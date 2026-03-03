Facebook Pixel Code
DCM Shriram International Share Price

DCM SHRIRAM INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.73 Closed
4.99₹ 3.17
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
DCM Shriram International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.67₹66.73
₹66.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹66.73
₹66.73
Open Price
₹66.73
Prev. Close
₹63.56
Volume
11,812

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DCM Shriram International has gained 5.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.81%.

DCM Shriram International’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DCM Shriram International Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM Shriram International		10.6627.8127.8127.8127.818.525.03

DCM Shriram International Financials

DCM Shriram International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.4860.53
1046.70
2023.350
509.340
1004.670
2002.330

DCM Shriram International Share Holding Pattern

DCM Shriram International Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:39 PM ISTDCM Shriram Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St Decem
Feb 17, 2026, 10:21 PM ISTDCM Shriram Intl. - Disclosure Under Regulations 7 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Feb 17, 2026, 10:13 PM ISTDCM Shriram Intl. - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
Feb 17, 2026, 10:05 PM ISTDCM Shriram Intl. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Feb 17, 2026, 1:39 PM ISTDCM Shriram Intl. - Listing of Equity Shares of DCM Shriram International Ltd

FAQs on DCM Shriram International Share Price

What is the share price of DCM Shriram International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram International is ₹66.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM Shriram International?

The DCM Shriram International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram International?

The market cap of DCM Shriram International is ₹580.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Shriram International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram International are ₹66.73 and ₹63.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram International is ₹66.73 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram International is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DCM Shriram International performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM Shriram International has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 27.81% for the past month, 27.81% over 3 months, 27.81% over 1 year, 8.52% across 3 years, and 5.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Shriram International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram International are 0.00 and 1.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DCM Shriram International News

