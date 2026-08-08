Here's the live share price of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has declined 5.18% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Delta Corp (-24.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.59
|0
|10
|24.8
|0
|20
|12.4
|0
|50
|4.96
|0
|100
|2.48
|0
|200
|1.24
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Silverstorm Parks - General Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Silverstorm Parks - Determination Of Materiality Of An Event Or Information
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Silverstorm Parks - General Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Silverstorm Parks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:36 PM IST IST
|Silverstorm Parks - Listing of Equity Shares of Silverstorm Parks And Resorts Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92199KL1998PLC012512 and registration number is 012512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Amusement Parks/Recreation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹272.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts are ₹123.40 and ₹114.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silverstorm Parks and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is ₹110.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, -5.18% for the past month, -5.18% over 3 months, -5.18% over 1 year, -1.76% across 3 years, and -1.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts are 0.00 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global