Here's the live share price of CJ Gelatine Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CJ Gelatine Products
|0.83
|-20.21
|6.51
|3.36
|8.10
|-10.20
|-5.77
|Narmada Gelatines
|3.03
|2.24
|19.13
|39.91
|49.58
|1.43
|19.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CJ Gelatine Products has gained 8.10% compared to peers like Narmada Gelatines (49.58%). From a 5 year perspective, CJ Gelatine Products has underperformed peers relative to Narmada Gelatines (19.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.65
|18.71
|10
|20.35
|19.5
|20
|22.04
|20.51
|50
|21.04
|20.56
|100
|19.19
|19.62
|200
|17.82
|18.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CJ Gelatine Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|CJ Gelatine - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026 At 1:30 P.M. (IST).
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:40 PM IST IST
|CJ Gelatine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|CJ Gelatine - Appointment Of Internal Auditors
|May 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|CJ Gelatine - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Saturday, May 3
|May 23, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|CJ Gelatine - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026 At 1:30 P.M. (IST).
Source: Dion Global
CJ Gelatine Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24295MH1980PLC023206 and registration number is 023206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CJ Gelatine Products is ₹18.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CJ Gelatine Products is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹8.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CJ Gelatine Products are ₹19.58 and ₹18.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CJ Gelatine Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹26.82 and 52-week low of CJ Gelatine Products is ₹13.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CJ Gelatine Products has shown returns of -2.63% over the past day, -20.21% for the past month, 6.51% over 3 months, 8.1% over 1 year, -10.2% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CJ Gelatine Products are 47.66 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global