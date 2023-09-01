Follow Us

MAKS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines | Smallcap | NSE
₹45.65 Closed
4.942.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.55₹45.65
₹45.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.85₹55.30
₹45.65
Open Price
₹42.55
Prev. Close
₹43.50
Volume
90,000

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.68
  • R247.72
  • R349.78
  • Pivot
    44.62
  • S143.58
  • S241.52
  • S340.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.842.83
  • 1026.9540.81
  • 2022.3837.77
  • 508.9534.33
  • 1004.4834.27
  • 2002.240

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9447.9730.4374.24117.38117.38117.38
0.14-1.12-0.6612.7485.30440.44233.49
0.860.4221.9281.02121.721,004.06950.82
0.4920.4920.7637.8878.90159.0992.64
01.4855.35134.78174.172,310.711,671.65

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. Share Holdings

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd.

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 27/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102PN2010PLC136962 and registration number is 136962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Gensets/Turbines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Madhairam Shaw
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Mahendra Shaw
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sourabh Shaw
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Harishchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Choithram Dingreja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Bhagwanrao Kadam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd.?

The market cap of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹31.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹45.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹55.30 and 52-week low of Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd. is ₹19.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

