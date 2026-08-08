What is the share price of Narmada Gelatines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Gelatines is ₹511.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Narmada Gelatines? The Narmada Gelatines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Gelatines? The market cap of Narmada Gelatines is ₹309.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Narmada Gelatines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Gelatines are ₹513.50 and ₹495.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Gelatines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Gelatines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Gelatines is ₹530.00 and 52-week low of Narmada Gelatines is ₹327.30 as on .

How has the Narmada Gelatines performed historically in terms of returns? The Narmada Gelatines has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 2.24% for the past month, 19.13% over 3 months, 49.58% over 1 year, 1.43% across 3 years, and 19.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Gelatines are 9.83 and 2.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global