Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DCM Shriram International has gained 5.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.81%.
DCM Shriram International’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.48
|60.53
|10
|46.7
|0
|20
|23.35
|0
|50
|9.34
|0
|100
|4.67
|0
|200
|2.33
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St Decem
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Intl. - Disclosure Under Regulations 7 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Intl. - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Intl. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Feb 17, 2026, 1:39 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Intl. - Listing of Equity Shares of DCM Shriram International Ltd
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram International is ₹66.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DCM Shriram International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM Shriram International is ₹580.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram International are ₹66.73 and ₹63.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram International is ₹66.73 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram International is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DCM Shriram International has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 27.81% for the past month, 27.81% over 3 months, 27.81% over 1 year, 8.52% across 3 years, and 5.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram International are 0.00 and 1.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.