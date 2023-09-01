What is the Market Cap of Bloom Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd. is 34.92 and PB ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd. is 1.85 as on .

What is the share price of Bloom Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹23.26 as on .