Striders Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36999MH2021PLC359605 and registration number is 359605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leisure Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.