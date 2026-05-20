Here's the live share price of Castora Agri Commodities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat)
|5.76
|4.39
|53.64
|174.35
|106.10
|33.46
|26.34
|Sealmatic India
|2.18
|-3.78
|10.38
|13.22
|-9.34
|15.25
|16.25
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|27.56
|55.14
|87.48
|-27.42
|-27.42
|-10.13
|-6.21
|Garg Furnace
|-3.48
|-9.97
|-18.53
|-14.98
|-29.43
|31.34
|35.77
|Om Metallogic
|-4.50
|-11.86
|0.32
|-31.74
|-77.53
|-39.20
|-25.81
|Monind
|0
|0
|2.51
|14.29
|7.89
|10.62
|22.45
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) has gained 106.10% compared to peers like Sealmatic India (-9.34%), Narmadesh Brass Industries (-27.42%), Garg Furnace (-29.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) has outperformed peers relative to Sealmatic India (16.25%) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (-6.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.99
|16.1
|10
|16.23
|16.1
|20
|16.12
|15.86
|50
|14.29
|14.37
|100
|11.57
|12.43
|200
|9.41
|10.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Castora Agri Commodities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 94.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Gopal Iron & Steels - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 30, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Gopal Iron & Steels - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 28, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Gopal Iron & Steels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Apr 10, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Gopal Iron & Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Gopal Iron & Steels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Gopal Iron & Steels Co (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1994PLC022876 and registration number is 022876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castora Agri Commodities is ₹16.90 as on May 19, 2026.
The Castora Agri Commodities is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹8.31 Cr as on May 19, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Castora Agri Commodities are ₹17.10 and ₹15.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castora Agri Commodities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹17.69 and 52-week low of Castora Agri Commodities is ₹5.50 as on May 19, 2026.
The Castora Agri Commodities has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, 4.39% for the past month, 53.64% over 3 months, 106.1% over 1 year, 33.46% across 3 years, and 26.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Castora Agri Commodities are -42.78 and 11.01 on May 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global