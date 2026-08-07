Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Garware group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Garware group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Garware Offshore Services
|50.05
|1.23
|2.52
|27.64
|Garware Marine Industries
|21.20
|0.20
|0.95
|4.23
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Garware Technical Fibres
|810.95
|-27.90
|-3.33
|7.06
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|7000.00
|-341.90
|-4.66
|6.09
|Garware Synthetics
|19.29
|-1.01
|-4.98
|0.88
The top gainers among the Garware group stocks today are Garware Offshore Services (up 2.52%) and Garware Marine Industries (up 0.95%). On the other hand, the top losers include Garware Synthetics (down 4.98%) and Garware Hi-Tech Films (down 4.66%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Garware Group has a strong presence across industries, including packaging, and textiles.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Garware group here.
Aside of the Garware Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.