Here's the live share price of Yash Optics & Lens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yash Optics & Lens has gained 2.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.41%.
Yash Optics & Lens’s current P/E of 32.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yash Optics & Lens
|-2.12
|-11.42
|-8.24
|-20.08
|32.88
|4.67
|2.78
|Lenskart Solutions
|8.53
|14.49
|28.21
|30.45
|30.45
|9.27
|5.46
Over the last one year, Yash Optics & Lens has gained 32.88% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (30.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Optics & Lens has underperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (5.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.34
|111.12
|10
|113.23
|112.44
|20
|115.7
|114.3
|50
|119.88
|117.42
|100
|122.32
|117.78
|200
|110.46
|112.46
In the latest quarter, Yash Optics & Lens saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.19%, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Yash Optics & Lens fact sheet for more information
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36101MH2010PLC205889 and registration number is 205889. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lenses/Optical Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Optics & Lens is ₹106.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yash Optics & Lens is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Yash Optics & Lens is ₹263.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Optics & Lens are ₹109.95 and ₹106.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Optics & Lens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Optics & Lens is ₹153.50 and 52-week low of Yash Optics & Lens is ₹72.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yash Optics & Lens has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, -11.16% over 3 months, 35.41% over 1 year, 4.67% across 3 years, and 2.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Optics & Lens are 32.27 and 2.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.