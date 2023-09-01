Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRI DINESH MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Woollen/Worsted | Smallcap | BSE
₹504.10 Closed
0.381.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹503.25₹514.90
₹504.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹426.00₹736.20
₹504.10
Open Price
₹512.50
Prev. Close
₹502.20
Volume
737

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1511.58
  • R2519.07
  • R3523.23
  • Pivot
    507.42
  • S1499.93
  • S2495.77
  • S3488.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5624.87509.57
  • 10623.3511.83
  • 20645.43510.87
  • 50671.98508.29
  • 100668.79514.89
  • 200714.84540.93

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.071.81-5.75-2.77-27.51330.12252.03
3.687.3830.0254.83110.69616.93141.66
-0.4212.718.1117.75-5.44274.18107.25
-2.536.6017.9115.10-21.3136.66-25.03
4.111.33-6.4635.5913.69683.51128.23
00-12.94-23.71-26.0015.62111.43

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1935PLC000494 and registration number is 000494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharatbhai U Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nimishbhai U Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. J B Sojitra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanujbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Reshma Patel
    Director

FAQs on Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹282.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is 11.7 and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹504.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹736.20 and 52-week low of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹426.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data