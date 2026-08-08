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Metal Coatings (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

METAL COATINGS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Metal Coatings (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.99 Closed
1.28₹ 0.68
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Metal Coatings (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.00₹54.44
₹53.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.50₹80.00
₹53.99
Open Price
₹53.00
Prev. Close
₹53.31
Volume
270

Source: Dion Global

Metal Coatings (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Metal Coatings (India)		-0.247.92-10.66-12.93-21.64-17.854.25
Bloom Industries		-4.19-8.18-13.37-8.81-25.519.1627.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Metal Coatings (India) has declined 21.64% compared to peers like Bloom Industries (-25.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Metal Coatings (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bloom Industries (27.31%).

Metal Coatings (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Metal Coatings (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.8953.37
1052.0352.82
2051.2752.38
5053.5453.33
10054.8355.44
20060.4259.46

Source: Dion Global

Metal Coatings (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Metal Coatings (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Metal Coatings (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTMetal Coatings ( - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Jul 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTMetal Coatings ( - Letter Sent To Members
Jul 24, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTMetal Coatings ( - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTMetal Coatings ( - Notice Of The 32Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, 20Th August, 2026 At 12:30 P.M
Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTMetal Coatings ( - Intimation Of Book Closure Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Metal Coatings (India)

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063387 and registration number is 063387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pramod Khandelwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Khurana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Metal Coatings (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Metal Coatings (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metal Coatings (India) is ₹53.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Metal Coatings (India)?

The Metal Coatings (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metal Coatings (India)?

The market cap of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹39.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Metal Coatings (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Metal Coatings (India) are ₹54.44 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metal Coatings (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metal Coatings (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Metal Coatings (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Metal Coatings (India) has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -21.64% over 1 year, -17.85% across 3 years, and 4.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India) are 16.49 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Metal Coatings (India) News

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