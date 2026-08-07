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Garg Furnace Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARG FURNACE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Garg Furnace along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.30 Closed
0.61₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garg Furnace Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.85₹134.80
₹131.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.65₹199.50
₹131.30
Open Price
₹134.80
Prev. Close
₹130.50
Volume
5,981

Source: Dion Global

Garg Furnace Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garg Furnace		-3.2413.83-6.28-6.05-31.77-0.141.68
Sealmatic India		2.8112.38-7.273.15-11.52-8.3615.46
Narmadesh Brass Industries		-0.34-5.8526.742.61-37.69-14.59-9.03
Om Metallogic		-3.7317.7958.2775.26-60.82-26.83-17.09
Monind		0-4.96-12.01-14.31-9.523.1324.88
Castora Agri Commodities		0-18.43-30.5241.8152.8617.8616.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garg Furnace has declined 31.77% compared to peers like Sealmatic India (-11.52%), Narmadesh Brass Industries (-37.69%), Om Metallogic (-60.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Garg Furnace has outperformed peers relative to Sealmatic India (15.46%) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (-9.03%).

Garg Furnace Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garg Furnace Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.24128.92
10120.61125.51
20117.57121.73
50116.75121.42
100128.74127.05
200137.25140.7

Source: Dion Global

Garg Furnace Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garg Furnace saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garg Furnace Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTGarg Furnace - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTGarg Furnace - Intimation Of Book Closure, Cut-Off Date And E-Voting For The Purpose Of 53Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 AM IST ISTGarg Furnace - Notice Of 53Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Will Be Held On 29.08.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTGarg Furnace - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTGarg Furnace - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On July 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Garg Furnace

Garg Furnace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1973PLC003385 and registration number is 003385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devinder Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Toshak Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vaneera Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Amardeep Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mehak Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garg Furnace Share Price

What is the share price of Garg Furnace?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garg Furnace is ₹131.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garg Furnace?

The Garg Furnace is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garg Furnace?

The market cap of Garg Furnace is ₹89.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garg Furnace?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garg Furnace are ₹134.80 and ₹126.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garg Furnace?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garg Furnace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garg Furnace is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of Garg Furnace is ₹108.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garg Furnace performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garg Furnace has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 13.83% for the past month, -6.28% over 3 months, -31.77% over 1 year, -0.1% across 3 years, and 41.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garg Furnace?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garg Furnace are 8.52 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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