What is the share price of Rico Auto Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rico Auto Industries is ₹151.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Rico Auto Industries? The Rico Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rico Auto Industries? The market cap of Rico Auto Industries is ₹2,050.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rico Auto Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rico Auto Industries are ₹155.30 and ₹149.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rico Auto Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rico Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rico Auto Industries is ₹157.90 and 52-week low of Rico Auto Industries is ₹65.93 as on .

How has the Rico Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rico Auto Industries has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 15.77% for the past month, 22.16% over 3 months, 122.39% over 1 year, 14.16% across 3 years, and 23.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries are 40.61 and 2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global