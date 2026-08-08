Here's the live share price of Sealmatic India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sealmatic India
|2.81
|12.38
|-7.27
|3.15
|-11.52
|-8.36
|15.46
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|-0.34
|-5.85
|26.70
|42.61
|-37.69
|-14.59
|-9.03
|Garg Furnace
|-3.24
|13.83
|-6.28
|-6.05
|-31.77
|-0.10
|41.68
|Om Metallogic
|-3.73
|17.79
|58.27
|75.26
|-60.82
|-26.83
|-17.09
|Monind
|0
|-4.96
|-12.01
|-14.31
|-9.52
|3.13
|24.88
|Castora Agri Commodities
|0
|-18.43
|-30.52
|41.81
|52.86
|17.86
|16.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sealmatic India has declined 11.52% compared to peers like Narmadesh Brass Industries (-37.69%), Garg Furnace (-31.77%), Om Metallogic (-60.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Sealmatic India has outperformed peers relative to Narmadesh Brass Industries (-9.03%) and Garg Furnace (41.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395.19
|397.5
|10
|392.9
|395.06
|20
|387.56
|390.42
|50
|378.34
|385.49
|100
|381.84
|383.6
|200
|379.49
|388.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sealmatic India saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.46%, while DII stake increased to 0.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Sealmatic India - Video Recording Link Of The 17TH Annual General Meeting Of Sealmatic India Limited Held On 24TH July, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Sealmatic India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Sealmatic India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Sealmatic India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Sealmatic India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sealmatic India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26900MH2009PLC197524 and registration number is 197524. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sealmatic India is ₹404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sealmatic India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sealmatic India is ₹438.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sealmatic India are ₹407.00 and ₹398.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sealmatic India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sealmatic India is ₹463.95 and 52-week low of Sealmatic India is ₹313.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sealmatic India has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, 12.38% for the past month, -7.27% over 3 months, -11.52% over 1 year, -8.36% across 3 years, and 15.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sealmatic India are 45.63 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global