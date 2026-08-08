Here's the live share price of Shri Dinesh Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|4
|3.94
|12.11
|50.79
|23.54
|-10.42
|-9.08
|Ashnoor Textile Mills
|1.02
|4.48
|6.15
|-8.05
|-1.23
|12.6
|5.69
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|0.79
|2.86
|-7.96
|-5
|-21.21
|-1.72
|-4.6
|LWS Knitwear
|1.84
|-1.9
|-7.19
|-0.32
|-16.22
|21.52
|17.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Dinesh Mills has gained 23.54% compared to peers like Ashnoor Textile Mills (-1.23%), Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-21.21%), LWS Knitwear (-16.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Dinesh Mills has underperformed peers relative to Ashnoor Textile Mills (5.69%) and Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills (-4.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|345.7
|349.87
|10
|351.99
|349.66
|20
|348.05
|347.98
|50
|332.94
|336.01
|100
|306.88
|316.71
|200
|280.12
|303.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Dinesh Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Shri Dinesh Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Interalia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Shri Dinesh Mill - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Shri Dinesh Mill - Submission Of 91St Annual General Meeting (AGM) Notice
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Shri Dinesh Mill - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Shri Dinesh Mill - The Company Has Fixed The Record Date, Friday, 7Th August, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1935PLC000494 and registration number is 000494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Dinesh Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹201.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Dinesh Mills are ₹360.00 and ₹342.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Dinesh Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹206.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Dinesh Mills has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, 5.77% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 22.24% over 1 year, -10.42% across 3 years, and -9.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills are 26.53 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global