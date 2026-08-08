Here's the live share price of LWS Knitwear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LWS Knitwear
|1.84
|-3.13
|-1.27
|-0.32
|-18.38
|21.52
|17.78
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|4.00
|5.77
|9.76
|50.79
|22.24
|-10.42
|-9.08
|Ashnoor Textile Mills
|1.02
|7.21
|4.63
|-8.05
|-5.39
|12.60
|5.69
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|0.79
|3.46
|-4.96
|-5.00
|-16.06
|-1.72
|-4.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LWS Knitwear has declined 18.38% compared to peers like Shri Dinesh Mills (22.24%), Ashnoor Textile Mills (-5.39%), Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-16.06%). From a 5 year perspective, LWS Knitwear has outperformed peers relative to Shri Dinesh Mills (-9.08%) and Ashnoor Textile Mills (5.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.5
|15.87
|10
|15.7
|15.83
|20
|15.83
|15.91
|50
|16.2
|16.08
|100
|16.18
|16.15
|200
|16.12
|16.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LWS Knitwear remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|LWS Knitwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.08.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|LWS Knitwear - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|LWS Knitwear - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|LWS Knitwear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
|May 23, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|LWS Knitwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
LWS Knitwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1989PLC009315 and registration number is 009315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Woollen/Worsted. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LWS Knitwear is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LWS Knitwear is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LWS Knitwear is ₹22.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LWS Knitwear are ₹15.50 and ₹15.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LWS Knitwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LWS Knitwear is ₹19.97 and 52-week low of LWS Knitwear is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LWS Knitwear has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -18.38% over 1 year, 21.52% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LWS Knitwear are 9.53 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global