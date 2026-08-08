What is the share price of LWS Knitwear? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LWS Knitwear is ₹15.50 as on .

What kind of stock is LWS Knitwear? The LWS Knitwear is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LWS Knitwear? The market cap of LWS Knitwear is ₹22.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LWS Knitwear? Today’s highest and lowest price of LWS Knitwear are ₹15.50 and ₹15.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LWS Knitwear? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LWS Knitwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LWS Knitwear is ₹19.97 and 52-week low of LWS Knitwear is ₹12.50 as on .

How has the LWS Knitwear performed historically in terms of returns? The LWS Knitwear has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -18.38% over 1 year, 21.52% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear are 9.53 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global