MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bloom Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200OR1989PLC036629 and registration number is 054774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd. is 34.92 and PB ratio of Bloom Industries Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹23.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Bloom Industries Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.