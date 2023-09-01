Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.53
|6.60
|17.91
|15.10
|-21.31
|36.66
|-25.03
|3.68
|7.38
|30.02
|54.83
|110.69
|616.93
|141.66
|-2.07
|1.81
|-5.75
|-2.77
|-27.51
|330.12
|252.03
|-0.42
|12.71
|8.11
|17.75
|-5.44
|274.18
|107.25
|4.11
|1.33
|-6.46
|35.59
|13.69
|683.51
|128.23
|0
|0
|-12.94
|-23.71
|-26.00
|15.62
|111.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291UP1979PLC004804 and registration number is 004804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of blankets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹27.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is -6.85 and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹26.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹19.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.