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Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAKASH WOOLLEN & SYNTHETIC MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.50₹23.00
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.86₹33.40
₹23.00
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
957

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills		0.793.46-4.96-5.00-16.06-1.72-4.60
Shri Dinesh Mills		4.005.779.7650.7922.24-10.42-9.08
Ashnoor Textile Mills		1.027.214.63-8.05-5.3912.605.69
LWS Knitwear		1.84-3.13-1.27-0.32-18.3821.5217.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has declined 16.06% compared to peers like Shri Dinesh Mills (22.24%), Ashnoor Textile Mills (-5.39%), LWS Knitwear (-18.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has underperformed peers relative to Shri Dinesh Mills (-9.08%) and Ashnoor Textile Mills (5.69%).

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.6222.83
1022.4222.68
2022.4322.64
5023.1722.95
10023.0823.46
20024.824.76

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTPrakash Wool.& Syn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 04, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTPrakash Wool.& Syn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTPrakash Wool.& Syn. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH OUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31St MARCH. 2026
Jun 07, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTPrakash Wool.& Syn. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
May 30, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTPrakash Wool.& Syn. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held Today On 30Th May, 2026 As Per The Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291UP1979PLC004804 and registration number is 004804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of blankets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Adeep Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kapil Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Swatantra Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Gupta
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Mittal
    Additional Director

FAQs on Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills?

The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills?

The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹23.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are ₹23.00 and ₹22.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills is ₹17.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -4.96% over 3 months, -16.06% over 1 year, -1.72% across 3 years, and -4.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills are -26.59 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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