Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SAL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB1974PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹102.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SAL Automotive Ltd. is 16.88 and PB ratio of SAL Automotive Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹429.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Automotive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹487.60 and 52-week low of SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.