What is the share price of Shri Dinesh Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹360.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Dinesh Mills? The Shri Dinesh Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Dinesh Mills? The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹201.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Dinesh Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Dinesh Mills are ₹360.00 and ₹342.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Dinesh Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Dinesh Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Shri Dinesh Mills is ₹206.35 as on .

How has the Shri Dinesh Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Dinesh Mills has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, 5.77% for the past month, 9.76% over 3 months, 22.24% over 1 year, -10.42% across 3 years, and -9.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills are 26.53 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global