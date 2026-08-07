What is the share price of Garware Marine Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Marine Industries is ₹21.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Garware Marine Industries? The Garware Marine Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Marine Industries? The market cap of Garware Marine Industries is ₹12.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Marine Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Marine Industries are ₹21.29 and ₹20.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Marine Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Marine Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Marine Industries is ₹36.50 and 52-week low of Garware Marine Industries is ₹18.32 as on .

How has the Garware Marine Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Garware Marine Industries has shown returns of 0.95% over the past day, -5.15% for the past month, -11.37% over 3 months, -24.04% over 1 year, 40.28% across 3 years, and 15.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries are 83.14 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global