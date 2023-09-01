Follow Us

Monind Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MONIND LTD.

Sector : Metals - Ferrous | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.04 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Monind Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.04₹23.04
₹23.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹24.25
₹23.04
Open Price
₹23.04
Prev. Close
₹23.04
Volume
0

Monind Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.04
  • R223.04
  • R323.04
  • Pivot
    23.04
  • S123.04
  • S223.04
  • S323.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.2423.21
  • 1016.4422.91
  • 2013.7121.86
  • 5013.3118.79
  • 10012.3716.25
  • 20011.0515.2

Monind Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.73-1.96109.45142.53130.40
5.776.6933.9423.3045.38235.92134.33
0.533.4188.83143.94143.94143.94143.94
-1.836.0420.1542.1868.55157.0747.08
10.2221.26105.65207.45251.67966.431,130.83
9.1048.8787.0811.5072.8786.4580.71

Monind Ltd. Share Holdings

Monind Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Monind Ltd.

Monind Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51103CT1982PLC009717 and registration number is 009717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Ferrous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Babika Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monind Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Monind Ltd.?

The market cap of Monind Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Monind Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Monind Ltd. is -3.22 and PB ratio of Monind Ltd. is -0.06 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Monind Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monind Ltd. is ₹23.04 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monind Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monind Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monind Ltd. is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of Monind Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Aug 14, 2023.

icon
Market Data