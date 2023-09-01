Follow Us

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Steel - GP/GC Sheets | Smallcap | BSE
₹95.85 Closed
-0.89-0.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.80₹99.99
₹95.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.00₹119.00
₹95.85
Open Price
₹99.99
Prev. Close
₹96.71
Volume
1,759

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.63
  • R2101.4
  • R3102.82
  • Pivot
    97.21
  • S194.44
  • S293.02
  • S390.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.8397.71
  • 1072.9798.25
  • 2069.8298.61
  • 5059.398.71
  • 10056.8196.75
  • 20052.6890.38

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.381.15-5.5210.90127.40278.11145.45
7.5831.4447.6596.8177.37164.8344.50
2.67-11.90-13.6808.1583.33-86.00
-1.86-3.08-6.21-23.71-1.44109.36239.56

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063387 and registration number is 063387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pramod Khandelwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupali Aggarwal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Santosh Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹70.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is 28.48 and PB ratio of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹95.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Metal Coatings (India) Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

