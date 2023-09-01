What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹531.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is -1241.84 and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 0.83 as on .

What is the share price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹121.70 as on .