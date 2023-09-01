Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.53
|3.41
|88.83
|143.94
|143.94
|143.94
|143.94
|5.77
|6.69
|33.94
|23.30
|45.38
|235.92
|134.33
|-1.83
|6.04
|20.15
|42.18
|68.55
|157.07
|47.08
|10.22
|21.26
|105.65
|207.45
|251.67
|966.43
|1,130.83
|0
|0
|4.73
|-1.96
|109.45
|142.53
|130.40
|9.10
|48.87
|87.08
|11.50
|72.87
|86.45
|80.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Metals - Ferrous
The market cap of Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹521.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sealmatic India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sealmatic India Ltd. is 13.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹576.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sealmatic India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.