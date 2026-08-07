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List of Kalyani group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Kalyani group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Kalyani group stocks here.

Kalyani Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Kalyani Forge		640.0032.755.390.32
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751.92
Hikal		225.553.201.4458.47
Kalyani Investment Company		5557.3536.700.660.07
BF Investment		471.50-1.00-0.213.28
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
BF Utilities		555.00-5.30-0.952.40
Automotive Axles		1822.00-35.55-1.911.30
Kalyani Steels		842.80-38.40-4.365.87
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Kalyani group stocks today are Kalyani Forge (up 5.39%) and Bharat Forge (up 1.97%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kalyani Steels (down 4.36%) and Automotive Axles (down 1.91%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Kalyani Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and finance.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Kalyani group here.

Aside of the Kalyani Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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