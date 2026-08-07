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Ashnoor Textile Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHNOOR TEXTILE MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ashnoor Textile Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.79 Closed
1.43₹ 0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashnoor Textile Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹42.00
₹41.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.50₹54.00
₹41.79
Open Price
₹40.05
Prev. Close
₹41.20
Volume
2,733

Source: Dion Global

Ashnoor Textile Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashnoor Textile Mills		1.027.214.63-8.05-5.3912.605.69
Shri Dinesh Mills		4.005.779.7650.7922.24-10.42-9.08
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills		0.793.46-4.96-5.00-16.06-1.72-4.60
LWS Knitwear		1.84-3.13-1.27-0.32-18.3821.5217.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashnoor Textile Mills has declined 5.39% compared to peers like Shri Dinesh Mills (22.24%), Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-16.06%), LWS Knitwear (-18.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashnoor Textile Mills has outperformed peers relative to Shri Dinesh Mills (-9.08%) and Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-4.60%).

Ashnoor Textile Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashnoor Textile Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.0341.46
1040.3340.89
2039.440.21
5039.1439.73
10039.6240.27
20042.2942.18

Source: Dion Global

Ashnoor Textile Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashnoor Textile Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.73%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashnoor Textile Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTAshnoor Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
May 25, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTAshnoor Textile - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The 4Th Quarter (Q-4) And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 15, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTAshnoor Textile - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Borad Meeting
Apr 13, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTAshnoor Textile - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 11, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAshnoor Textile - Unaudited Finanical Result For The Third Quarter Ended Dec 2025.

Source: Dion Global

About Ashnoor Textile Mills

Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226HR1984PLC033384 and registration number is 033384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suneel Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sangeeta Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Noor Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Arora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashnoor Textile Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Ashnoor Textile Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹41.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashnoor Textile Mills?

The Ashnoor Textile Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills?

The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹66.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashnoor Textile Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashnoor Textile Mills are ₹42.00 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashnoor Textile Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnoor Textile Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Ashnoor Textile Mills is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashnoor Textile Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashnoor Textile Mills has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, 4.63% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, 12.6% across 3 years, and 5.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills are 7.85 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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