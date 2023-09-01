Follow Us

ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Woollen/Worsted | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.00 Closed
-4.08-1.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹41.44
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.75₹48.00
₹40.00
Open Price
₹40.45
Prev. Close
₹41.70
Volume
2,463

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.96
  • R241.92
  • R342.4
  • Pivot
    40.48
  • S139.52
  • S239.04
  • S338.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.5441.17
  • 1044.740.27
  • 2043.0938.76
  • 5042.5336.83
  • 10042.6536.19
  • 20052.0337.52

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4212.718.1117.75-5.44274.18107.25
3.687.3830.0254.83110.69616.93141.66
-2.071.81-5.75-2.77-27.51330.12252.03
-2.536.6017.9115.10-21.3136.66-25.03
4.111.33-6.4635.5913.69683.51128.23
00-12.94-23.71-26.0015.62111.43

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226HR1984PLC033384 and registration number is 033384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suneel Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sangeeta Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Arora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Noor Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹50.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is 7.33 and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

