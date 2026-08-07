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CJ Gelatine Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

CJ GELATINE PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of CJ Gelatine Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.16 Closed
-2.63₹ -0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CJ Gelatine Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.16₹19.58
₹18.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.91₹26.82
₹18.16
Open Price
₹19.58
Prev. Close
₹18.65
Volume
106

Source: Dion Global

CJ Gelatine Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CJ Gelatine Products		0.83-20.216.513.368.10-10.20-5.77
Narmada Gelatines		3.032.2419.1339.9149.581.4319.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CJ Gelatine Products has gained 8.10% compared to peers like Narmada Gelatines (49.58%). From a 5 year perspective, CJ Gelatine Products has underperformed peers relative to Narmada Gelatines (19.39%).

CJ Gelatine Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CJ Gelatine Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.6518.71
1020.3519.5
2022.0420.51
5021.0420.56
10019.1919.62
20017.8218.79

Source: Dion Global

CJ Gelatine Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CJ Gelatine Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CJ Gelatine Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTCJ Gelatine - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026 At 1:30 P.M. (IST).
Jul 14, 2026, 03:40 PM IST ISTCJ Gelatine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTCJ Gelatine - Appointment Of Internal Auditors
May 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTCJ Gelatine - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Saturday, May 3
May 23, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTCJ Gelatine - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026 At 1:30 P.M. (IST).

Source: Dion Global

About CJ Gelatine Products

CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295MH1980PLC023206 and registration number is 023206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaspal Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harman Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasneet Kaur
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Pande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Divetia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CJ Gelatine Products Share Price

What is the share price of CJ Gelatine Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CJ Gelatine Products is ₹18.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CJ Gelatine Products?

The CJ Gelatine Products is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CJ Gelatine Products?

The market cap of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹8.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CJ Gelatine Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CJ Gelatine Products are ₹19.58 and ₹18.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CJ Gelatine Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CJ Gelatine Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹26.82 and 52-week low of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹13.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CJ Gelatine Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The CJ Gelatine Products has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, -20.21% for the past month, 6.51% over 3 months, 8.1% over 1 year, -10.2% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products are 47.66 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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