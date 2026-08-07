Here's the live share price of Garware Marine Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Marine Industries
|-0.56
|-5.15
|-11.37
|-15.91
|-24.04
|40.28
|15.15
|Garware Synthetics
|-0.52
|-6.77
|-16.13
|-16.13
|-17.74
|12
|2.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garware Marine Industries has declined 24.04% compared to peers like Garware Synthetics (-17.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Marine Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Synthetics (2.56%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.24
|21.16
|10
|21.36
|21.26
|20
|21.61
|21.43
|50
|21.76
|21.88
|100
|23.08
|22.78
|200
|24.96
|24.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garware Marine Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Garware Marine Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Dated, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Garware Marine Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Garware Marine Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Garware Marine Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Garware Marine Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, 22Nd June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L12235MH1975PLC018481 and registration number is 018481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Marine Industries is ₹21.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Marine Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garware Marine Industries is ₹12.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Marine Industries are ₹21.29 and ₹20.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Marine Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Marine Industries is ₹36.50 and 52-week low of Garware Marine Industries is ₹18.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Marine Industries has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, -5.15% for the past month, -11.37% over 3 months, -24.04% over 1 year, 40.28% across 3 years, and 15.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries are 83.14 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global