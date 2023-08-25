5 hidden gems to explore in Goa

Goa has always been India’s party capital, and is famous for its enchanting beauty and charm. Goa has something to offer to everyone; whether you’re an adventure enthusiast seeking some thrills, or looking out for some leisure time. And if you are planning to uncover the hidden beauty of goa, we got you covered with some list of fascinating secret gems of goa:

Tortoise Rock

Tortoise rock is one of nature’s gifts to Goa in the shape of a turtle, right in the middle of the sea. This location is one of those secret locations in Goa that is intended to stay pristine forever, therefore you can’t truly visit it. It is a viewpoint that gives an illusion of a turtle whilst visiting honeymoon beach and butterfly beach.

Aguad Goa

Nestled on the estuary of the Mandovi River meeting the Arabian Sea, the historic port and jail complex has been transformed into a vibrant hub of art, culture. Aguad seamlessly blends the old and the new, embodying Goa’s historic and contemporary charm, offering a one-of-a-kind experience. With the upcoming Aguad Interactive Museum, daily screenings of the Goan freedom struggle, heritage walks, along with carefully curated events, live music and performing arts festivals, Aguad serves as an immersive space to explore Goan heritage and a diverse platform for creative expression. Aguad will also soon be home to local and national culinary brands that reflect the essence of Goa’s gastronomy. Whether you’re a film enthusiast or a photography aficionado, Aguad offers a myriad of experiences to indulge in. It truly caters to everyone seeking unique and enriching encounters.

Harvalem Falls

Harvalem Falls is one of the unexplored tourist attractions in North Goa, its significant glory and the noise that seems rhythmic to the ears. This could be a perfect place to visit during monsoon season, the falls seem more interesting and full of water that bangs the trees and the rocks with a serene and scenic flow. It is at a height of 70 meters and can be a perfect place to chill with your friends.

Chrola Ghats

If you are a nature enthusiast, then Chorla ghats should be in your list. These ghats can be found at the intersection of Goa, Maharashtra, and karnataka borders. It is located in the North-East of Panji, about 50 Km from Road. You might spot a few species of endangered animals such as barred wolf-snake.

Rivona Caves

Rivona caves also known as pandavas caves, located in the village of Rivona In south Goa at about 5 km. They are considered to be dug in the 6th and 7th century by the Buddhist monks. You can see the significance of history, Such as “Pitha” which is carved out of laterite and is believed to have served as the seat of the teacher. The carves are also considered one one of the few examples of Buddhist influence visible in Goa today.

