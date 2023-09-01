Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.47
|9.85
|22.39
|24.04
|28.04
|93.46
|45.18
|7.20
|3.56
|66.05
|64.90
|40.24
|437.53
|110.48
|-0.27
|-6.00
|17.51
|41.27
|6.68
|77.91
|-30.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN2009PLC133702 and registration number is 133702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹1,42.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is 350.77 and PB ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is 5.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹580.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹630.00 and 52-week low of Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is ₹416.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.