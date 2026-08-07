Here's the live share price of Bloom Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bloom Industries
|-4.19
|-8.18
|-13.37
|-8.81
|-25.51
|9.16
|27.31
|Metal Coatings (India)
|-0.24
|7.92
|-10.66
|-12.93
|-21.64
|-17.85
|4.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bloom Industries has declined 25.51% compared to peers like Metal Coatings (India) (-21.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Bloom Industries has outperformed peers relative to Metal Coatings (India) (4.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.31
|32.82
|10
|33.32
|33.1
|20
|33.76
|33.43
|50
|34.21
|33.86
|100
|33.7
|34.25
|200
|35.78
|34.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bloom Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.79%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Bloom Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Bloom Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Bloom Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Bloom Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Bloom Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On May 26, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Bloom Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200OR1989PLC036629 and registration number is 054774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Industries is ₹32.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Bloom Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bloom Industries is ₹21.25 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bloom Industries are ₹33.00 and ₹31.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Industries is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Bloom Industries is ₹28.63 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Bloom Industries has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, -13.37% over 3 months, -25.51% over 1 year, 9.16% across 3 years, and 27.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bloom Industries are 18.43 and 2.01 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global