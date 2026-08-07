What is the share price of Bloom Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Industries is ₹32.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bloom Industries? The Bloom Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Industries? The market cap of Bloom Industries is ₹21.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bloom Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bloom Industries are ₹33.00 and ₹31.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bloom Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Industries is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Bloom Industries is ₹28.63 as on .

How has the Bloom Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bloom Industries has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, -13.37% over 3 months, -25.51% over 1 year, 9.16% across 3 years, and 27.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bloom Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bloom Industries are 18.43 and 2.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global