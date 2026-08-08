What is the share price of Metal Coatings (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metal Coatings (India) is ₹53.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Metal Coatings (India)? The Metal Coatings (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metal Coatings (India)? The market cap of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹39.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Metal Coatings (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Metal Coatings (India) are ₹54.44 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metal Coatings (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metal Coatings (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Metal Coatings (India) is ₹44.50 as on .

How has the Metal Coatings (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Metal Coatings (India) has shown returns of 1.28% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -21.64% over 1 year, -17.85% across 3 years, and 4.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India) are 16.49 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global