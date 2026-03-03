Facebook Pixel Code
Petro Carbon and Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PETRO CARBON AND CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Petro Carbon and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.00 Closed
-5.96₹ -13.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Petro Carbon and Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.15₹220.00
₹220.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.00₹267.50
₹220.00
Open Price
₹220.00
Prev. Close
₹233.95
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Petro Carbon and Chemicals has declined 6.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 22.22%.

Petro Carbon and Chemicals’s current P/E of 128.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Petro Carbon and Chemicals Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Petro Carbon and Chemicals		4.540.3023.2520.9827.54-11.28-6.93
DCW		-4.391.19-18.09-39.45-35.70-1.109.64
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		-4.73-26.62-30.04-33.04-39.34-5.3127.85
Neptune Petrochemicals		-8.56-6.7725.8655.0457.1616.269.46

Over the last one year, Petro Carbon and Chemicals has gained 27.54% compared to peers like DCW (-35.70%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-39.34%), Neptune Petrochemicals (57.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Petro Carbon and Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to DCW (9.64%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (27.85%).

Petro Carbon and Chemicals Financials

Petro Carbon and Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5214.33223.87
10212.34219.92
20218.28219.4
50217.01214.77
100199.73205.76
200190.87202.21

Petro Carbon and Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Petro Carbon and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.95%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Petro Carbon and Chemicals Corporate Actions

About Petro Carbon and Chemicals

Petro Carbon and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110WB2007PLC120212 and registration number is 120212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Atha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Atha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rudra Sen Singh
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Ms. Mamta Binani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Ganatra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ramya Hariharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral Kishorkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Petro Carbon and Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Petro Carbon and Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Petro Carbon and Chemicals is ₹220.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Petro Carbon and Chemicals?

The Petro Carbon and Chemicals is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Petro Carbon and Chemicals?

The market cap of Petro Carbon and Chemicals is ₹543.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Petro Carbon and Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Petro Carbon and Chemicals are ₹220.00 and ₹216.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Petro Carbon and Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Petro Carbon and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Petro Carbon and Chemicals is ₹267.50 and 52-week low of Petro Carbon and Chemicals is ₹150.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Petro Carbon and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Petro Carbon and Chemicals has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -14.99% for the past month, 20.09% over 3 months, 22.22% over 1 year, -11.28% across 3 years, and -6.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Petro Carbon and Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Petro Carbon and Chemicals are 128.96 and 3.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Petro Carbon and Chemicals News

