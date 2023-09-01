Follow Us

Narmada Gelatines Ltd. Share Price

NARMADA GELATINES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Gelatine | Smallcap | BSE
₹449.50 Closed
7.3430.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Narmada Gelatines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹419.00₹461.00
₹449.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.00₹566.15
₹449.50
Open Price
₹422.40
Prev. Close
₹418.75
Volume
28,520

Narmada Gelatines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1464.53
  • R2483.77
  • R3506.53
  • Pivot
    441.77
  • S1422.53
  • S2399.77
  • S3380.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5217.22429.42
  • 10221.23440.16
  • 20215.84446.88
  • 50221.22430.51
  • 100211.99395.49
  • 200206.65349.13

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Narmada Gelatines Ltd.

Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1961PLC016023 and registration number is 016023. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash M Nene
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Krishnamoorthy
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra K Raje
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok K Kapur
    Director
  • Mrs. Drushti R Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Shah
    Director

FAQs on Narmada Gelatines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Gelatines Ltd.?

The market cap of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹271.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narmada Gelatines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is 15.58 and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Narmada Gelatines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹449.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Gelatines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Gelatines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹566.15 and 52-week low of Narmada Gelatines Ltd. is ₹195.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

