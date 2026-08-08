What is the share price of SAL Automotive? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Automotive is ₹187.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SAL Automotive? The SAL Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Automotive? The market cap of SAL Automotive is ₹89.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SAL Automotive? Today’s highest and lowest price of SAL Automotive are ₹192.90 and ₹181.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAL Automotive? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Automotive is ₹283.70 and 52-week low of SAL Automotive is ₹164.00 as on .

How has the SAL Automotive performed historically in terms of returns? The SAL Automotive has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.21% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, -3.19% across 3 years, and 7.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAL Automotive? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAL Automotive are 21.05 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global