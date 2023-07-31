New Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Detailed comparison
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 31, 2023
The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom.
Here's how the facelifted Seltos fares against Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara.
The new Seltos is loaded with features up to the brim. It gets a twin screen set-up, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, level-2 ADAS and more.
The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the company's flagship SUV and it is also fairly equipped with all the creature comforts and safety features.
The 2023 Kia Seltos gets a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine and a brand new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor.
Kia India is offering a total of five transmission choices, MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT, depending on the engine.
Powering the Grand Vitara is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT.
It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT/6-speed AT & gets optional AWD.
The 2023 Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 10.89-19.99 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara retails from Rs 10.70-19.95 lakh, ex-showroom.
