Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Wheels | Smallcap | BSE
₹580.00 Closed
0.593.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹571.00₹592.45
₹580.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹416.20₹630.00
₹580.00
Open Price
₹575.00
Prev. Close
₹576.60
Volume
3,087

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1591.3
  • R2602.6
  • R3612.75
  • Pivot
    581.15
  • S1569.85
  • S2559.7
  • S3548.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5497.77560.77
  • 10483.07554.99
  • 20474.97548.68
  • 50466.88529.09
  • 100458.76513.6
  • 200412.81500.2

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.479.8522.3924.0428.0493.4645.18
7.203.5666.0564.9040.24437.53110.48
-0.27-6.0017.5141.276.6877.91-30.48

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN2009PLC133702 and registration number is 133702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Kazuo Suzuki
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Junichi Suzuki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailendrajit Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Smita Subhash Patti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Haresh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyavara Prasad Garimella
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹1,42.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is 350.77 and PB ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is 5.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹580.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹630.00 and 52-week low of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹416.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

