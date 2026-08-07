Here's the live share price of Garware Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Synthetics
|-0.52
|-6.77
|-16.13
|-16.13
|-17.74
|12.00
|2.56
|Garware Marine Industries
|-0.56
|-5.15
|-11.37
|-15.91
|-24.04
|40.28
|15.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Garware Synthetics has declined 17.74% compared to peers like Garware Marine Industries (-24.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Garware Marine Industries (15.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.94
|20
|10
|18.69
|19.59
|20
|19.44
|19.39
|50
|18.99
|19.43
|100
|19.82
|19.9
|200
|20.46
|21.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Garware Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Garware Syntheti - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Garware Syntheti - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Garware Syntheti - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Garware Syntheti - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Garware Syntheti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Garware Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014371 and registration number is 014371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Nylon. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Synthetics is ₹19.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Garware Synthetics is ₹11.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Synthetics are ₹19.35 and ₹19.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Synthetics is ₹30.42 and 52-week low of Garware Synthetics is ₹11.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Garware Synthetics has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, -16.13% over 3 months, -17.74% over 1 year, 12.0% across 3 years, and 2.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics are 63.25 and -7.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global