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SAL Automotive Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAL AUTOMOTIVE

Mahindra Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of SAL Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹187.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SAL Automotive Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.00₹192.90
₹187.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.00₹283.70
₹187.00
Open Price
₹181.00
Prev. Close
₹187.00
Volume
314

Source: Dion Global

SAL Automotive Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SAL Automotive		2.194.62-10.1-8.58-28.06-3.197.5

Source: Dion Global

SAL Automotive Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SAL Automotive Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5179.23181.46
10178.92180.42
20179.48180.79
50187.01185.36
100191.7192.51
200207.62206.74

Source: Dion Global

SAL Automotive Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SAL Automotive remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SAL Automotive Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTSAL Automotive - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTSAL Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTSAL Automotive - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTSAL Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSAL Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About SAL Automotive

SAL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB1974PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 384.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Sharma
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jamil Ahmad
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash Nath Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Uttam Sahay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Namrata Jain
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO

FAQs on SAL Automotive Share Price

What is the share price of SAL Automotive?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Automotive is ₹187.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SAL Automotive?

The SAL Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Automotive?

The market cap of SAL Automotive is ₹89.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SAL Automotive?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SAL Automotive are ₹192.90 and ₹181.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAL Automotive?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Automotive is ₹283.70 and 52-week low of SAL Automotive is ₹164.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SAL Automotive performed historically in terms of returns?

The SAL Automotive has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.21% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, -3.19% across 3 years, and 7.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAL Automotive?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAL Automotive are 21.05 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SAL Automotive News

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