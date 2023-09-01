Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L12235MH1975PLC018481 and registration number is 018481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹5.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is 250.28 and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹9.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Marine Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹14.54 and 52-week low of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹5.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.