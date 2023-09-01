Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.38
|1.15
|-5.52
|10.90
|127.40
|278.11
|145.45
|7.58
|31.44
|47.65
|96.81
|77.37
|164.83
|44.50
|2.67
|-11.90
|-13.68
|0
|8.15
|83.33
|-86.00
|-1.86
|-3.08
|-6.21
|-23.71
|-1.44
|109.36
|239.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063387 and registration number is 063387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹70.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is 28.48 and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹95.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.