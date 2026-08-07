What is the share price of Garware Synthetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Garware Synthetics is ₹19.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Garware Synthetics? The Garware Synthetics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Synthetics? The market cap of Garware Synthetics is ₹11.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Garware Synthetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Garware Synthetics are ₹19.35 and ₹19.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Garware Synthetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Garware Synthetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Garware Synthetics is ₹30.42 and 52-week low of Garware Synthetics is ₹11.81 as on .

How has the Garware Synthetics performed historically in terms of returns? The Garware Synthetics has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, -16.13% over 3 months, -17.74% over 1 year, 12.0% across 3 years, and 2.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics are 63.25 and -7.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global