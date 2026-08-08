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Maks Energy Solutions India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAKS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Maks Energy Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.20 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maks Energy Solutions India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.20₹17.20
₹17.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹36.00
₹17.20
Open Price
₹17.20
Prev. Close
₹17.20
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Maks Energy Solutions India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maks Energy Solutions India		-4.44-17.70-33.85-38.68-33.20-18.95-3.91
Powerica		0.68-5.198.3636.7236.7210.996.45
Exicom Tele-Systems		0.33-3.0429.5155.1010.69-9.80-6.00
Honda India Power Products		-0.02-3.24-9.55-7.42-25.48-1.9712.33
Yuken India		11.294.198.92-1.12-22.057.795.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maks Energy Solutions India has declined 33.20% compared to peers like Powerica (36.72%), Exicom Tele-Systems (10.69%), Honda India Power Products (-25.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Maks Energy Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to Powerica (6.45%) and Exicom Tele-Systems (-6.00%).

Maks Energy Solutions India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maks Energy Solutions India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.1618.55
1021.2120.23
2023.8222.67
5027.9426.16
10029.1128.99
20034.1334.54

Source: Dion Global

Maks Energy Solutions India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maks Energy Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maks Energy Solutions India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maks Energy Solutions India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Maks Energy Solutions India

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102PN2010PLC136962 and registration number is 136962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Madhairam Shaw
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Mahendra Shaw
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sourabh Shaw
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Harishchandra Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shubham Bhutra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Usha Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Singrodia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maks Energy Solutions India Share Price

What is the share price of Maks Energy Solutions India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹17.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maks Energy Solutions India?

The Maks Energy Solutions India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maks Energy Solutions India?

The market cap of Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹11.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maks Energy Solutions India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maks Energy Solutions India are ₹17.20 and ₹17.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maks Energy Solutions India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maks Energy Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Maks Energy Solutions India is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maks Energy Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maks Energy Solutions India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.7% for the past month, -33.85% over 3 months, -33.2% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and -3.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India are 0.00 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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