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LWS Knitwear Share Price

NSE
BSE

LWS KNITWEAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of LWS Knitwear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.50 Closed
-1.71₹ -0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LWS Knitwear Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.11₹15.50
₹15.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.50₹19.97
₹15.50
Open Price
₹15.40
Prev. Close
₹15.77
Volume
4,100

Source: Dion Global

LWS Knitwear Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LWS Knitwear		1.84-3.13-1.27-0.32-18.3821.5217.78
Shri Dinesh Mills		4.005.779.7650.7922.24-10.42-9.08
Ashnoor Textile Mills		1.027.214.63-8.05-5.3912.605.69
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills		0.793.46-4.96-5.00-16.06-1.72-4.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LWS Knitwear has declined 18.38% compared to peers like Shri Dinesh Mills (22.24%), Ashnoor Textile Mills (-5.39%), Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-16.06%). From a 5 year perspective, LWS Knitwear has outperformed peers relative to Shri Dinesh Mills (-9.08%) and Ashnoor Textile Mills (5.69%).

LWS Knitwear Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LWS Knitwear Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.515.87
1015.715.83
2015.8315.91
5016.216.08
10016.1816.15
20016.1216.54

Source: Dion Global

LWS Knitwear Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LWS Knitwear remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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LWS Knitwear Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTLWS Knitwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.08.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTLWS Knitwear - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTLWS Knitwear - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTLWS Knitwear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
May 23, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTLWS Knitwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About LWS Knitwear

LWS Knitwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1989PLC009315 and registration number is 009315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Woollen/Worsted. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girish Kapoor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Kapoor
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Bahri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on LWS Knitwear Share Price

What is the share price of LWS Knitwear?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LWS Knitwear is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LWS Knitwear?

The LWS Knitwear is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LWS Knitwear?

The market cap of LWS Knitwear is ₹22.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LWS Knitwear?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LWS Knitwear are ₹15.50 and ₹15.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LWS Knitwear?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LWS Knitwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LWS Knitwear is ₹19.97 and 52-week low of LWS Knitwear is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LWS Knitwear performed historically in terms of returns?

The LWS Knitwear has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -18.38% over 1 year, 21.52% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear are 9.53 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

LWS Knitwear News

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