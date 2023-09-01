What is the Market Cap of Garg Furnace Ltd.? The market cap of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹59.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd.? P/E ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd. is 9.74 and PB ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd. is 2.86 as on .

What is the share price of Garg Furnace Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹147.70 as on .