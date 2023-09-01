Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.42
|12.71
|8.11
|17.75
|-5.44
|274.18
|107.25
|3.68
|7.38
|30.02
|54.83
|110.69
|616.93
|141.66
|-2.07
|1.81
|-5.75
|-2.77
|-27.51
|330.12
|252.03
|-2.53
|6.60
|17.91
|15.10
|-21.31
|36.66
|-25.03
|4.11
|1.33
|-6.46
|35.59
|13.69
|683.51
|128.23
|0
|0
|-12.94
|-23.71
|-26.00
|15.62
|111.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17226HR1984PLC033384 and registration number is 033384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹50.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is 7.33 and PB ratio of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.