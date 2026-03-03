Facebook Pixel Code
Neptune Petrochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEPTUNE PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Neptune Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹219.00 Closed
-2.23₹ -5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Neptune Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.10₹219.00
₹219.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.30₹246.90
₹219.00
Open Price
₹213.10
Prev. Close
₹224.00
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neptune Petrochemicals has gained 9.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.16%.

Neptune Petrochemicals’s current P/E of 18.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Neptune Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neptune Petrochemicals		-8.56-6.7725.8655.0457.1616.269.46
DCW		-4.391.19-18.09-39.45-35.70-1.109.64
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		-4.73-26.62-30.04-33.04-39.34-5.3127.85
Petro Carbon and Chemicals		4.540.3023.2520.9827.54-11.28-6.93

Over the last one year, Neptune Petrochemicals has gained 57.16% compared to peers like DCW (-35.70%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-39.34%), Petro Carbon and Chemicals (27.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Neptune Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to DCW (9.64%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (27.85%).

Neptune Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Neptune Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5229.94227.81
10225.49227.33
20229.66224.79
50216.09213.55
100192.38196.89
200156.890

Neptune Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neptune Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.23%, FII holding rose to 12.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Neptune Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Neptune Petrochemicals fact sheet for more information

About Neptune Petrochemicals

Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ2021PLC126567 and registration number is 126567. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 947.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pareshkumar Subodhchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Subodhchandra Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Riddhi Pareshkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambar Jayantilal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viralkumar Kiritkumar Viral
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Neptune Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Neptune Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹219.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neptune Petrochemicals?

The Neptune Petrochemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neptune Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹496.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neptune Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neptune Petrochemicals are ₹219.00 and ₹213.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neptune Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neptune Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹246.90 and 52-week low of Neptune Petrochemicals is ₹126.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Neptune Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neptune Petrochemicals has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, 8.79% for the past month, 35.44% over 3 months, 57.16% over 1 year, 16.26% across 3 years, and 9.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neptune Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neptune Petrochemicals are 18.54 and 3.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Neptune Petrochemicals News

