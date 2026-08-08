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Monind Share Price

NSE
BSE

MONIND

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Monind along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.27 Closed
-4.96₹ -1.32
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Monind Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.27₹25.27
₹25.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹31.04
₹25.27
Open Price
₹25.27
Prev. Close
₹26.59
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

Monind Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Monind		0-4.96-12.01-14.31-9.523.1324.88
Sealmatic India		2.8112.38-7.273.15-11.52-8.3615.46
Narmadesh Brass Industries		-0.34-5.8526.7042.61-37.69-14.59-9.03
Garg Furnace		-3.2413.83-6.28-6.05-31.77-0.1041.68
Om Metallogic		-3.7317.7958.2775.26-60.82-26.83-17.09
Castora Agri Commodities		0-18.43-30.5241.8152.8617.8616.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Monind has declined 9.52% compared to peers like Sealmatic India (-11.52%), Narmadesh Brass Industries (-37.69%), Garg Furnace (-31.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Monind has outperformed peers relative to Sealmatic India (15.46%) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (-9.03%).

Monind Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Monind Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.8525.68
1024.3225.38
2025.7425.64
5026.9726.14
10026.0725.58
20023.8123.72

Source: Dion Global

Monind Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Monind remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Monind Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTMonind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Jul 31, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTMonind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTMonind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTMonind - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTMonind - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Monind

Monind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51103CT1982PLC009717 and registration number is 009717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Ferrous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Babika Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Monind Share Price

What is the share price of Monind?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monind is ₹25.27 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Monind?

The Monind is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monind?

The market cap of Monind is ₹9.30 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Monind?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Monind are ₹25.27 and ₹25.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monind?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monind is ₹31.04 and 52-week low of Monind is ₹21.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Monind performed historically in terms of returns?

The Monind has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -12.01% over 3 months, -9.52% over 1 year, 3.13% across 3 years, and 24.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monind?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monind are -12.23 and -0.17 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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