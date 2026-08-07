What is the share price of Ashnoor Textile Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹41.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashnoor Textile Mills? The Ashnoor Textile Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills? The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹66.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashnoor Textile Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashnoor Textile Mills are ₹42.00 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashnoor Textile Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnoor Textile Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹34.50 as on .

How has the Ashnoor Textile Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashnoor Textile Mills has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, 4.63% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, 12.6% across 3 years, and 5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills are 7.85 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global