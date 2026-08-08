What is the share price of Sealmatic India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sealmatic India is ₹404.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sealmatic India? The Sealmatic India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sealmatic India? The market cap of Sealmatic India is ₹438.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sealmatic India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sealmatic India are ₹407.00 and ₹398.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sealmatic India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sealmatic India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sealmatic India is ₹463.95 and 52-week low of Sealmatic India is ₹313.00 as on .

How has the Sealmatic India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sealmatic India has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, -7.27% over 3 months, -11.52% over 1 year, -8.36% across 3 years, and 15.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sealmatic India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sealmatic India are 45.63 and 3.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global