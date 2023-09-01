Follow Us

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Nylon | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.01 Closed
-7.02-0.68
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.01₹9.69
₹9.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.46₹14.54
₹9.01
Open Price
₹9.69
Prev. Close
₹9.69
Volume
993

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.46
  • R29.92
  • R310.14
  • Pivot
    9.24
  • S18.78
  • S28.56
  • S38.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.889.15
  • 1012.418.74
  • 2012.78.34
  • 5011.18.07
  • 10010.758.24
  • 20011.768.78

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.3526.017.267.131.92245.21157.43
1.10-6.1550.7152.14-0.54765.54161.43

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garware Marine Industries Ltd.

Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L12235MH1975PLC018481 and registration number is 018481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya A Garware
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shyamsunder V Atre
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shefali S Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv S Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas D Sadarangani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay V Chinai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Garware Marine Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Marine Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹5.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garware Marine Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is 250.28 and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garware Marine Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹9.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Marine Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Marine Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹14.54 and 52-week low of Garware Marine Industries Ltd. is ₹5.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

