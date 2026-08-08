Here's the live share price of Metal Coatings (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Metal Coatings (India)
|-0.24
|7.92
|-10.66
|-12.93
|-21.64
|-17.85
|4.25
|Bloom Industries
|-4.19
|-8.18
|-13.37
|-8.81
|-25.51
|9.16
|27.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Metal Coatings (India) has declined 21.64% compared to peers like Bloom Industries (-25.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Metal Coatings (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bloom Industries (27.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.89
|53.37
|10
|52.03
|52.82
|20
|51.27
|52.38
|50
|53.54
|53.33
|100
|54.83
|55.44
|200
|60.42
|59.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Metal Coatings (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Metal Coatings ( - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Metal Coatings ( - Letter Sent To Members
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Metal Coatings ( - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Metal Coatings ( - Notice Of The 32Nd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, 20Th August, 2026 At 12:30 P.M
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Metal Coatings ( - Intimation Of Book Closure Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063387 and registration number is 063387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metal Coatings (India) is ₹53.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metal Coatings (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹39.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Metal Coatings (India) are ₹54.44 and ₹53.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metal Coatings (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹44.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metal Coatings (India) has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -21.64% over 1 year, -17.85% across 3 years, and 4.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India) are 16.49 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global