Striders Impex Share Price

Sector
Consumer Durables

Striders Impex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 26, 2026 and will close on Mar 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 71.00-72.00.

Striders Impex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Striders Impex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Archies		-5.22-9.09-20.11-20.58-12.97-9.223.38
About Striders Impex

Striders Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36999MH2021PLC359605 and registration number is 359605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leisure Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Leisure Products
  • Address
    14th Floor, Office No. 1406 & 1407 Ajmera Sikova, Sikova Industri Opp. Damodar Park, Nr Ashok Mill, Ghatkopar(W), Mumbai Maharashtra 400086
  • Contact
    cs@striders.biz
    www.striders.biz

Management

  • Mr. Mustafa Esmail Kapasi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kumarshri Rajkumar Bahety
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Mariya Mustafa Kapasi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Chechani Lalchand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad Menon
    Independent Director

Striders Impex News

