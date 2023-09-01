Follow Us

GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Nylon | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.81 Closed
-1.76-0.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Garware Synthetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.80₹12.81
₹12.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.95₹16.84
₹12.81
Open Price
₹12.80
Prev. Close
₹13.04
Volume
525

Garware Synthetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.81
  • R212.82
  • R312.82
  • Pivot
    12.81
  • S112.8
  • S212.8
  • S312.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.7612.88
  • 1010.7912.7
  • 2010.7912.76
  • 5011.812.59
  • 10012.6411.91
  • 20013.5611.53

Garware Synthetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.10-6.1550.7152.14-0.54765.54161.43
1.3526.017.267.131.92245.21157.43

Garware Synthetics Ltd. Share Holdings

Garware Synthetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Garware Synthetics Ltd.

Garware Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014371 and registration number is 014371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Nylon. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunder K Moolya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santosh Borkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirtikumar B Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shipla Sagar Parab
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Garware Synthetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Synthetics Ltd.?

The market cap of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹7.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Garware Synthetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is 12.97 and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is -3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Garware Synthetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹12.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Synthetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹16.84 and 52-week low of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

