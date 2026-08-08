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Shri Dinesh Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI DINESH MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shri Dinesh Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.00 Closed
2.27₹ 8.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Dinesh Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹342.00₹360.00
₹360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹206.35₹380.00
₹360.00
Open Price
₹350.00
Prev. Close
₹352.00
Volume
716

Source: Dion Global

Shri Dinesh Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Dinesh Mills		43.9412.1150.7923.54-10.42-9.08
Ashnoor Textile Mills		1.024.486.15-8.05-1.2312.65.69
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills		0.792.86-7.96-5-21.21-1.72-4.6
LWS Knitwear		1.84-1.9-7.19-0.32-16.2221.5217.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Dinesh Mills has gained 23.54% compared to peers like Ashnoor Textile Mills (-1.23%), Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-21.21%), LWS Knitwear (-16.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Dinesh Mills has underperformed peers relative to Ashnoor Textile Mills (5.69%) and Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-4.60%).

Shri Dinesh Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Dinesh Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5345.7349.87
10351.99349.66
20348.05347.98
50332.94336.01
100306.88316.71
200280.12303.54

Source: Dion Global

Shri Dinesh Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Dinesh Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Dinesh Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTShri Dinesh Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Interalia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)
Jul 15, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTShri Dinesh Mill - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTShri Dinesh Mill - Submission Of 91St Annual General Meeting (AGM) Notice
Jul 14, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTShri Dinesh Mill - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTShri Dinesh Mill - The Company Has Fixed The Record Date, Friday, 7Th August, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Dinesh Mills

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1935PLC000494 and registration number is 000494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharatbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nimishbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishank Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Khera
    Director
  • Ms. Reshma Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Shivinder Singh Chawla
    Director
  • Mrs. Tejal R Amin
    Director

FAQs on Shri Dinesh Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Dinesh Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Dinesh Mills?

The Shri Dinesh Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Dinesh Mills?

The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹201.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Dinesh Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Dinesh Mills are ₹360.00 and ₹342.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Dinesh Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Dinesh Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹206.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Dinesh Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Dinesh Mills has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, 5.77% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 22.24% over 1 year, -10.42% across 3 years, and -9.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills are 26.53 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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