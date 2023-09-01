Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1961PLC016023 and registration number is 016023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹271.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is 15.58 and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹449.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Gelatines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹566.15 and 52-week low of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.