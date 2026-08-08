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Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILVERSTORM PARKS AND RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.00 Closed
2.08₹ 2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.50₹123.40
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.10₹133.00
₹120.00
Open Price
₹117.25
Prev. Close
₹117.55
Volume
1,55,000

Source: Dion Global

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has declined 5.18% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.590
1024.80
2012.40
504.960
1002.480
2001.240

Source: Dion Global

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
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Best Tax Saver Funds
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Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTSilverstorm Parks - General Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTSilverstorm Parks - Determination Of Materiality Of An Event Or Information
Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTSilverstorm Parks - General Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTSilverstorm Parks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 01:36 PM IST ISTSilverstorm Parks - Listing of Equity Shares of Silverstorm Parks And Resorts Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Silverstorm Parks and Resorts

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92199KL1998PLC012512 and registration number is 012512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Amusement Parks/Recreation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Puthiyaveettil Kuvaka Kunhimon Mohamed Abdul Jalee
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shalimar Antharathara Ibrahim
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aravindakshan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silverstorm Parks and Resorts?

The Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts?

The market cap of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹272.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts are ₹123.40 and ₹114.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silverstorm Parks and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹110.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Silverstorm Parks and Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, -5.18% for the past month, -5.18% over 3 months, -5.18% over 1 year, -1.76% across 3 years, and -1.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts are 0.00 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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