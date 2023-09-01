Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 27/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102PN2010PLC136962 and registration number is 136962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹31.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹45.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹55.30 and 52-week low of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹19.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.