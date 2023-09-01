What is the Market Cap of Monind Ltd.? The market cap of Monind Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Monind Ltd.? P/E ratio of Monind Ltd. is -3.22 and PB ratio of Monind Ltd. is -0.06 as on .

What is the share price of Monind Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monind Ltd. is ₹23.04 as on .