What is the share price of Garg Furnace? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garg Furnace is ₹131.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Garg Furnace? The Garg Furnace is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garg Furnace? The market cap of Garg Furnace is ₹89.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garg Furnace? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garg Furnace are ₹134.80 and ₹126.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garg Furnace? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garg Furnace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garg Furnace is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of Garg Furnace is ₹108.65 as on .

How has the Garg Furnace performed historically in terms of returns? The Garg Furnace has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 13.83% for the past month, -6.28% over 3 months, -31.77% over 1 year, -0.1% across 3 years, and 41.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garg Furnace? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garg Furnace are 8.52 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global