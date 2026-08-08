What is the share price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹23.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills? The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills? The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹23.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are ₹23.00 and ₹22.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹17.86 as on .

How has the Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -4.96% over 3 months, -16.06% over 1 year, -1.72% across 3 years, and -4.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are -26.59 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global