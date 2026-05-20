What is the share price of Castora Agri Commodities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castora Agri Commodities is ₹16.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Castora Agri Commodities? The Castora Agri Commodities is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Castora Agri Commodities? The market cap of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹8.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Castora Agri Commodities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Castora Agri Commodities are ₹17.10 and ₹15.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Castora Agri Commodities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castora Agri Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹17.69 and 52-week low of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹5.50 as on .

How has the Castora Agri Commodities performed historically in terms of returns? The Castora Agri Commodities has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, 4.39% for the past month, 53.64% over 3 months, 106.1% over 1 year, 33.46% across 3 years, and 26.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Castora Agri Commodities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Castora Agri Commodities are -42.78 and 11.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global