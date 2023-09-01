Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Monind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51103CT1982PLC009717 and registration number is 009717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Ferrous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Monind Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Monind Ltd. is -3.22 and PB ratio of Monind Ltd. is -0.06 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monind Ltd. is ₹23.04 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monind Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monind Ltd. is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of Monind Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Aug 14, 2023.