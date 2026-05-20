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Castora Agri Commodities Share Price

NSE
BSE

CASTORA AGRI COMMODITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Castora Agri Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.90 Closed
1.08₹ 0.18
As on May 19, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Castora Agri Commodities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.89₹17.10
₹16.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.50₹17.69
₹16.90
Open Price
₹15.89
Prev. Close
₹16.72
Volume
17,437

Source: Dion Global

Castora Agri Commodities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat)		5.764.3953.64174.35106.1033.4626.34
Sealmatic India		2.18-3.7810.3813.22-9.3415.2516.25
Narmadesh Brass Industries		27.5655.1487.48-27.42-27.42-10.13-6.21
Garg Furnace		-3.48-9.97-18.53-14.98-29.4331.3435.77
Om Metallogic		-4.50-11.860.32-31.74-77.53-39.20-25.81
Monind		002.5114.297.8910.6222.45

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) has gained 106.10% compared to peers like Sealmatic India (-9.34%), Narmadesh Brass Industries (-27.42%), Garg Furnace (-29.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) has outperformed peers relative to Sealmatic India (16.25%) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (-6.21%).

Castora Agri Commodities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Castora Agri Commodities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9916.1
1016.2316.1
2016.1215.86
5014.2914.37
10011.5712.43
2009.4110.55

Source: Dion Global

Castora Agri Commodities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Castora Agri Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 94.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Castora Agri Commodities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTGopal Iron & Steels - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 30, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTGopal Iron & Steels - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 28, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTGopal Iron & Steels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Apr 10, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTGopal Iron & Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTGopal Iron & Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Castora Agri Commodities

Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1994PLC022876 and registration number is 022876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Kundanben Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhubhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafful Burad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Castora Agri Commodities Share Price

What is the share price of Castora Agri Commodities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castora Agri Commodities is ₹16.90 as on May 19, 2026.

What kind of stock is Castora Agri Commodities?

The Castora Agri Commodities is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Castora Agri Commodities?

The market cap of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹8.31 Cr as on May 19, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Castora Agri Commodities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Castora Agri Commodities are ₹17.10 and ₹15.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Castora Agri Commodities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castora Agri Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹17.69 and 52-week low of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹5.50 as on May 19, 2026.

How has the Castora Agri Commodities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Castora Agri Commodities has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, 4.39% for the past month, 53.64% over 3 months, 106.1% over 1 year, 33.46% across 3 years, and 26.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Castora Agri Commodities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Castora Agri Commodities are -42.78 and 11.01 on May 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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