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Bloom Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLOOM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Bloom Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.00 Closed
-0.78₹ -0.25
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bloom Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.60₹33.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.63₹47.90
₹32.00
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹32.25
Volume
6,595

Source: Dion Global

Bloom Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bloom Industries		-4.19-8.18-13.37-8.81-25.519.1627.31
Metal Coatings (India)		-0.247.92-10.66-12.93-21.64-17.854.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bloom Industries has declined 25.51% compared to peers like Metal Coatings (India) (-21.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Bloom Industries has outperformed peers relative to Metal Coatings (India) (4.25%).

Bloom Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bloom Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.3132.82
1033.3233.1
2033.7633.43
5034.2133.86
10033.734.25
20035.7834.97

Source: Dion Global

Bloom Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bloom Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.79%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bloom Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTBloom Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 02, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTBloom Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTBloom Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTBloom Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTBloom Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On May 26, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bloom Industries

Bloom Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200OR1989PLC036629 and registration number is 054774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Akash Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikant Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Parul Johari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bloom Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bloom Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bloom Industries is ₹32.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bloom Industries?

The Bloom Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Industries?

The market cap of Bloom Industries is ₹21.25 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bloom Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bloom Industries are ₹33.00 and ₹31.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bloom Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bloom Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bloom Industries is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Bloom Industries is ₹28.63 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Bloom Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bloom Industries has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, -13.37% over 3 months, -25.51% over 1 year, 9.16% across 3 years, and 27.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bloom Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bloom Industries are 18.43 and 2.01 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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