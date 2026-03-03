Here's the live share price of Bikewo Green Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bikewo Green Tech has declined 15.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.70%.
Bikewo Green Tech’s current P/E of 30.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bikewo Green Tech
|-4.31
|-2.44
|0.25
|21.95
|8.70
|-24.92
|-15.80
|Landmark Cars
|-1.71
|-0.31
|-22.89
|-32.94
|-2.78
|-9.61
|-2.41
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|6.57
|-20.02
|-28.13
|-24.99
|-11.50
|-30.51
|-19.62
Over the last one year, Bikewo Green Tech has gained 8.70% compared to peers like Landmark Cars (-2.78%), Popular Vehicles and Services (-11.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Bikewo Green Tech has underperformed peers relative to Landmark Cars (-2.41%) and Popular Vehicles and Services (-19.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.15
|20
|10
|19.93
|19.98
|20
|19.89
|20.01
|50
|20.36
|19.85
|100
|18.48
|19.32
|200
|18.25
|19.99
In the latest quarter, Bikewo Green Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bikewo Green Tech fact sheet for more information
Bikewo Green Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TG2016PLC113345 and registration number is 113345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Dealers/Servicing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikewo Green Tech is ₹20.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bikewo Green Tech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Bikewo Green Tech is ₹26.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bikewo Green Tech are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikewo Green Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikewo Green Tech is ₹24.45 and 52-week low of Bikewo Green Tech is ₹13.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bikewo Green Tech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, 8.7% over 1 year, -24.92% across 3 years, and -15.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bikewo Green Tech are 30.21 and 0.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.