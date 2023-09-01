Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.01
|14.94
|11.97
|16.91
|28.08
|71.62
|124.72
|3.57
|5.52
|51.04
|62.57
|90.10
|156.86
|230.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295MH1980PLC023206 and registration number is 023206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹12.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is -68.6 and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹39.10 and 52-week low of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.