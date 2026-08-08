What is the share price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹148.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanoria Chemicals & Industries? The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries? The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹646.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries are ₹154.00 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Chemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹162.45 and 52-week low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹55.72 as on .

How has the Kanoria Chemicals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, 14.51% for the past month, 49.59% over 3 months, 67.61% over 1 year, 5.44% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries are 5.35 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global