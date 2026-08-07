Here's the live share price of Enkei Wheels (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|7.54
|7.53
|-9.65
|-15.92
|-20.81
|-11.56
|0.46
|Steel Strips Wheels
|-0.71
|27.51
|44.66
|38.12
|41.31
|8.75
|14.54
|Wheels India
|-1.23
|-8.25
|4.66
|56.73
|92.97
|25.60
|9.69
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Enkei Wheels (India) has declined 20.81% compared to peers like Steel Strips Wheels (41.31%), Wheels India (92.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Enkei Wheels (India) has underperformed peers relative to Steel Strips Wheels (14.54%) and Wheels India (9.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|367.39
|369.78
|10
|365.25
|368.1
|20
|364.46
|368.5
|50
|381.63
|379.09
|100
|395.88
|397.31
|200
|438.38
|429.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Enkei Wheels (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Enkei Wheels (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06-08-2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Enkei Wheels (India) - Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30-06-2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Enkei Wheels (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year And Quarter
|Jul 04, 2026, 02:08 PM IST IST
|Enkei Wheels (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 12, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Enkei Wheels (India) - Result- Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300PN2009PLC133702 and registration number is 133702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 971.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹392.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Enkei Wheels (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹704.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Enkei Wheels (India) are ₹430.00 and ₹390.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enkei Wheels (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹568.00 and 52-week low of Enkei Wheels (India) is ₹319.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Enkei Wheels (India) has shown returns of 6.84% over the past day, 7.53% for the past month, -9.65% over 3 months, -20.81% over 1 year, -11.56% across 3 years, and 0.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enkei Wheels (India) are 32.35 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global