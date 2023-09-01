Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
Archies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR1990PLC041175 and registration number is 041175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Archies Ltd. is ₹95.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Archies Ltd. is 45.02 and PB ratio of Archies Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archies Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archies Ltd. is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Archies Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.