Heatwave conditions intensified in most of the northern states of India. IMD issued a red colour-coded alert for north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak, said dust and thunderstorms are likely to bring some relief on May 29-30. The IMD issues colour-coded warnings depending on the intensity of any weather system in ascending order - green, yellow, orange and red. The red warning has been issued to caution people not to step out from 1 PM to 5 PM, when the intensity of the heat is the most, according to an IMD official. (PTI Photo)