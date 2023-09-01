Name
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110WB1960PLC024910 and registration number is 024910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 649.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹531.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is -1241.84 and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹121.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.