What is the Market Cap of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹70.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is 28.48 and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is 1.9 as on .

What is the share price of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹95.85 as on .