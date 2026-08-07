What is the share price of Archies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archies is ₹14.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Archies? The Archies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archies? The market cap of Archies is ₹47.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Archies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Archies are ₹14.39 and ₹14.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archies is ₹24.30 and 52-week low of Archies is ₹11.09 as on .

How has the Archies performed historically in terms of returns? The Archies has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -26.37% over 1 year, -19.17% across 3 years, and -7.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archies are -11.02 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global