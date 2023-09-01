What is the Market Cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹27.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is -6.85 and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is 0.6 as on .

What is the share price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is ₹26.99 as on .