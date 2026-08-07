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Garware Synthetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

GARWARE SYNTHETICS

Garware Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Garware Synthetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.29 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Garware Synthetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.29₹19.35
₹19.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.81₹30.42
₹19.29
Open Price
₹19.35
Prev. Close
₹20.30
Volume
878

Source: Dion Global

Garware Synthetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Synthetics		-0.52-6.77-16.13-16.13-17.7412.002.56
Garware Marine Industries		-0.56-5.15-11.37-15.91-24.0440.2815.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Garware Synthetics has declined 17.74% compared to peers like Garware Marine Industries (-24.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Garware Synthetics has underperformed peers relative to Garware Marine Industries (15.15%).

Garware Synthetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Garware Synthetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.9420
1018.6919.59
2019.4419.39
5018.9919.43
10019.8219.9
20020.4621.07

Source: Dion Global

Garware Synthetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Garware Synthetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Garware Synthetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTGarware Syntheti - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTGarware Syntheti - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTGarware Syntheti - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGarware Syntheti - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 06Th August, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTGarware Syntheti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Garware Synthetics

Garware Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014371 and registration number is 014371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Nylon. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunder K Moolya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak P Kamble
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Shriyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip K Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shital Kamble
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nihal Garware
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Shipla S Parab
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Garware Synthetics Share Price

What is the share price of Garware Synthetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Synthetics is ₹19.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Garware Synthetics?

The Garware Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Synthetics?

The market cap of Garware Synthetics is ₹11.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Synthetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Synthetics are ₹19.35 and ₹19.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Synthetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Synthetics is ₹30.42 and 52-week low of Garware Synthetics is ₹11.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Garware Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Garware Synthetics has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, -16.13% over 3 months, -17.74% over 1 year, 12.0% across 3 years, and 2.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics are 63.25 and -7.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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