Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CJ GELATINE PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Gelatine | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.00 Closed
-1.66-0.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.15₹26.19
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹39.10
₹26.00
Open Price
₹25.15
Prev. Close
₹26.44
Volume
1,770

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.41
  • R226.82
  • R327.45
  • Pivot
    25.78
  • S125.37
  • S224.74
  • S324.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.425.57
  • 1033.1825.27
  • 2031.9525
  • 5025.9824.63
  • 10022.8724.75
  • 20021.824.88

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0114.9411.9716.9128.0871.62124.72
3.575.5251.0462.5790.10156.86230.51

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. Share Holdings

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CJ Gelatine Products Ltd.

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295MH1980PLC023206 and registration number is 023206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaspal Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harman Singh
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jasneet Kaur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amarjot Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CJ Gelatine Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd.?

The market cap of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹12.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is -68.6 and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹39.10 and 52-week low of CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data