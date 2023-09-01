Follow Us

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. Share Price

PRAKASH WOOLLEN & SYNTHETIC MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Woollen/Worsted | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.99 Closed
-1.21-0.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.07₹27.89
₹26.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.65₹54.00
₹26.99
Open Price
₹26.77
Prev. Close
₹27.32
Volume
4,802

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.9
  • R228.8
  • R329.72
  • Pivot
    26.98
  • S126.08
  • S225.16
  • S324.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.4526.85
  • 1039.226.35
  • 2040.9125.82
  • 5039.9125.21
  • 10036.4225.16
  • 20053.627.78

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.536.6017.9115.10-21.3136.66-25.03
3.687.3830.0254.83110.69616.93141.66
-2.071.81-5.75-2.77-27.51330.12252.03
-0.4212.718.1117.75-5.44274.18107.25
4.111.33-6.4635.5913.69683.51128.23
00-12.94-23.71-26.0015.62111.43

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291UP1979PLC004804 and registration number is 004804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of blankets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Adeep Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Gupta
    Director
  • Dr. Satish Kumar Raj
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹27.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is -6.85 and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is 0.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹26.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹19.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

