Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.22
|21.26
|105.65
|207.45
|251.67
|966.43
|1,130.83
|5.77
|6.69
|33.94
|23.30
|45.38
|235.92
|134.33
|0.53
|3.41
|88.83
|143.94
|143.94
|143.94
|143.94
|-1.83
|6.04
|20.15
|42.18
|68.55
|157.07
|47.08
|0
|0
|4.73
|-1.96
|109.45
|142.53
|130.40
|9.10
|48.87
|87.08
|11.50
|72.87
|86.45
|80.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garg Furnace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1973PLC003385 and registration number is 003385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹59.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd. is 9.74 and PB ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd. is 2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹147.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garg Furnace Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹144.90 and 52-week low of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.