Here's the live share price of Neptune Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neptune Petrochemicals has gained 9.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.16%.

Neptune Petrochemicals’s current P/E of 18.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.