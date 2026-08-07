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Archies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARCHIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Archies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.02 Closed
-2.57₹ -0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Archies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.01₹14.39
₹14.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.09₹24.30
₹14.02
Open Price
₹14.39
Prev. Close
₹14.39
Volume
2,369

Source: Dion Global

Archies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Archies		3.550.72-10.87-16.15-26.37-19.17-7.59
OK Play India		-3.80-6.86-22.13-36.88-64.65-30.79-5.15
Cosco (India)		0.26-1.22-8.41-16.94-18.94-5.86-0.19
Olympic Cards		-3.876.43-6.88-0.67-0.334.655.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Archies has declined 26.37% compared to peers like OK Play India (-64.65%), Cosco (India) (-18.94%), Olympic Cards (-0.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Archies has underperformed peers relative to OK Play India (-5.15%) and Cosco (India) (-0.19%).

Archies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Archies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.8213.96
1013.8513.93
2013.913.96
5014.2214.17
10014.2314.66
20016.2515.96

Source: Dion Global

Archies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Archies saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Archies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTArchies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTArchies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 09, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTArchies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTArchies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 24, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTArchies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Archies

Archies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR1990PLC041175 and registration number is 041175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Moolchandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Moolchandani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Moolchandani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hanisha
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sona Mitul Adhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Faizan Rashid Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyans Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rijul Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Archies Share Price

What is the share price of Archies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archies is ₹14.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Archies?

The Archies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archies?

The market cap of Archies is ₹47.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Archies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Archies are ₹14.39 and ₹14.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archies is ₹24.30 and 52-week low of Archies is ₹11.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Archies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Archies has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -26.37% over 1 year, -19.17% across 3 years, and -7.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archies are -11.02 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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