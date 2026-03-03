Facebook Pixel Code
Bikewo Green Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIKEWO GREEN TECH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Bikewo Green Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bikewo Green Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.65₹24.45
₹20.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bikewo Green Tech has declined 15.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.70%.

Bikewo Green Tech’s current P/E of 30.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bikewo Green Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bikewo Green Tech		-4.31-2.440.2521.958.70-24.92-15.80
Landmark Cars		-1.71-0.31-22.89-32.94-2.78-9.61-2.41
Popular Vehicles and Services		6.57-20.02-28.13-24.99-11.50-30.51-19.62

Over the last one year, Bikewo Green Tech has gained 8.70% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (-2.78%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-11.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Bikewo Green Tech has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (-2.41%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-19.62%).

Bikewo Green Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bikewo Green Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.1520
1019.9319.98
2019.8920.01
5020.3619.85
10018.4819.32
20018.2519.99

Bikewo Green Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bikewo Green Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bikewo Green Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bikewo Green Tech fact sheet for more information

About Bikewo Green Tech

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TG2016PLC113345 and registration number is 113345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Dealers/Servicing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Auto - Dealers/Servicing
  • Address
    H.No. 1-90/7/B/38, Flat No. 201, 2nd Floor, Lakshmi Sai Damam, Road Hyderabad Telangana 500081
  • Contact
    accounts@bikewo.in
    www.bikewo.in

Management

  • Mr. Katepalli Manideep
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Prakash Dharmavarapu
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Taj Unnissa Begum
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Devi Raj
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pamarti Rajesh
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Purshottam Bellani
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Bikewo Green Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Bikewo Green Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikewo Green Tech is ₹20.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bikewo Green Tech?

The Bikewo Green Tech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bikewo Green Tech?

The market cap of Bikewo Green Tech is ₹26.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bikewo Green Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bikewo Green Tech are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bikewo Green Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikewo Green Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikewo Green Tech is ₹24.45 and 52-week low of Bikewo Green Tech is ₹13.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bikewo Green Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bikewo Green Tech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, -24.92% across 3 years, and -15.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bikewo Green Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bikewo Green Tech are 30.21 and 0.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bikewo Green Tech News

