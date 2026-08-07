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Garware Marine Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES

Garware Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
Shipbuilding

Here's the live share price of Garware Marine Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.20 Closed
0.95₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garware Marine Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.82₹21.29
₹21.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.32₹36.50
₹21.20
Open Price
₹21.29
Prev. Close
₹21.00
Volume
4,231

Source: Dion Global

Garware Marine Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Marine Industries		-0.56-5.15-11.37-15.91-24.0440.2815.15
Garware Synthetics		-0.52-6.77-16.13-16.13-17.74122.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garware Marine Industries has declined 24.04% compared to peers like Garware Synthetics (-17.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Marine Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Synthetics (2.56%).

Garware Marine Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garware Marine Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.2421.16
1021.3621.26
2021.6121.43
5021.7621.88
10023.0822.78
20024.9624.19

Source: Dion Global

Garware Marine Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garware Marine Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garware Marine Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTGarware Marine Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Dated, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTGarware Marine Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTGarware Marine Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTGarware Marine Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jun 22, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTGarware Marine Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, 22Nd June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Garware Marine Industries

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L12235MH1975PLC018481 and registration number is 018481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya A Garware
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shyamsunder V Atre
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shefali S Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush V Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay V Chinai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas D Sadarangani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garware Marine Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Garware Marine Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Marine Industries is ₹21.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garware Marine Industries?

The Garware Marine Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Marine Industries?

The market cap of Garware Marine Industries is ₹12.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Marine Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Marine Industries are ₹21.29 and ₹20.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Marine Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Marine Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Marine Industries is ₹36.50 and 52-week low of Garware Marine Industries is ₹18.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garware Marine Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garware Marine Industries has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, -5.15% for the past month, -11.37% over 3 months, -24.04% over 1 year, 40.28% across 3 years, and 15.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries are 83.14 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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