Here's the live share price of Garg Furnace along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garg Furnace
|-3.24
|13.83
|-6.28
|-6.05
|-31.77
|-0.1
|41.68
|Sealmatic India
|2.81
|12.38
|-7.27
|3.15
|-11.52
|-8.36
|15.46
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|-0.34
|-5.85
|26.7
|42.61
|-37.69
|-14.59
|-9.03
|Om Metallogic
|-3.73
|17.79
|58.27
|75.26
|-60.82
|-26.83
|-17.09
|Monind
|0
|-4.96
|-12.01
|-14.31
|-9.52
|3.13
|24.88
|Castora Agri Commodities
|0
|-18.43
|-30.52
|41.81
|52.86
|17.86
|16.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garg Furnace has declined 31.77% compared to peers like Sealmatic India (-11.52%), Narmadesh Brass Industries (-37.69%), Om Metallogic (-60.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Garg Furnace has outperformed peers relative to Sealmatic India (15.46%) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (-9.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.24
|128.92
|10
|120.61
|125.51
|20
|117.57
|121.73
|50
|116.75
|121.42
|100
|128.74
|127.05
|200
|137.25
|140.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garg Furnace saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|Garg Furnace - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Garg Furnace - Intimation Of Book Closure, Cut-Off Date And E-Voting For The Purpose Of 53Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 AM IST IST
|Garg Furnace - Notice Of 53Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Will Be Held On 29.08.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Garg Furnace - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Garg Furnace - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On July 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Garg Furnace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999PB1973PLC003385 and registration number is 003385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garg Furnace is ₹131.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garg Furnace is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garg Furnace is ₹89.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garg Furnace are ₹134.80 and ₹126.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garg Furnace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garg Furnace is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of Garg Furnace is ₹108.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garg Furnace has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 13.83% for the past month, -6.28% over 3 months, -31.77% over 1 year, -0.1% across 3 years, and 41.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garg Furnace are 8.52 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global