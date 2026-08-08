Here's the live share price of Narmada Gelatines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Narmada Gelatines
|3.03
|2.24
|19.13
|39.91
|49.58
|1.43
|19.39
|CJ Gelatine Products
|0.83
|-20.21
|6.51
|3.36
|8.10
|-10.20
|-5.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Narmada Gelatines has gained 49.58% compared to peers like CJ Gelatine Products (8.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Narmada Gelatines has outperformed peers relative to CJ Gelatine Products (-5.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|497.41
|498.45
|10
|498.15
|498.62
|20
|500.48
|497.99
|50
|489.82
|481.79
|100
|433.24
|451.04
|200
|393.17
|417.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Narmada Gelatines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Narmada Gelatines - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Reg.29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 201
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Narmada Gelatines - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Letters Sent To Shareholders
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Narmada Gelatines - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Narmada Gelatines - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Narmada Gelatines - Notice Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1961PLC016023 and registration number is 016023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Gelatines is ₹511.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narmada Gelatines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Narmada Gelatines is ₹309.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Gelatines are ₹513.50 and ₹495.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Gelatines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Gelatines is ₹530.00 and 52-week low of Narmada Gelatines is ₹327.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narmada Gelatines has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, 19.13% over 3 months, 49.58% over 1 year, 1.43% across 3 years, and 19.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines are 9.83 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global