Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.07
|1.81
|-5.75
|-2.77
|-27.51
|330.12
|252.03
|3.68
|7.38
|30.02
|54.83
|110.69
|616.93
|141.66
|-0.42
|12.71
|8.11
|17.75
|-5.44
|274.18
|107.25
|-2.53
|6.60
|17.91
|15.10
|-21.31
|36.66
|-25.03
|4.11
|1.33
|-6.46
|35.59
|13.69
|683.51
|128.23
|0
|0
|-12.94
|-23.71
|-26.00
|15.62
|111.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1935PLC000494 and registration number is 000494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹282.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is 11.7 and PB ratio of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹504.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹736.20 and 52-week low of Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd. is ₹426.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.