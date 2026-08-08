Here's the live share price of Maks Energy Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maks Energy Solutions India
|-4.44
|-17.70
|-33.85
|-38.68
|-33.20
|-18.95
|-3.91
|Powerica
|0.68
|-5.19
|8.36
|36.72
|36.72
|10.99
|6.45
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|0.33
|-3.04
|29.51
|55.10
|10.69
|-9.80
|-6.00
|Honda India Power Products
|-0.02
|-3.24
|-9.55
|-7.42
|-25.48
|-1.97
|12.33
|Yuken India
|11.29
|4.19
|8.92
|-1.12
|-22.05
|7.79
|5.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maks Energy Solutions India has declined 33.20% compared to peers like Powerica (36.72%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.69%), Honda India Power Products (-25.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Maks Energy Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.45%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.16
|18.55
|10
|21.21
|20.23
|20
|23.82
|22.67
|50
|27.94
|26.16
|100
|29.11
|28.99
|200
|34.13
|34.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maks Energy Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maks Energy Solutions India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102PN2010PLC136962 and registration number is 136962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹17.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maks Energy Solutions India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹11.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maks Energy Solutions India are ₹17.20 and ₹17.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maks Energy Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maks Energy Solutions India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.7% for the past month, -33.85% over 3 months, -33.2% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -3.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India are 0.00 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global