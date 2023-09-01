What is the Market Cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹50.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is 7.33 and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is 0.9 as on .

What is the share price of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on .