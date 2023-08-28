5 Hidden Gems in

GOA

Source: Goa Tourism

Aug 28, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Tortoise Rock  

Yellow Location Pin

butterfly beach

Yellow Location Pin

secret locations

Tooltip

Start

Tortoise rock is one of nature’s gifts to Goa in the shape of a turtle, right in the middle of the sea. This location is one of those secret locations in Goa that is intended to stay pristine forever, 

Source: Pinterest

Aguad Fort

Yellow Location Pin

historic

Yellow Location Pin

heritage walks

Tooltip

Start

Aguad serves as an immersive space to explore Goan heritage and a diverse platform for creative expression

Source: Wikipedia

Harvalem Falls

Yellow Location Pin

North Goa

Yellow Location Pin

serene 

Tooltip

Start

Harvalem Falls is one of the unexplored tourist attractions in North Goa, its significant glory and the noise that seems rhythmic to the ears. 

Source: TourmyIndia

Other stories

7 Book recommendations by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world that shaped his extraordinary mind

Hero of Kumaon: Hunter with a heart of gold

Chrola Ghats

Yellow Location Pin

endangered animals

Yellow Location Pin

 nature

Tooltip

Start

These ghats can be found at the intersection of Goa, Maharashtra, and karnataka borders. It is located in the North-East of Panji, about 50 Km from Road.

Source: Wikipedia

Rivona Caves

Yellow Location Pin

Buddhist monks

Yellow Location Pin

pandavas caves

Tooltip

Start

Rivona caves also known as pandavas caves, located in the village of Rivona In south Goa at about 5 km. They are considered to be dug in the 6th and 7th century by the Buddhist monks.

Source: Goa Trip Planner