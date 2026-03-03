Here's the live share price of Neptune Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neptune Petrochemicals has gained 9.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.16%.
Neptune Petrochemicals’s current P/E of 18.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neptune Petrochemicals
|-8.56
|-6.77
|25.86
|55.04
|57.16
|16.26
|9.46
|DCW
|-4.39
|1.19
|-18.09
|-39.45
|-35.70
|-1.10
|9.64
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|-4.73
|-26.62
|-30.04
|-33.04
|-39.34
|-5.31
|27.85
|Petro Carbon and Chemicals
|4.54
|0.30
|23.25
|20.98
|27.54
|-11.28
|-6.93
Over the last one year, Neptune Petrochemicals has gained 57.16% compared to peers like DCW (-35.70%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-39.34%), Petro Carbon and Chemicals (27.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Neptune Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to DCW (9.64%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (27.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|229.94
|227.81
|10
|225.49
|227.33
|20
|229.66
|224.79
|50
|216.09
|213.55
|100
|192.38
|196.89
|200
|156.89
|0
In the latest quarter, Neptune Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.23%, FII holding rose to 12.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Neptune Petrochemicals fact sheet for more information
Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ2021PLC126567 and registration number is 126567. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 947.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹219.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Neptune Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹496.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neptune Petrochemicals are ₹219.00 and ₹213.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neptune Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹246.90 and 52-week low of Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹126.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Neptune Petrochemicals has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, 8.79% for the past month, 35.44% over 3 months, 57.16% over 1 year, 16.26% across 3 years, and 9.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neptune Petrochemicals are 18.54 and 3.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.