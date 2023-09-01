Follow Us

ARCHIES LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.30 Closed
-0.53-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Archies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹29.15
₹28.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.05₹29.50
₹28.30
Open Price
₹29.15
Prev. Close
₹28.45
Volume
70,413

Archies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.23
  • R229.77
  • R330.38
  • Pivot
    28.62
  • S128.08
  • S227.47
  • S326.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.3927.76
  • 1020.8827.2
  • 2020.1326.85
  • 5019.3726.16
  • 10017.824.88
  • 20018.523.29

Archies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Archies Ltd. Share Holdings

Archies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Archies Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:45 PM

About Archies Ltd.

Archies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR1990PLC041175 and registration number is 041175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Moolchandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Moolchandani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Moolchandani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Archies Ltd.?

The market cap of Archies Ltd. is ₹95.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Archies Ltd. is 45.02 and PB ratio of Archies Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Archies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archies Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archies Ltd. is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Archies Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

