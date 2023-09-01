Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.11
|1.33
|-6.46
|35.59
|13.69
|683.51
|128.23
|3.68
|7.38
|30.02
|54.83
|110.69
|616.93
|141.66
|-2.07
|1.81
|-5.75
|-2.77
|-27.51
|330.12
|252.03
|-0.42
|12.71
|8.11
|17.75
|-5.44
|274.18
|107.25
|-2.53
|6.60
|17.91
|15.10
|-21.31
|36.66
|-25.03
|0
|0
|-12.94
|-23.71
|-26.00
|15.62
|111.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
LWS Knitwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1989PLC009315 and registration number is 009315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Woollen/Worsted. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹7.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is 25.25 and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LWS Knitwear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹19.55 and 52-week low of LWS Knitwear Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.