Yash Optics & Lens Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASH OPTICS & LENS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Yash Optics & Lens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.30 Closed
-4.19₹ -4.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Yash Optics & Lens Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹109.95
₹106.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.60₹153.50
₹106.30
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹110.95
Volume
6,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yash Optics & Lens has gained 2.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.41%.

Yash Optics & Lens’s current P/E of 32.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Yash Optics & Lens Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yash Optics & Lens		-2.12-11.42-8.24-20.0832.884.672.78
Lenskart Solutions		8.5314.4928.2130.4530.459.275.46

Over the last one year, Yash Optics & Lens has gained 32.88% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (30.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Optics & Lens has underperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (5.46%).

Yash Optics & Lens Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Yash Optics & Lens Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.34111.12
10113.23112.44
20115.7114.3
50119.88117.42
100122.32117.78
200110.46112.46

Yash Optics & Lens Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yash Optics & Lens saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.19%, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yash Optics & Lens Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Yash Optics & Lens fact sheet for more information

About Yash Optics & Lens

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36101MH2010PLC205889 and registration number is 205889. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lenses/Optical Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Manharlal Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra M Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chirag Manharlal Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prasad Anant Muley
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ardip Valjibhai Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Darshini Nimish Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yash Optics & Lens Share Price

What is the share price of Yash Optics & Lens?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Optics & Lens is ₹106.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yash Optics & Lens?

The Yash Optics & Lens is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Optics & Lens?

The market cap of Yash Optics & Lens is ₹263.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Optics & Lens?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Optics & Lens are ₹109.95 and ₹106.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Optics & Lens?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Optics & Lens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Optics & Lens is ₹153.50 and 52-week low of Yash Optics & Lens is ₹72.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Yash Optics & Lens performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yash Optics & Lens has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, -11.16% over 3 months, 35.41% over 1 year, 4.67% across 3 years, and 2.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Optics & Lens?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Optics & Lens are 32.27 and 2.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Yash Optics & Lens News

