Here's the live share price of Monind along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Monind
|0
|-4.96
|-12.01
|-14.31
|-9.52
|3.13
|24.88
|Sealmatic India
|2.81
|12.38
|-7.27
|3.15
|-11.52
|-8.36
|15.46
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|-0.34
|-5.85
|26.70
|42.61
|-37.69
|-14.59
|-9.03
|Garg Furnace
|-3.24
|13.83
|-6.28
|-6.05
|-31.77
|-0.10
|41.68
|Om Metallogic
|-3.73
|17.79
|58.27
|75.26
|-60.82
|-26.83
|-17.09
|Castora Agri Commodities
|0
|-18.43
|-30.52
|41.81
|52.86
|17.86
|16.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Monind has declined 9.52% compared to peers like Sealmatic India (-11.52%), Narmadesh Brass Industries (-37.69%), Garg Furnace (-31.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Monind has outperformed peers relative to Sealmatic India (15.46%) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (-9.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.85
|25.68
|10
|24.32
|25.38
|20
|25.74
|25.64
|50
|26.97
|26.14
|100
|26.07
|25.58
|200
|23.81
|23.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Monind remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Monind - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Monind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Monind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Monind - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Monind - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Monind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51103CT1982PLC009717 and registration number is 009717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Ferrous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monind is ₹25.27 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Monind is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Monind is ₹9.30 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Monind are ₹25.27 and ₹25.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monind stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monind is ₹31.04 and 52-week low of Monind is ₹21.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Monind has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -12.01% over 3 months, -9.52% over 1 year, 3.13% across 3 years, and 24.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monind are -12.23 and -0.17 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global