Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sealmatic India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEALMATIC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Metals - Ferrous | Smallcap | BSE
₹576.30 Closed
0.573.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sealmatic India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹566.20₹578.00
₹576.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.00₹669.00
₹576.30
Open Price
₹573.05
Prev. Close
₹573.05
Volume
15,000

Sealmatic India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1580.8
  • R2585.3
  • R3592.6
  • Pivot
    573.5
  • S1569
  • S2561.7
  • S3557.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.25582
  • 1023.62585.77
  • 2011.81577.4
  • 504.72513.81
  • 1002.36424.89
  • 2001.180

Sealmatic India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.533.4188.83143.94143.94143.94143.94
5.776.6933.9423.3045.38235.92134.33
-1.836.0420.1542.1868.55157.0747.08
10.2221.26105.65207.45251.67966.431,130.83
004.73-1.96109.45142.53130.40
9.1048.8787.0811.5072.8786.4580.71

Sealmatic India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sealmatic India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Sealmatic India Ltd.

Metals - Ferrous

Management

  • Mr. Mohamed Hanif Chaudhari
    Director
  • Ms. Sania U Balwa
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak A Ghangurde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajoy Balkrishna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sealmatic India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sealmatic India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹521.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sealmatic India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sealmatic India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sealmatic India Ltd. is 13.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sealmatic India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹576.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sealmatic India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sealmatic India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Sealmatic India Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data