Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANORIA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.00 Closed
-2.70₹ -4.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.00₹154.00
₹148.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.72₹162.45
₹148.00
Open Price
₹152.50
Prev. Close
₹152.10
Volume
5,486

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries		4.8217.8855.7188.3270.75.44-4
TruAlt Bioenergy		12.857.5-1.69.33-10.18-3.52-2.12
Pentokey Organy (India)		3.37-3.31-20.55-9.84-10.98-8.2211.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has gained 70.70% compared to peers like TruAlt Bioenergy (-10.18%), Pentokey Organy (India) (-10.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has underperformed peers relative to TruAlt Bioenergy (-2.12%) and Pentokey Organy (India) (11.16%).

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5147.84146.47
10152.27147.16
20143.33143.7
50122.38128.17
10099.27111.4
20087.2799.06

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTKanoria Chem. & Ind. - The Company Has Informed The Stock Exchanges About A Letter Send To Shareholders
Aug 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTKanoria Chem. & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTKanoria Chem. & Ind. - Notice Of The 66Th Annual General Meeting & Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
Aug 04, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTKanoria Chem. & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Notice For The Board Meeting Dated 11Th Augu
Jul 09, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTKanoria Chem. & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kanoria Chemicals & Industries

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110WB1960PLC024910 and registration number is 024910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 875.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R V Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. H K Khaitan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Madhuvanti Kanoria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Kumar Birla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suhana Murshed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meeta Makhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumanta Chaudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanoria Chemicals & Industries?

The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries?

The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹646.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries are ₹154.00 and ₹148.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Chemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹162.45 and 52-week low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹55.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanoria Chemicals & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, 14.51% for the past month, 49.59% over 3 months, 67.61% over 1 year, 5.44% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries are 5.35 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries News

More Kanoria Chemicals & Industries News
Market Pulse