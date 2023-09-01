Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.10
|-6.15
|50.71
|52.14
|-0.54
|765.54
|161.43
|1.35
|26.01
|7.26
|7.13
|1.92
|245.21
|157.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Garware Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1969PLC014371 and registration number is 014371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Nylon. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹7.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is 12.97 and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is -3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹12.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Synthetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹16.84 and 52-week low of Garware Synthetics Ltd. is ₹6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.