LWS KNITWEAR LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Woollen/Worsted | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.20 Closed
-0.33-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
LWS Knitwear Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.52₹15.20
₹15.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹19.55
₹15.20
Open Price
₹14.52
Prev. Close
₹15.25
Volume
450

LWS Knitwear Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.43
  • R215.65
  • R316.11
  • Pivot
    14.97
  • S114.75
  • S214.29
  • S314.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.2215.07
  • 1017.2315.08
  • 2017.2815.07
  • 5015.6414.92
  • 10015.7314.71
  • 20016.7514.76

LWS Knitwear Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.111.33-6.4635.5913.69683.51128.23
3.687.3830.0254.83110.69616.93141.66
-2.071.81-5.75-2.77-27.51330.12252.03
-0.4212.718.1117.75-5.44274.18107.25
-2.536.6017.9115.10-21.3136.66-25.03
00-12.94-23.71-26.0015.62111.43

LWS Knitwear Ltd. Share Holdings

LWS Knitwear Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LWS Knitwear Ltd.

LWS Knitwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1989PLC009315 and registration number is 009315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Woollen/Worsted. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girish Kapoor
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Arjun Kapoor
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Bahri
    Director

FAQs on LWS Knitwear Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LWS Knitwear Ltd.?

The market cap of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹7.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LWS Knitwear Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is 25.25 and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LWS Knitwear Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LWS Knitwear Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LWS Knitwear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹19.55 and 52-week low of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

