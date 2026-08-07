What is the share price of CJ Gelatine Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CJ Gelatine Products is ₹18.16 as on .

What kind of stock is CJ Gelatine Products? The CJ Gelatine Products is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CJ Gelatine Products? The market cap of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹8.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CJ Gelatine Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of CJ Gelatine Products are ₹19.58 and ₹18.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CJ Gelatine Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CJ Gelatine Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹26.82 and 52-week low of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹13.91 as on .

How has the CJ Gelatine Products performed historically in terms of returns? The CJ Gelatine Products has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, -20.21% for the past month, 6.51% over 3 months, 8.1% over 1 year, -10.2% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products are 47.66 and 2.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global