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Narmada Gelatines Share Price

NSE
BSE

NARMADA GELATINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Narmada Gelatines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹511.50 Closed
1.14₹ 5.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Narmada Gelatines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹495.05₹513.50
₹511.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹327.30₹530.00
₹511.50
Open Price
₹495.05
Prev. Close
₹505.75
Volume
8,378

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Gelatines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Narmada Gelatines		3.032.2419.1339.9149.581.4319.39
CJ Gelatine Products		0.83-20.216.513.368.10-10.20-5.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Narmada Gelatines has gained 49.58% compared to peers like CJ Gelatine Products (8.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Narmada Gelatines has outperformed peers relative to CJ Gelatine Products (-5.77%).

Narmada Gelatines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Gelatines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5497.41498.45
10498.15498.62
20500.48497.99
50489.82481.79
100433.24451.04
200393.17417.24

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Gelatines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Narmada Gelatines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Narmada Gelatines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTNarmada Gelatines - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Reg.29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 201
Jul 22, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTNarmada Gelatines - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Letters Sent To Shareholders
Jul 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTNarmada Gelatines - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTNarmada Gelatines - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTNarmada Gelatines - Notice Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Narmada Gelatines

Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1961PLC016023 and registration number is 016023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Annamalai
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Maheswaran
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok K Kapur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Vijayadurai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manimegalal Thangamanl
    Independent Director

FAQs on Narmada Gelatines Share Price

What is the share price of Narmada Gelatines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Gelatines is ₹511.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Narmada Gelatines?

The Narmada Gelatines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Gelatines?

The market cap of Narmada Gelatines is ₹309.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Narmada Gelatines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Gelatines are ₹513.50 and ₹495.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Gelatines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Gelatines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Gelatines is ₹530.00 and 52-week low of Narmada Gelatines is ₹327.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Narmada Gelatines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Narmada Gelatines has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, 19.13% over 3 months, 49.58% over 1 year, 1.43% across 3 years, and 19.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines are 9.83 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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