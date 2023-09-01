Follow Us

GARG FURNACE LTD.

Sector : Metals - Ferrous | Smallcap | BSE
₹147.70 Closed
1.932.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garg Furnace Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.70₹147.75
₹147.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹144.90
₹147.70
Open Price
₹147.75
Prev. Close
₹144.90
Volume
929

Garg Furnace Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.73
  • R2147.77
  • R3147.78
  • Pivot
    147.72
  • S1147.68
  • S2147.67
  • S3147.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.2140.03
  • 1044.82136.96
  • 2046.14131.81
  • 5042.97115.11
  • 10042.896.76
  • 20036.778.9

Garg Furnace Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2221.26105.65207.45251.67966.431,130.83
5.776.6933.9423.3045.38235.92134.33
0.533.4188.83143.94143.94143.94143.94
-1.836.0420.1542.1868.55157.0747.08
004.73-1.96109.45142.53130.40
9.1048.8787.0811.5072.8786.4580.71

Garg Furnace Ltd. Share Holdings

Garg Furnace Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garg Furnace Ltd.

Garg Furnace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1973PLC003385 and registration number is 003385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devinder Garg
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Vaneera Garg
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garg Furnace Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garg Furnace Ltd.?

The market cap of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹59.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd. is 9.74 and PB ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd. is 2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garg Furnace Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹147.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garg Furnace Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garg Furnace Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹144.90 and 52-week low of Garg Furnace Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

