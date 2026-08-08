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Rico Auto Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RICO AUTO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rico Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹151.60 Closed
-0.52₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rico Auto Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.70₹155.30
₹151.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.93₹157.90
₹151.60
Open Price
₹151.25
Prev. Close
₹152.40
Volume
60,547

Source: Dion Global

Rico Auto Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rico Auto Industries		7.1818.0219.9813.3124.8914.1623.21
Rane (Madras)		-9.43-16.7613.5624.5227.4319.4320.57
Automotive Axles		1.083.68-0.48-5.679.99-4.474.87
Hindustan Hardy		-6.97-10.14-7.38-10.88-23.5923.0124.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rico Auto Industries has gained 124.89% compared to peers like Rane (Madras) (27.43%), Automotive Axles (9.99%), Hindustan Hardy (-23.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Rico Auto Industries has outperformed peers relative to Rane (Madras) (20.57%) and Automotive Axles (4.87%).

Rico Auto Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rico Auto Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.65146.9
10139.53143.2
20134.69139.57
50132.95133.93
100123.04127.85
200118.29119.1

Source: Dion Global

Rico Auto Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rico Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding rose to 3.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rico Auto Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTRico Auto Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for 12Th August, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTRico Auto Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTRico Auto Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 01, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTRico Auto Industries - Audio Recording Of Investor Conference Call Held On 1St June, 2026
Jun 01, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTRico Auto Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Rico Auto Industries

Rico Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR1983PLC023187 and registration number is 023187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1836.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kapur
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Kaushalendra Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Miglani Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Samarth Kapur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shikha Kapur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemal Bharat Khandwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarita Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Kadapa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanav Monga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rico Auto Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rico Auto Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rico Auto Industries is ₹151.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rico Auto Industries?

The Rico Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rico Auto Industries?

The market cap of Rico Auto Industries is ₹2,050.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rico Auto Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rico Auto Industries are ₹155.30 and ₹149.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rico Auto Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rico Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rico Auto Industries is ₹157.90 and 52-week low of Rico Auto Industries is ₹65.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rico Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rico Auto Industries has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 15.77% for the past month, 22.16% over 3 months, 122.39% over 1 year, 14.16% across 3 years, and 23.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rico Auto Industries are 40.61 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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