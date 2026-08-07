Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Kalyani group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Kalyani group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Kalyani Forge
|640.00
|32.75
|5.39
|0.32
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51.92
|Hikal
|225.55
|3.20
|1.44
|58.47
|Kalyani Investment Company
|5557.35
|36.70
|0.66
|0.07
|BF Investment
|471.50
|-1.00
|-0.21
|3.28
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|BF Utilities
|555.00
|-5.30
|-0.95
|2.40
|Automotive Axles
|1822.00
|-35.55
|-1.91
|1.30
|Kalyani Steels
|842.80
|-38.40
|-4.36
|5.87
The top gainers among the Kalyani group stocks today are Kalyani Forge (up 5.39%) and Bharat Forge (up 1.97%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kalyani Steels (down 4.36%) and Automotive Axles (down 1.91%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Kalyani Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Kalyani group here.
Aside of the Kalyani Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.