd.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR1983PLC023187 and registration number is 023187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1603.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kapur
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Kanwal Monga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amarjit Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashok Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Sekhri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Nagar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarita Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samarth Kapur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushalendra Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Miglani Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemal Bharat Khandwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rico Auto Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rico Auto Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹1,145.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rico Auto Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is 26.34 and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rico Auto Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹84.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rico Auto Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rico Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹111.50 and 52-week low of Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹52.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

