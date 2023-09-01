Follow Us

SAL Automotive Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAL AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Seats | Smallcap | BSE
₹429.30 Closed
28.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Today's LowToday's High
₹420.00₹429.30
₹429.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.00₹487.60
₹429.30
Open Price
₹420.00
Prev. Close
₹420.90
Volume
1,470

SAL Automotive Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1432.4
  • R2435.5
  • R3441.7
  • Pivot
    426.2
  • S1423.1
  • S2416.9
  • S3413.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5232.49423.53
  • 10234.46422.69
  • 20212.84417.63
  • 50196.52404.55
  • 100183.77374.79
  • 200195.23328.08

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

SAL Automotive Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SAL Automotive Ltd.

SAL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB1974PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Sharma
    Chairman
  • Mr. R K Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jamil Ahmad
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Nath Agarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Namrata Jain
    Director

FAQs on SAL Automotive Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Automotive Ltd.?

The market cap of SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹102.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SAL Automotive Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SAL Automotive Ltd. is 16.88 and PB ratio of SAL Automotive Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SAL Automotive Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹429.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAL Automotive Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Automotive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹487.60 and 52-week low of SAL Automotive Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

