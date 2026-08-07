Here's the live share price of Ashnoor Textile Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashnoor Textile Mills
|1.02
|7.21
|4.63
|-8.05
|-5.39
|12.60
|5.69
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|4.00
|5.77
|9.76
|50.79
|22.24
|-10.42
|-9.08
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|0.79
|3.46
|-4.96
|-5.00
|-16.06
|-1.72
|-4.60
|LWS Knitwear
|1.84
|-3.13
|-1.27
|-0.32
|-18.38
|21.52
|17.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashnoor Textile Mills has declined 5.39% compared to peers like Shri Dinesh Mills (22.24%), Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-16.06%), LWS Knitwear (-18.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashnoor Textile Mills has outperformed peers relative to Shri Dinesh Mills (-9.08%) and Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-4.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.03
|41.46
|10
|40.33
|40.89
|20
|39.4
|40.21
|50
|39.14
|39.73
|100
|39.62
|40.27
|200
|42.29
|42.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashnoor Textile Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.73%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Ashnoor Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
|May 25, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Ashnoor Textile - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The 4Th Quarter (Q-4) And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 15, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Ashnoor Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Borad Meeting
|Apr 13, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Ashnoor Textile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Ashnoor Textile - Unaudited Finanical Result For The Third Quarter Ended Dec 2025.
Source: Dion Global
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226HR1984PLC033384 and registration number is 033384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹41.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashnoor Textile Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹66.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashnoor Textile Mills are ₹42.00 and ₹40.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnoor Textile Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashnoor Textile Mills has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, 4.63% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, 12.6% across 3 years, and 5.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills are 7.85 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global