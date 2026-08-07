Here's the live share price of Archies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Archies
|3.55
|0.72
|-10.87
|-16.15
|-26.37
|-19.17
|-7.59
|OK Play India
|-3.80
|-6.86
|-22.13
|-36.88
|-64.65
|-30.79
|-5.15
|Cosco (India)
|0.26
|-1.22
|-8.41
|-16.94
|-18.94
|-5.86
|-0.19
|Olympic Cards
|-3.87
|6.43
|-6.88
|-0.67
|-0.33
|4.65
|5.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Archies has declined 26.37% compared to peers like OK Play India (-64.65%), Cosco (India) (-18.94%), Olympic Cards (-0.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Archies has underperformed peers relative to OK Play India (-5.15%) and Cosco (India) (-0.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.82
|13.96
|10
|13.85
|13.93
|20
|13.9
|13.96
|50
|14.22
|14.17
|100
|14.23
|14.66
|200
|16.25
|15.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Archies saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Archies - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Archies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Archies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Archies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 24, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Archies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Archies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR1990PLC041175 and registration number is 041175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archies is ₹14.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Archies is ₹47.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Archies are ₹14.39 and ₹14.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archies is ₹24.30 and 52-week low of Archies is ₹11.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archies has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -26.37% over 1 year, -19.17% across 3 years, and -7.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archies are -11.02 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global