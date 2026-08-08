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Sealmatic India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEALMATIC INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Sealmatic India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹404.00 Closed
1.25₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sealmatic India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹398.00₹407.00
₹404.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹313.00₹463.95
₹404.00
Open Price
₹399.00
Prev. Close
₹399.00
Volume
10,800

Source: Dion Global

Sealmatic India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sealmatic India		2.8112.38-7.273.15-11.52-8.3615.46
Narmadesh Brass Industries		-0.34-5.8526.7042.61-37.69-14.59-9.03
Garg Furnace		-3.2413.83-6.28-6.05-31.77-0.1041.68
Om Metallogic		-3.7317.7958.2775.26-60.82-26.83-17.09
Monind		0-4.96-12.01-14.31-9.523.1324.88
Castora Agri Commodities		0-18.43-30.5241.8152.8617.8616.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sealmatic India has declined 11.52% compared to peers like Narmadesh Brass Industries (-37.69%), Garg Furnace (-31.77%), Om Metallogic (-60.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Sealmatic India has outperformed peers relative to Narmadesh Brass Industries (-9.03%) and Garg Furnace (41.68%).

Sealmatic India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sealmatic India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395.19397.5
10392.9395.06
20387.56390.42
50378.34385.49
100381.84383.6
200379.49388.36

Source: Dion Global

Sealmatic India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sealmatic India saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.46%, while DII stake increased to 0.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sealmatic India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTSealmatic India - Video Recording Link Of The 17TH Annual General Meeting Of Sealmatic India Limited Held On 24TH July, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTSealmatic India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 25, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTSealmatic India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTSealmatic India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSealmatic India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sealmatic India

Sealmatic India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26900MH2009PLC197524 and registration number is 197524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umar A K Balwa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohamed Hanif Chaudhari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sania U Balwa
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Deepak A Ghangurde
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ajoy Balkrishna
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sealmatic India Share Price

What is the share price of Sealmatic India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sealmatic India is ₹404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sealmatic India?

The Sealmatic India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sealmatic India?

The market cap of Sealmatic India is ₹438.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sealmatic India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sealmatic India are ₹407.00 and ₹398.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sealmatic India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sealmatic India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sealmatic India is ₹463.95 and 52-week low of Sealmatic India is ₹313.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sealmatic India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sealmatic India has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, -7.27% over 3 months, -11.52% over 1 year, -8.36% across 3 years, and 15.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sealmatic India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sealmatic India are 45.63 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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