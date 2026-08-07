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Enkei Wheels (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Enkei Wheels (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹392.00 Closed
6.84₹ 25.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Enkei Wheels (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.00₹430.00
₹392.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹319.00₹568.00
₹392.00
Open Price
₹430.00
Prev. Close
₹366.90
Volume
63,423

Source: Dion Global

Enkei Wheels (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Enkei Wheels (India)		7.547.53-9.65-15.92-20.81-11.560.46
Steel Strips Wheels		-0.7127.5144.6638.1241.318.7514.54
Wheels India		-1.23-8.254.6656.7392.9725.609.69

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Enkei Wheels (India) has declined 20.81% compared to peers like Steel Strips Wheels (41.31%), Wheels India (92.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Enkei Wheels (India) has underperformed peers relative to Steel Strips Wheels (14.54%) and Wheels India (9.69%).

Enkei Wheels (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Enkei Wheels (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5367.39369.78
10365.25368.1
20364.46368.5
50381.63379.09
100395.88397.31
200438.38429.33

Source: Dion Global

Enkei Wheels (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Enkei Wheels (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Enkei Wheels (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTEnkei Wheels (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06-08-2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTEnkei Wheels (India) - Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30-06-2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTEnkei Wheels (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year And Quarter
Jul 04, 2026, 02:08 PM IST ISTEnkei Wheels (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 12, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTEnkei Wheels (India) - Result- Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Enkei Wheels (India)

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN2009PLC133702 and registration number is 133702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 971.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

  • Industry
    Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Wheels
  • Address
    Gat No. 1425, Village Shikrapur, Pune District Maharashtra 412208
  • Contact
    info@enkei.in
    www.enkei.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kenjiro Hama
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Junichi Suzuki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailendrajit Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratanlal Goel
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Satchidanand Ranade
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Kavita Sethi Jain
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Makoto Miura
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Enkei Wheels (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Enkei Wheels (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹392.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Enkei Wheels (India)?

The Enkei Wheels (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enkei Wheels (India)?

The market cap of Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹704.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Enkei Wheels (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Enkei Wheels (India) are ₹430.00 and ₹390.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enkei Wheels (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enkei Wheels (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹568.00 and 52-week low of Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹319.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Enkei Wheels (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Enkei Wheels (India) has shown returns of 6.84% over the past day, 7.53% for the past month, -9.65% over 3 months, -20.81% over 1 year, -11.56% across 3 years, and 0.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enkei Wheels (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) are 32.35 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Enkei Wheels (India) News

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