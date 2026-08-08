Here's the live share price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanoria Chemicals & Industries
|4.82
|17.88
|55.71
|88.32
|70.7
|5.44
|-4
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|12.85
|7.5
|-1.6
|9.33
|-10.18
|-3.52
|-2.12
|Pentokey Organy (India)
|3.37
|-3.31
|-20.55
|-9.84
|-10.98
|-8.22
|11.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has gained 70.70% compared to peers like TruAlt Bioenergy (-10.18%), Pentokey Organy (India) (-10.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has underperformed peers relative to TruAlt Bioenergy (-2.12%) and Pentokey Organy (India) (11.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|147.84
|146.47
|10
|152.27
|147.16
|20
|143.33
|143.7
|50
|122.38
|128.17
|100
|99.27
|111.4
|200
|87.27
|99.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Chem. & Ind. - The Company Has Informed The Stock Exchanges About A Letter Send To Shareholders
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Chem. & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Chem. & Ind. - Notice Of The 66Th Annual General Meeting & Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Chem. & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Notice For The Board Meeting Dated 11Th Augu
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Chem. & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110WB1960PLC024910 and registration number is 024910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 875.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹148.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹646.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries are ₹154.00 and ₹148.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Chemicals & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹162.45 and 52-week low of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is ₹55.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanoria Chemicals & Industries has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, 14.51% for the past month, 49.59% over 3 months, 67.61% over 1 year, 5.44% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries are 5.35 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global