Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KANORIA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Alcohol Based | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.70 Closed
0.660.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.15₹122.40
₹121.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹177.00
₹121.70
Open Price
₹121.70
Prev. Close
₹120.90
Volume
85,683

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.72
  • R2123.68
  • R3124.97
  • Pivot
    121.43
  • S1120.47
  • S2119.18
  • S3118.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5145.78121.27
  • 10144.67119.72
  • 20144.57118.63
  • 50145.66117.41
  • 100133.98118.14
  • 200134.99122.01

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.740.217.94-1.82-23.35216.8069.55
1.1624.6924.8330.86-12.14168.6865.98

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110WB1960PLC024910 and registration number is 024910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 649.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R V Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Kumar Birla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. M Kanoria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. H K Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitav Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Nath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G Parthasarathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A Vellayan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suhana Murshed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹531.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is -1241.84 and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹121.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹177.00 and 52-week low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

