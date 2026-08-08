Here's the live share price of SAL Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|179.23
|181.46
|10
|178.92
|180.42
|20
|179.48
|180.79
|50
|187.01
|185.36
|100
|191.7
|192.51
|200
|207.62
|206.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SAL Automotive remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|SAL Automotive - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|SAL Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|SAL Automotive - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|SAL Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|SAL Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
SAL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202PB1974PLC003516 and registration number is 003516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 384.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Automotive is ₹187.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAL Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SAL Automotive is ₹89.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SAL Automotive are ₹192.90 and ₹181.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Automotive is ₹283.70 and 52-week low of SAL Automotive is ₹164.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAL Automotive has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.21% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, -3.19% across 3 years, and 7.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAL Automotive are 21.05 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global