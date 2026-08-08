Here's the live share price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|0.79
|3.46
|-4.96
|-5.00
|-16.06
|-1.72
|-4.60
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|4.00
|5.77
|9.76
|50.79
|22.24
|-10.42
|-9.08
|Ashnoor Textile Mills
|1.02
|7.21
|4.63
|-8.05
|-5.39
|12.60
|5.69
|LWS Knitwear
|1.84
|-3.13
|-1.27
|-0.32
|-18.38
|21.52
|17.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has declined 16.06% compared to peers like Shri Dinesh Mills (22.24%), Ashnoor Textile Mills (-5.39%), LWS Knitwear (-18.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has underperformed peers relative to Shri Dinesh Mills (-9.08%) and Ashnoor Textile Mills (5.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.62
|22.83
|10
|22.42
|22.68
|20
|22.43
|22.64
|50
|23.17
|22.95
|100
|23.08
|23.46
|200
|24.8
|24.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Prakash Wool.& Syn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Prakash Wool.& Syn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Prakash Wool.& Syn. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH OUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31St MARCH. 2026
|Jun 07, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|Prakash Wool.& Syn. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
|May 30, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Prakash Wool.& Syn. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held Today On 30Th May, 2026 As Per The Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291UP1979PLC004804 and registration number is 004804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of blankets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹23.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are ₹23.00 and ₹22.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹17.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -4.96% over 3 months, -16.06% over 1 year, -1.72% across 3 years, and -4.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are -26.59 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global