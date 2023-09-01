Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bloom Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLOOM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - GP/GC Sheets | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.26 Closed
0.480.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bloom Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.17₹24.50
₹23.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹35.00
₹23.26
Open Price
₹23.19
Prev. Close
₹23.15
Volume
1,800

Bloom Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.12
  • R224.97
  • R325.45
  • Pivot
    23.64
  • S122.79
  • S222.31
  • S321.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.7723.78
  • 1027.723.92
  • 2028.4624.05
  • 5026.624.21
  • 10023.7224.47
  • 20016.624.04

Bloom Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.86-3.08-6.21-23.71-1.44109.36239.56
7.5831.4447.6596.8177.37164.8344.50
-4.381.15-5.5210.90127.40278.11145.45
2.67-11.90-13.6808.1583.33-86.00

Bloom Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bloom Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bloom Industries Ltd.

Bloom Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200OR1989PLC036629 and registration number is 054774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akash Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonuka Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anu Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikant Mundra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bloom Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd. is 34.92 and PB ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bloom Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹23.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bloom Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data