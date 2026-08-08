What is the share price of Monind? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monind is ₹25.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Monind? The Monind is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monind? The market cap of Monind is ₹9.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Monind? Today’s highest and lowest price of Monind are ₹25.27 and ₹25.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monind? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monind is ₹31.04 and 52-week low of Monind is ₹21.00 as on .

How has the Monind performed historically in terms of returns? The Monind has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -12.01% over 3 months, -9.52% over 1 year, 3.13% across 3 years, and 24.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monind? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monind are -12.23 and -0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global